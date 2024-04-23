The Revoloop Race Ultra Tube is made from thermoplastic polyurethane – the TPU you see used in all kinds of products – and is ultra light. Although the price looks high against regular butyl tubes, the huge weight savings make these great value as an upgrade, and the road feel rivals that of latex tubes.
Following on from Matt's review of the Schwalbe Aerothan tubes, I have used the same testing protocol:
- Step 1 - Back-to-back rides to see any difference in ride quality
- Step 2 - Push at puncture resistance levels
- Step 3 - See if holds high pressures over time
So, ride quality: yes, there's a difference. A butyl tube gives a slightly firmer ride and a sluggish feel you begin to notice after trying TPU. The Revoloop actually offers a similar suppleness to latex tubes, which are renowned for their supple feel and low rolling resistance (more on them later).
Checking puncture resistance got me thinking… I didn't want to stick a nail into my tyre and see what happened as the answer would most likely be 'expense' – these are my tyres! But I do have the 'luxury' of the South Wales lanes, which are kept in absolutely horrific condition: rough, holed and debris strewn. I am still yet to puncture, so I can confirm they're at least as resilient as a butyl tube. Note: I know I have now fully jinxed myself and will puncture on my next ride.
Finally then, will it hold high pressure over time? No. Air slowly seeps out, and they need topping up regularly.
One further issue is that regular patches don't work well at all on these. You'll need TPU-specific patches, and inevitably they're more expensive; Revoloop does a kit for £7.99.
Weight
Weight is a critical factor in cycling performance; less rotating mass means faster acceleration and improved handling.
A standard butyl tube weighs around 100-120g, while a comparable latex tube is 60-80g. The Race Ultras are a mere 26g (1g more than claimed) with the 60mm valve (40mm and 80mm are also available).
Combine these with a non-tubeless tyre and you can save weight over a tubeless setup, which will need a thicker-walled tyre and sealant.
Value
TPU tubes are not cheap, and these Revoloop Race Ultras aren't about to change that, at £27.99 a pop. As a weight-saving upgrade, though – and rotating weight at that – their value is quite high. New wheels or tyres are going to cost you considerably more. Also, these are slightly better value than their actual competition.
Those Schwalbe Aerothan tubes mentioned above are now £28.99, but weigh 18g more; that's slight, but they're still getting on for twice as heavy as the Race Ultras.
Neil was delighted with Tubolito's Tubo Road Tube when he tested them back in 2020 and gave them 9/10. They are also £27.99, but weigh slightly more than the Revoloop Race Ultra; Tubolito does a lighter S-Road version but that's £32.99.
Conclusion
Overall, these tubes neatly combine the best attributes of butyl and latex tubes, at a weight neither can seriously match. It's an easy performance win and, while they're not cheap for tubes, they are a cheap and reliable way of dropping serious weight from your rims.
Verdict
Superlight tubes with a great ride feel and the durability to at least match regular butyl
Make and model: Revoloop Race Ultra Tube
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Revoloop says: "The Revoloop Race Ultra inner tube is a high-performance TPU inner tube designed to meet the demands of competitive road riding. It incorporates several innovative features to enhance durability, reduce rolling resistance, and provide a smooth and efficient riding experience."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Revoloop says:
Material and Construction: The Race Ultra like all of the Revoloop inner tubes are made from a high quality super lightweight TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) which give the tubes their unique latex-like rolling characteristics.
Valve options: The Race Ultra is offer in 3 valve lengths to accommodate different rim depths. 40mm – 60mm – 80mm valve stems.
Ultra-Lightweight design: The TPU materials means its incredibly lightweight, the 40mm valve version weighing in at 25g.
Specially made Valves: The Valves are made from a special high strength TPU. Then they are internally welded to the tube, this protects the tube from damage caused by the rim valve hole and avoids any other dreaded valve breakage.
Rolling resistance: Ultra-low rolling resistance is a key feature of TPU tubes. Revoloops offer a supple and responsive ride that a traditional inner tube doesn't offer.
Quality assurance: Revoloop is committed to quality and performance. They have undergone rigorous testing and quality control processes to ensure they meet the highest standards of reliability and durability.
Fully recyclable construction – Because the Valve and tube are made of the same TPU material, it is easy to recycle. All you need to do is remove the metal valve core and you can recycle the rest of the tube.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Resisted terrible test roads without issue.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
10/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Amazing ride feel, only beaten by expensive latex tubes and cotton-walled tyres.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Expensive for tubes but a similar price to other TPU models, and lighter – and cheap for a wheel-weight upgrade.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Super supple with regular tyres, and I've yet to puncture.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Incredibly light with a supple ride feel.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Priced similarly to other TPU tubes.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Beyond needing special (and not particularly cheap) patches for puncture repairs, there's really nothing to fault here.
Age: 23 Height: 185cm Weight: 68kg
I usually ride: Dolan Rebus My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, commuting, club rides, Always love some off-road with some mates.
Although it says special patches, it would be worth trying https://www.parktool.com/en-int/product/super-patch-kit-gp-2 first if you have any or 2.99 at SJS
Weldtite Red Devil patches are certified for TPU tubes and can be had most places for less than £5 also
A 5* 10/10 review for an inner tube that costs nearly thirty quid? The shark has been jumped.
The valves are a weak point on Revoloop tubes. I've had a number of them fail at the valve, generally after a few hundred miles. If you look closely at the way the valve is attached, it isn't difficult to see why. Schwalbe are more robust in this respect. My recommendation for TPU tubes is to buy RideNow tubes in bulk from Ali Express (yes, I appreciate some may not want to support Chinese manufacturers), and they then cost approx a quarter of the price. You can then stomach the cost more easily when they fail.
The Baent tubes (also from aliexpress) have threaded metal valves reinforced where they join the tube. A little heavier than the ride now but I think the plastic valve stem is a potential weakness.
The new RH tubes claim to solve that issue, but price and availability is a problem. I tried to get some to try out, but they went out of stock on day one.
https://www.renehersecycles.com/tpu-tubes-are-here/
https://www.renehersecycles.com/shop/components/tires/700c/700c-tpu-tube...
Are these disc brake only like the other ultra light tpu tubes?
Yep: "Are REVOLOOP bicycle tubes suitable for rim brakes?
We recommend the use of disc brakes, as the material is thermally somewhat less resilient than a classic butyl tube. An approval for rim brakes is therefore not given by us. If the material is thermally overloaded in extreme braking situations, the air does not suddenly escape from the hose with a bang."
https://revoloop.com/faqs
.. But somehow that's not mentioned as a drawback (or mentioned at all).