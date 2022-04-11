Support road.cc

road.cc Recommends episode 13 is live! Featuring 12 new products, Coffee Stop of the Month, Recommended Route + more

Find out which items have made the cut this month and watch our fantastic monthly YouTube show to see them in all their glory
by Liam Cahill
UPDATED Mon, Apr 11, 2022 12:50

First Published Apr 11, 2022

The latest update to road.cc Recommends has gone live with our pick of the very best bikes and kit that we reviewed in March 2022, and we've added a whopping 12 exceptional products to the mix! Not only that but as per usual we've put together another fantastic YouTube show to flaunt all the gear, plus we've got our regular Coffee Stop of the Month and Recommended Route. 

Before we dive in, here are the latest additions to road.cc Recommends…

Specialized S-Works Crux 2022
4iiii Precision 3 Power Meter Shimano 105 R7000 
God Is Dead: The Rise and Fall of Frank Vandenbroucke, Cycling’s Great Wasted Talent 
Nopinz Pro-1 All Season Skinsuit  
Prime Primavera Shorty Carbon Saddle
Dolan GXT Titanium Gravel Disc Campag Ekar 1x13
Ritchey Comp Venturemax XL handlebar 
Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc Wheelset 
Wahoo Kickr Core Smart Trainer
Chapeau City Jacket  
Scribe Élan Wide+ 42-D wheelset 

Prime Primavera Shorty saddle-1

One of the products in our list, the Prime Primavera Shorty Carbon saddle, made us have a think about the benefits of the trend to make saddles short. It is something that works really well for some riders, but for others it isn’t so good. Our buying advice this month is therefore all about these stubby saddles.

Alongside what could be some crucial advice, we’ve got our recommended route of the month. As always, you can go and ride it yourself should you happen to find yourself in the locale and we’ve popped the route on our Komoot page.

A ride is never complete without a nice cafe stop in our eyes and we’ve got another fantastic place to visit for your pre, mid or post-ride coffee.

Rounding out the show, we award our product of the month. This one caused quite a long discussion within the tech team, so to find out which product earned this prestigious award, you’ll have to watch the whole video.

Head over to road.cc Recommends to check out all the latest additions, as well as those from previous months.

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

