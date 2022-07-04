Support road.cc

Race
Check out the bikes ridden to every 2022 Tour de France stage win

Check out the bikes ridden to every 2022 Tour de France stage win

Here are all the bikes that have crossed the line first in this year’s race, from Specialized and Giant
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Mon, Jul 04, 2022 12:10

First Published Jul 4, 2022

The 2022 Tour de France has got off to an exciting start, and here are the bikes that have been ridden to victory on each stage.

Stage 1: Yves Lampaert, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, Specialized Shiv TT

2022 Tour de France Stage 1 ITT Yves Lampaert Pic- @cauldphoto - 1

Pic @cauldphoto

Belgian classics specialist Yves Lampaert was the surprise winner of the first individual time trial, edging out compatriot Wout Van Aert to claim the race’s first yellow jersey.

Lampaert rode a Specialized S-Works Shiv TT fitted with a Roval CLX 64 front wheel and a 321 Disc wheel at the back. He used Specialized’s S-Works Turbo Clincher tyres on the wet course.

Lampaert said, “Today my set-up made the difference. I just had to ride fast and trust my tyres.”

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl use Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets.

Read our review of the Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 groupset 

Stage 2: Fabio Jakobsen, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, Specialized Tarmac SL7

2022 Tour de France Stage 2 Fabio Jakobsen's Specialized Tarmac SL 7 - 1

Tour debutant Fabio Jakobsen made it two wins in two days for Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl when he out-sprinted Wout Van Aert on his Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 with Roval Rapide CLX wheels and tubeless Specialized Turbo clincher tyres

Read our review of the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 Dura-Ace Di2 

Jakobsen was using the 3D-printed Specialized S-Works Romin Evo with Mirror saddle

Find out all about the Specialized S-Works Romin Evo with Mirror saddle here

He was also using the new S-Works Evade 3 helmet which Specialized reckons is “the most aero road helmet in the peloton”.

Specialized launches new S-Works Evade 3, Prevail 3 and TT 5 helmets just in time for the Tour de France

Stage 3: Dylan Groenewegen, Team BikeExchange-Jayco, Giant Propel Advanced SL

2022 Tour de France Stage 3 Dyan Groenewegen - 1

Pic © Zac Williams SWpix.com

Dylan Groenewegen sprinted to victory on Stage 3 aboard Giant’s new Propel Advanced SL aero road bike. The updated model has yet to be released but it’s hardly a secret; Giant has shared pics on social media and its own website

New Giant Propel to debut at Tour de France 

2022 Tour de France Giant Propel - 1

This side-on pic of another BikeExchange-Jayco rider’s bike suggests Giant has tried to shed weight on the new Propel, many of the tube profiles being much shallower than previously, and the seat tube has lost its cutout around the leading edge of the rear wheel – but we’ll just have to wait for the official release, whenever that is, for all the details.

BikeExchange-Jayco use wheels from Giant’s Cadex brand and Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets.

First rest day

With three stages complete, here’s how things are shaping up in terms of wins. 

Bike brands
Specialized 2
Giant 1

Groupsets
Shimano 3

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

