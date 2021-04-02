Introducing the first road.cc Recommends YouTube show! The best products in cycling + much more

We've got a brand new monthly YouTube show for road.cc Recommends, where we'll be taking a closer look at each month's recommended products.

So, what’s it all about? Well, we review a huge number of cycling products each year here on road.cc. This gives us a very good idea of how a product sits within the marketplace, how a certain product compares to its rivals and ultimately, if that product is worth recommending to you, our lovely readers!

Since the early days of road.cc, we’ve run end-of-year awards such as Bike of the Year and we’ve grouped bikes, clothing, parts and accessories into categories and then selected winners for each. And that’s worked really well. But, we thought it was time for a big old shake-up, and we wanted a more useful way to tell you what the best cycling products are now, as opposed to months down the line when a lot could have changed. Who knows, our top-rated groupset today could have been revamped with an extra cog or two by the end of the year. That’s the kind of speed that cycling tech is progressing nowadays.

road.cc Recommends is going to be the definitive list of cycling products that we reckon are worth buying. We’ll be building up the section on the website month by month, and all of the products we feature will be among the best that you can get.

The purpose of road.cc Recommends is to let you know which cycling products are really worthy of handing over your hard-earned cash for. As with all of our reviews, the inclusion of a product in road.cc recommends will be down to the merits of that product, and those merits alone. No brand can pay to be included.

So, how are we drawing up our list? Our list of recommended products starts with the hundreds of reviews that appear on the site over the year. Any product that we review on the site is eligible to be considered for inclusion in road.cc Recommends.

Each month our tech team will go through the products we’ve tested and decide what makes the grade. It’s not just about getting a good score; road.cc Recommends is for products that stand out in any category, so we’ll consider the other similar products we’ve reviewed too, and how new stuff compares. Once we’ve finalised the list, it’ll go live in our Recommends section.

As well as the website section, each month we’ll be putting together a video where we take a look at the products that we have included. The show, as you'll find in episode 1 above, will also have a section dedicated to some seasonal buying advice, an award for our product of the month and we’ll be giving a shout-out to some of the best coffee stop locations around the UK. Ideally in a post-lockdown world we’ll be visiting these joints for coffee and cake!

In this, our introductory show, we've ran through what the show is about (essentially what we've written here but in video form) and then given a few examples of products that have already made it on road.cc Recommends. Here are the products that are included in episode 1, with links to all of them on road.cc Recommends...

