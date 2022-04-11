road.cc Recommends episode 13 is live! Featuring 12 new products, Coffee Stop of the Month, Recommended Route + more

- News
Hmmm. I wonder what would have happened in this trial if the races of the participants were reversed?
With Beds police deleting their tweet, does that mean they've taken it on board, or that they just didn't like being called out for it?...
Another reason for good cycle infra - if it's safe for children and pensioners it should be safe (or safer) for people not able to drive for many...
For reasons unclear, access to Formentor has been limited, though we snuck our way to the end last week. If you do go out there, the climb up to...
"One scenario demonstrated that while riding along, an alert appears on the screen of the head unit when a car approaches from behind. The warning...
Eh? Have I fallen through a wormhole? I'm sure I read this comment, and a few other subsequent ones that are no longer here, a couple of days ago....
No, it doesn't directly state that and I may be jumping to conclusions based on no mention of the driver and the appeal for any witnesses....
If he'd waited, he'd have ended up behind that HGV and who knows how many other vehicles. His journey would have been delayed. All remaining events...
There would be no harm in perpetuating that myth.
Please do take a stand on this (and site it somewhere accessible).