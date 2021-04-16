Support road.cc

road.cc Recommends episode 2 goes live on Sunday! A sneak preview of our new monthly YouTube show

road.cc Recommends is up and running, and this Sunday it's time for episode 2 where we'll be bringing you 11 more great products, Coffee Stop of the Month and another epic Recommended Route
by Jack Sexty
Fri, Apr 16, 2021 13:19
road.cc Recommends is up and running, with another 11 fantastic products added this week to complete our March selection. That means it's time for the road.cc Recommends YouTube show to talk about them in more depth, and it goes live this Sunday. 

> road.cc Recommends episode 1

road.cc Recommends is the best of our reviews section, the crème de la crème that received the highest marks and are worthy of further acclaim to explain why they stand out. 

The two bikes that got the road.cc Recommends nod this month are the super high-end Wilier Filante, currently being ridden by the Total Direct Énergie team, and the Orro Terra C GRX800. To remind you, here are all the products that have made the cut: 

Wilier Filante SLR 202

SKS Chromoplastic Mudguard set 

Craft Active Extreme X Round Neck Base layer

Orro Terra C GRX800

Oxford Aqua V32 Double Pannier Bag

Pearl Izumi Women’s Attack Capri Bibtights

Wolf Tooth Components Drop Stop B Chainring

Dexshell Ultra Thin Children’s Socks

Vittoria Terreno Zero TLR G2.0 Tyre 700x38

Orro Pyro Line Aquazero Bibtights

Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Puncture Plug Kit

For this month's detailed looks, our tech writer Anna will be telling you all about Vittoria's chunky Terreno Zero TLR 38mm tyres, and tech editor Mat Brett talks through the finer points of the Craft Active Extreme X base layer. 

Other highlights include Wolf Tooth's Drop-Stop B chainring - which our reviewer described as ideal for those who want to convert from a double to single chainring set-up with no dropped chains to worry about - and the Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Puncture Plug kit, that hides a whole tubeless repair solution neatly in your bar ends.  

It's not just great gear we recommend on the show either, as we'll be bringing you our Coffee Stop of the Month and also another epic Recommended Route. For our coffee joint we're heading to the east of England, and it will be intrepid road.cc and off.road.cc reviewer Matt Page taking us through this month's brutal route... with the woolly ruminants above dropping a subtle hint as to which UK country Matt's ride is in. 

See you on Sunday for the show on our YouTube channel... and enjoy your weekends! 

news
cycling
road.cc Recommends
road.cc Recommends Show
Wilier
Vittoria
Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

