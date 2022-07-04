Check out the bikes ridden to every 2022 Tour de France stage win

The 2022 Tour de France has got off to an exciting start, and here are the bikes that have been ridden to victory on each stage.
Stage 1: Yves Lampaert, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, Specialized Shiv TT
Pic @cauldphoto
Belgian classics specialist Yves Lampaert was the surprise winner of the first individual time trial, edging out compatriot Wout Van Aert to claim the race’s first yellow jersey.
Lampaert rode a Specialized S-Works Shiv TT fitted with a Roval CLX 64 front wheel and a 321 Disc wheel at the back. He used Specialized’s S-Works Turbo Clincher tyres on the wet course.
Lampaert said, “Today my set-up made the difference. I just had to ride fast and trust my tyres.”
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl use Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets.
Read our review of the Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 groupset
Stage 2: Fabio Jakobsen, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, Specialized Tarmac SL7
Tour debutant Fabio Jakobsen made it two wins in two days for Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl when he out-sprinted Wout Van Aert on his Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 with Roval Rapide CLX wheels and tubeless Specialized Turbo clincher tyres.
Read our review of the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 Dura-Ace Di2
Jakobsen was using the 3D-printed Specialized S-Works Romin Evo with Mirror saddle.
Find out all about the Specialized S-Works Romin Evo with Mirror saddle here
He was also using the new S-Works Evade 3 helmet which Specialized reckons is “the most aero road helmet in the peloton”.
Specialized launches new S-Works Evade 3, Prevail 3 and TT 5 helmets just in time for the Tour de France
Stage 3: Dylan Groenewegen, Team BikeExchange-Jayco, Giant Propel Advanced SL
Pic © Zac Williams SWpix.com
Dylan Groenewegen sprinted to victory on Stage 3 aboard Giant’s new Propel Advanced SL aero road bike. The updated model has yet to be released but it’s hardly a secret; Giant has shared pics on social media and its own website.
New Giant Propel to debut at Tour de France
This side-on pic of another BikeExchange-Jayco rider’s bike suggests Giant has tried to shed weight on the new Propel, many of the tube profiles being much shallower than previously, and the seat tube has lost its cutout around the leading edge of the rear wheel – but we’ll just have to wait for the official release, whenever that is, for all the details.
BikeExchange-Jayco use wheels from Giant’s Cadex brand and Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets.
First rest day
With three stages complete, here’s how things are shaping up in terms of wins.
Bike brands
Specialized 2
Giant 1
Groupsets
Shimano 3
