road.cc Recommends episode 9 is live! Check out our new monthly YouTube show

Becca and Liam are back with another monthly round-up of the best reviewed products to have come through road.cc towers, including the likes of Shimano’s new Dura-Ace power meter PLUS the usual buying advice, cafe, and routes
by Anna Marie Hughes
Mon, Nov 08, 2021 15:00
road.cc Recommends is well and truly up and running, with another set of fantastic products added this week to complete our October selection. That means it's time for the road.cc Recommends YouTube show to talk about them in more depth, and it's now live on our YouTube channel!

> Watch episode 9 over here

road.cc Recommends is the best of our reviews section, the top-rated products that received the highest marks and are worthy of further acclaim to explain why they stand out. Here is the list of products that made the grade this month with links to their reviews:

Science in Sport Bet Fuel Gel

Giant Escape 0 Disc

Fizik Vento Stabilita Carbon Road Shoe

Wolf Tooth WT-1 All Conditions Chain Lube

Sundried Power Sports Bra

NVPA Bib/Short Navy

Shimano Dura-Ace FC-R9200-P Power Meter

Lusso Comfort Break Bibshorts

Raveman PR2400 USB Rechargeable DuaLens Front Light with Remote

Peaty's Max Grip Carbon Assembly Paste

As we move towards colder weather for this month’s detailed buying advice, Dave Atkinson talks us through the tough decision of whether you should invest in a smart trainer or power meter.

Shimano Dura-Ace FC-R9200-P power meter RCCR

It's not just the latest and greatest gear we recommend on the show either, as we bring you our Coffee Stop of the Month and another epic Recommended Route which includes a 30 mile long off-road ride around Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire.

> See the route on Komoot here

road.cc Recommends episode 9 route.JPG

For our coffee joint, we're heading to a favourite of road.cc’s Jo Burt, Balcombe Tea Rooms, for plenty of coffee and cake, and tea of course that comes in a proper pot. They also do a very good bowl of stodgy pudding with custard says Jo, if you’re willing to suffer up the inescapable hills after nomming it he adds.

Watch the show in the video above, and head over to our YouTube channel for more road.cc vids. See you next month for episode 10!

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments