Ineos Grenadiers' Tour de France Pinarello Dogma F

The Pinarello Dogma F is the Ineos Grenadiers’ one bike for all road stages at the 2022 Tour de France, but will it be on the top step of the podium come the end of the race? We took a closer look at this beauty before the race got underway.

Pinarello’s Dogma has, for a number of years, been the one and only road race offering from the Italian brand. It has been this way since the very first days of Team Sky and while there have been special bikes for the Roubaix cobbles and extra light models for the mountains, the Dogma F continues the theme of being good enough for everything.

In the Criterium du Dauphine, a crucial Tour de France warm-up race, we took a close look at the team’s bike. This one belongs to 2020 Giro winner Tao Geoghegan-Hart and while the Londoner isn’t at this year’s Tour, it features some really interesting tech choices.

Ineos is a Shimano-sponsored team, so it will come as no surprise to find a full Dura-Ace R9200 Di2 setup. Ineos’ move to the latest 12-speed stuff means that it is a move over to disc brakes. Teams used to cite weight as a reason for not switching, but when the Dogma F was launched, Pinarello claimed a Dura-Ace build came in at 6.8kg and even suggested that the disc-brake model was faster.

The latest Dura-Ace comes with some massive chainrings, with the pros now using 54/40T setups at the front. To allow the riders to get through the mountains, Shimano increased the rear derailleur’s maximum tooth size and Tao takes full advantage of this, running an 11-34T cassette.

Ineos has also made the jump over to tubeless tyres with the Dura-Ace C50 wheels set up with 28mm Continental GP5000 S TR tyres and Muc-Off valves.

Pinarello’s component brand, MOST, provides the integrated carbon cockpit along with a bar tape which is glued at the ends for an incredibly tidy finish.

Fizik has sponsored the team for a number of years now and the riders have the pick of the entire range. Tao opts for a carbon Antares model to keep the weight down.

It is easily one of the smartest-looking pro bikes in the peloton, but will the Dogma F help Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates to victory? We'll find out soon enough.