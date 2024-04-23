The Revoloop Race Ultra Tube is made from thermoplastic polyurethane – the TPU you see used in all kinds of products – and is ultra light. Although the price looks high against regular butyl tubes, the huge weight savings make these great value as an upgrade, and the road feel rivals that of latex tubes.

These Revoloops will be joining others in our guide to the best bike inner tubes, which shows our top choices – before this one came along…

Following on from Matt's review of the Schwalbe Aerothan tubes, I have used the same testing protocol:

Step 1 - Back-to-back rides to see any difference in ride quality

Step 2 - Push at puncture resistance levels

Step 3 - See if holds high pressures over time

So, ride quality: yes, there's a difference. A butyl tube gives a slightly firmer ride and a sluggish feel you begin to notice after trying TPU. The Revoloop actually offers a similar suppleness to latex tubes, which are renowned for their supple feel and low rolling resistance (more on them later).

Checking puncture resistance got me thinking… I didn't want to stick a nail into my tyre and see what happened as the answer would most likely be 'expense' – these are my tyres! But I do have the 'luxury' of the South Wales lanes, which are kept in absolutely horrific condition: rough, holed and debris strewn. I am still yet to puncture, so I can confirm they're at least as resilient as a butyl tube. Note: I know I have now fully jinxed myself and will puncture on my next ride.

> How to mend a puncture

Finally then, will it hold high pressure over time? No. Air slowly seeps out, and they need topping up regularly.

One further issue is that regular patches don't work well at all on these. You'll need TPU-specific patches, and inevitably they're more expensive; Revoloop does a kit for £7.99.

Weight

Weight is a critical factor in cycling performance; less rotating mass means faster acceleration and improved handling.

A standard butyl tube weighs around 100-120g, while a comparable latex tube is 60-80g. The Race Ultras are a mere 26g (1g more than claimed) with the 60mm valve (40mm and 80mm are also available).

Combine these with a non-tubeless tyre and you can save weight over a tubeless setup, which will need a thicker-walled tyre and sealant.

Value

TPU tubes are not cheap, and these Revoloop Race Ultras aren't about to change that, at £27.99 a pop. As a weight-saving upgrade, though – and rotating weight at that – their value is quite high. New wheels or tyres are going to cost you considerably more. Also, these are slightly better value than their actual competition.

Those Schwalbe Aerothan tubes mentioned above are now £28.99, but weigh 18g more; that's slight, but they're still getting on for twice as heavy as the Race Ultras.

Neil was delighted with Tubolito's Tubo Road Tube when he tested them back in 2020 and gave them 9/10. They are also £27.99, but weigh slightly more than the Revoloop Race Ultra; Tubolito does a lighter S-Road version but that's £32.99.

Conclusion

Overall, these tubes neatly combine the best attributes of butyl and latex tubes, at a weight neither can seriously match. It's an easy performance win and, while they're not cheap for tubes, they are a cheap and reliable way of dropping serious weight from your rims.

Verdict

Superlight tubes with a great ride feel and the durability to at least match regular butyl