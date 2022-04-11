road.cc Recommends episode 13 is live! Featuring 12 new products, Coffee Stop of the Month, Recommended Route + more

The latest update to road.cc Recommends has gone live with our pick of the very best bikes and kit that we reviewed in March 2022, and we've added a whopping 12 exceptional products to the mix! Not only that but as per usual we've put together another fantastic YouTube show to flaunt all the gear, plus we've got our regular Coffee Stop of the Month and Recommended Route.

Before we dive in, here are the latest additions to road.cc Recommends…

Specialized S-Works Crux 2022

4iiii Precision 3 Power Meter Shimano 105 R7000

God Is Dead: The Rise and Fall of Frank Vandenbroucke, Cycling’s Great Wasted Talent

Nopinz Pro-1 All Season Skinsuit

Prime Primavera Shorty Carbon Saddle

Dolan GXT Titanium Gravel Disc Campag Ekar 1x13

Ritchey Comp Venturemax XL handlebar

Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc Wheelset

Wahoo Kickr Core Smart Trainer

Chapeau City Jacket

Scribe Élan Wide+ 42-D wheelset

One of the products in our list, the Prime Primavera Shorty Carbon saddle, made us have a think about the benefits of the trend to make saddles short. It is something that works really well for some riders, but for others it isn’t so good. Our buying advice this month is therefore all about these stubby saddles.

Alongside what could be some crucial advice, we’ve got our recommended route of the month. As always, you can go and ride it yourself should you happen to find yourself in the locale and we’ve popped the route on our Komoot page.

A ride is never complete without a nice cafe stop in our eyes and we’ve got another fantastic place to visit for your pre, mid or post-ride coffee.

Rounding out the show, we award our product of the month. This one caused quite a long discussion within the tech team, so to find out which product earned this prestigious award, you’ll have to watch the whole video.

Head over to road.cc Recommends to check out all the latest additions, as well as those from previous months.