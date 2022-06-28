Check out the unreleased Cervelo S5 that Wout Van Aert and Team Jumbo Visma will ride in the Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma riders will be racing the Tour de France on a yet-to-be-announced update to the Cervelo S5, and here are pics of Wout van Aert’s bike, with the red and yellow fork, and Jonas Vingegaard’s, with the team’s standard yellow fork.

The S5 that the team have now been riding for a while initially looks a lot like the existing model although it appears that Cervelo has taken advantage of changes to UCI equipment rules and made many of the elements deeper in profile: the head tube, down tube, seat tube and seat post have all had that treatment.

The fork legs could be a little deeper than previously too – although we wouldn’t swear to it – and the fork crown certainly extends further backwards.

Viewed from the front, the external fork steerer appears to have been slimmed down.

Further back, there’s now more of a slope at the junction between the top tube and the seat tube than on the previous S5, and the whole bottom bracket area extends higher.

The seatstays are a slightly different shape from before and the Di2 wire exits the frame at a higher point above the dropout.

Read our review of the existing Cervelo S5 Ultegra Di2 Disc

We won’t analyse every part of the frame and fork but it’s probably safe to say that the designers have taken the existing S5 and pushed the dimensions as far as the new rules allow in search of aero gains, although we’ll have to wait for the official release to find out for sure.

The S5 that’s in Cervelo’s 2022 range was introduced in the 2019 model year with the company claiming an aero saving of 5.5 watts (42g of drag) over the 2014 version at 40km/h (25mph).

“The most noticeable visual and performance change comes at the front of the bike,” said Cervelo. “An entirely re-conceptualised aero cockpit achieves significant improvements in aero performance. Fully-internal cable routes are provided for both electrical and mechanical shifting while maintaining ease of adjustments. Slip-in spacers can be used to adjust stem height and bar tilt without detaching any cables, making adjustment far simpler than in a typical aero bike.

This remains relevant because the cockpits on Jumbo-Visma’s latest S5s look similar in shape, if not identical to previously.

“Importantly, the V-shaped stem made it possible to fully hide mechanical shifting cables,” said Cervelo. “The stem was specifically designed to minimise the angle of cable bends, so riders get both perfect shifting/braking and the full aero benefit of hidden cables.”

As well as hiding the cables, the V-shaped geometry of the stem is designed “to present less obstruction to the oncoming high-velocity airflow between the rider’s arms”. The idea is that this high-velocity flow of air is maintained along the top tube, through the thighs of the rider, and past the seat post.

Team Jumbo-Visma’s bikes are built up with the latest 12-speed Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9200 groupsets. Jonas Vingegaard’s bike shown here includes the latest incarnation of the power meter.

Read our review of the Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 groupset

Wout van Aert’s bike, on the other hand, is fitted with Shimano’s 11-speed power meter, although he has the up-to-date version on other bikes. Shimano isn’t going to leave one of cycling’s biggest stars without the latest and greatest.

Check out our review of the Shimano Dura-Ace FC-R9200-P power meter

Jumbo-Visma’s wheels come from Shimano too. These are Dura-Ace C50s on Vingegaard’s and Van Aert’s bikes, fitted with Vittoria Corsa tyres.

The saddles come from Fizik, each rider opting for carbon-railed Antares.