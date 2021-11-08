road.cc Recommends episode 9 is live! Check out our new monthly YouTube show

road.cc Recommends is well and truly up and running, with another set of fantastic products added this week to complete our October selection. That means it's time for the road.cc Recommends YouTube show to talk about them in more depth, and it's now live on our YouTube channel!
road.cc Recommends is the best of our reviews section, the top-rated products that received the highest marks and are worthy of further acclaim to explain why they stand out. Here is the list of products that made the grade this month with links to their reviews:
Science in Sport Bet Fuel Gel
Giant Escape 0 Disc
Fizik Vento Stabilita Carbon Road Shoe
Wolf Tooth WT-1 All Conditions Chain Lube
Sundried Power Sports Bra
NVPA Bib/Short Navy
Shimano Dura-Ace FC-R9200-P Power Meter
Lusso Comfort Break Bibshorts
Raveman PR2400 USB Rechargeable DuaLens Front Light with Remote
Peaty's Max Grip Carbon Assembly Paste
As we move towards colder weather for this month’s detailed buying advice, Dave Atkinson talks us through the tough decision of whether you should invest in a smart trainer or power meter.
It's not just the latest and greatest gear we recommend on the show either, as we bring you our Coffee Stop of the Month and another epic Recommended Route which includes a 30 mile long off-road ride around Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire.
For our coffee joint, we're heading to a favourite of road.cc’s Jo Burt, Balcombe Tea Rooms, for plenty of coffee and cake, and tea of course that comes in a proper pot. They also do a very good bowl of stodgy pudding with custard says Jo, if you’re willing to suffer up the inescapable hills after nomming it he adds.
Watch the show in the video above, and head over to our YouTube channel for more road.cc vids.
