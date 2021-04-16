road.cc Recommends episode 2 goes live on Sunday! A sneak preview of our new monthly YouTube show

road.cc Recommends is up and running, with another 11 fantastic products added this week to complete our March selection. That means it's time for the road.cc Recommends YouTube show to talk about them in more depth, and it goes live this Sunday.
> road.cc Recommends episode 1
road.cc Recommends is the best of our reviews section, the crème de la crème that received the highest marks and are worthy of further acclaim to explain why they stand out.
The two bikes that got the road.cc Recommends nod this month are the super high-end Wilier Filante, currently being ridden by the Total Direct Énergie team, and the Orro Terra C GRX800. To remind you, here are all the products that have made the cut:
Wilier Filante SLR 202
SKS Chromoplastic Mudguard set
Craft Active Extreme X Round Neck Base layer
Orro Terra C GRX800
Oxford Aqua V32 Double Pannier Bag
Pearl Izumi Women’s Attack Capri Bibtights
Wolf Tooth Components Drop Stop B Chainring
Dexshell Ultra Thin Children’s Socks
Vittoria Terreno Zero TLR G2.0 Tyre 700x38
Orro Pyro Line Aquazero Bibtights
Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Puncture Plug Kit
For this month's detailed looks, our tech writer Anna will be telling you all about Vittoria's chunky Terreno Zero TLR 38mm tyres, and tech editor Mat Brett talks through the finer points of the Craft Active Extreme X base layer.
Other highlights include Wolf Tooth's Drop-Stop B chainring - which our reviewer described as ideal for those who want to convert from a double to single chainring set-up with no dropped chains to worry about - and the Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Puncture Plug kit, that hides a whole tubeless repair solution neatly in your bar ends.
It's not just great gear we recommend on the show either, as we'll be bringing you our Coffee Stop of the Month and also another epic Recommended Route. For our coffee joint we're heading to the east of England, and it will be intrepid road.cc and off.road.cc reviewer Matt Page taking us through this month's brutal route... with the woolly ruminants above dropping a subtle hint as to which UK country Matt's ride is in.
See you on Sunday for the show on our YouTube channel... and enjoy your weekends!
