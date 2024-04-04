The Repente Spyd 3.0 is a high-performance saddle that is suitable for both on and off-road riding. While it shares elements with other saddles, such as a cut-away central channel to relieve pressure, carbon rails and a carbon-reinforced shell material to save weight, what sets it apart is the RLS system – which might help explain why it has proven to be such a comfortable saddle for even the longest of rides.
Repente provides a range of saddles with various shapes to cater to the needs of different riders.
The Spyd 3.0 is marketed as a 'Close Fit' saddle, designed to reduce pressure on the ischial bones (up to 40% less, claims Repente). It certainly has an unusual shape, with an almost vertical edge where it widens for the 'sitting' area, and really seems to reduce rubbing and abrasion on the legs while pedalling – it's quite unlike other saddles I've used, which have a more curved design.
It also features a central channel that runs the length of the saddle to relieve perineal pressure, and the same location on the saddle base has a section removed too.
The Spyd 3.0 comes in two widths, 132mm and 142mm, measured at the widest point. Repente claims a weight of 165g (+/- 5%) for the narrower 132mm version; our 142mm saddle was 175g. This puts it in the same weight range as many other saddles – in fact, if you're looking for lighter we've only reviewed a couple that will save you any more than 25g, the Cadex Amp and SQlab's 612 Ergowave R Carbon, though neither will save you money.
There is no rider weight limit for the Spyd 3.0, and it is suitable for both male and female riders, for both on and off-road use (4/4 for mountain biking, 3/4 for road).
The 7x9mm T700 UD carbon rails are secured to the base employing the Repente Locking System – the RLS I referred to at the start of the review. Rather than being glued into the saddle base or moulded as a single piece of carbon, the rails, base and cover are all screwed together. (Repente has a video you can watch on its site, showing how it works.)
The system is unique to Repente and has several benefits, most notably the possibility of replacing just the top, either in the event of damage or you just wish to use a differently shaped top section, or the base, if you want to go full carbon perhaps.
There could also be some extra flex within the system, as the sections are not bonded together, which is potentially another reason I've found it so comfortable.
The carbon rails provide a good amount of fore/aft movement, and compared with other saddles I own or have ridden, the Spyd 3.0 allows a more forward-seated position.
In use
Saddle comfort is subjective, of course – what works for me might not work for you, and vice versa – but I've ridden on the Spyd 3.0 for hundreds of kilometres, on and off-road, and have found it consistently excellent in this regard.
The broad base, tapered front, and unusual shaping are all noticeable while riding. There is a slight lip at the rear, and I found the overall form very comfortable, allowing me to remain seated without moving forwards or backwards at all. And while the central channel isn't completely cut out, you can still feel the height reduction.
The padding is what Repente calls 'Superlight EVA'; it isn't especially noticeable – I'd say the comfort comes more from the flex of the PA12 base. Rather than a full-carbon base, as used in Repente's top-end saddles, the Spyd 3.0's is made with resin reinforced with long carbon fibres (LCF) which Repente says form a sort of weave that increases the strength of the structure.
The company claims the saddle is suitable for both on and off-road riding, and will have tested the strength of the base and saddle rails, but one area where durability and wear seem questionable is the water-based microfibre covering, which is showing a small amount of discolouration. It's likely to be down to heavy use in typical autumn and winter conditions, with muddy shorts possibly causing the wear.
Some saddles designed for off-road use have a separate wear-resistant material – the WTB Silverado, for example.
There is no sign of the cover fraying, or holes forming, only some discolouring – and it's not the only saddle I've seen with this problem – but here, if the cover does ever wear out completely or gets ripped in any way, such as in a crash, the Repente Locking System means you can replace it separately from the carbon rails and base.
Value
The Spyd 3.0 costs £164.83, which is cheaper than some carbon-railed saddles that have scored well, such as the Bontrager Aeolus Pro that Rebecca thought was very good, and the SQlab 612 Ergowave I mentioned earlier, both of which are priced at £199.99.
The Fizik Vento Antares R3 is slightly cheaper at £149.99, but its length and shape didn't really work for our reviewer Ed. It uses alloy Kium rails and is quite a bit heavier at 205g.
Saddles with full-carbon shells and carbon rails are often a lot more; the Prologo Dimension Nack CPC 143, for example, which Tom reviewed last year, is £226.99 at rrp (though currently discounted).
Conclusion
As I said above, saddle comfort is subjective, but I've used the Spyd 3.0 for long rides of over 150km, with a total distance nearing 3000km, and the level of comfort it provides has allowed me to complete much of these distances seated, without any soreness.
It's a lightweight saddle that has delivered genuine all-day comfort at a very reasonable price, quickly becoming my go-to brand and model for both road and off-road riding.
Verdict
Reasonably priced carbon rail saddle that provides outstanding comfort on even the longest rides
Repente Spyd 3.0
Widths available: 132mm & 142mm
COATING: Water-based microfiber
PADDING: Superlight EVA
PADDING: SUPPORT PA12 Carbon Reinforced
SUPPORT STRUCTURE: PA12 Long Carbon Fiber (LCF)
RAIL: UD Carbon Fiber T700 Ø 7x9 mm
DIMENSIONS: 275 mm x 142 mm / 275 x 132mm
WEIGHT: (+/- 5%) 165 g (5,82 oz)
GRAPHICS: Black
