Introducing the first road.cc Recommends YouTube show! The best products in cycling + much more

We've got a brand new monthly YouTube show for road.cc Recommends, where we'll be taking a closer look at each month's recommended products.
So, what’s it all about? Well, we review a huge number of cycling products each year here on road.cc. This gives us a very good idea of how a product sits within the marketplace, how a certain product compares to its rivals and ultimately, if that product is worth recommending to you, our lovely readers!
Since the early days of road.cc, we’ve run end-of-year awards such as Bike of the Year and we’ve grouped bikes, clothing, parts and accessories into categories and then selected winners for each. And that’s worked really well. But, we thought it was time for a big old shake-up, and we wanted a more useful way to tell you what the best cycling products are now, as opposed to months down the line when a lot could have changed. Who knows, our top-rated groupset today could have been revamped with an extra cog or two by the end of the year. That’s the kind of speed that cycling tech is progressing nowadays.
road.cc Recommends is going to be the definitive list of cycling products that we reckon are worth buying. We’ll be building up the section on the website month by month, and all of the products we feature will be among the best that you can get.
The purpose of road.cc Recommends is to let you know which cycling products are really worthy of handing over your hard-earned cash for. As with all of our reviews, the inclusion of a product in road.cc recommends will be down to the merits of that product, and those merits alone. No brand can pay to be included.
So, how are we drawing up our list? Our list of recommended products starts with the hundreds of reviews that appear on the site over the year. Any product that we review on the site is eligible to be considered for inclusion in road.cc Recommends.
Each month our tech team will go through the products we’ve tested and decide what makes the grade. It’s not just about getting a good score; road.cc Recommends is for products that stand out in any category, so we’ll consider the other similar products we’ve reviewed too, and how new stuff compares. Once we’ve finalised the list, it’ll go live in our Recommends section.
As well as the website section, each month we’ll be putting together a video where we take a look at the products that we have included. The show, as you'll find in episode 1 above, will also have a section dedicated to some seasonal buying advice, an award for our product of the month and we’ll be giving a shout-out to some of the best coffee stop locations around the UK. Ideally in a post-lockdown world we’ll be visiting these joints for coffee and cake!
In this, our introductory show, we've ran through what the show is about (essentially what we've written here but in video form) and then given a few examples of products that have already made it on road.cc Recommends. Here are the products that are included in episode 1, with links to all of them on road.cc Recommends...
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.
Crap cycling infratructure that actually puts cyclist in more danger...
still waiting for a light that will auto adjust its angle to point at the road in front despite being positioned by the owner to dazzle and blind...
Now that's how a Colnago should look.... and the Master above too: Colnago, Campag groupset and wheels are the cycling equivalent of the golden...
LTNs "what-aboutery". Immoral too, according to my Twitter today. ...
You're doing it all wrong!...
If a cyclist is knocked off their bike or has a near miss. Then confronts the driver....
One tip for those using email reminders. Add them to your vip emails list so your phone beeps in an obvious way. I bought a bike from wiggle that...
A multitool w/ chain breaker...
I have started using Miche cassettes as I can build a suitable cluster. I can't say the shifting performance is any worse.
Probably unlikely - narrow tyres seem to have been a temporary blip in the evolution of road bike usage, seemingly driven by image and marketing -...