The Kryptonite Incite XR USB Rear light is bright, easy to fit and easy to operate. The battery life is decent too, making this a great option at £25.
The Incite XR Rear is well suited to being your weekday commuting bike light thanks to a solid run-time, easy operation and good side visibility.
Usually, we see the brightness of bike lights measured in lumens. Kryptonite measures its rear lights in Lux and this Incite XR is given a value of 0.06. Some of you might be familiar with Lux, but if you're not, it is a measure of the amount of light that hits a surface at a given distance. Well, that is a rudimentary explanation... but in real terms, I found the Incite XR to be perfectly bright enough for city commuting.
The high steady flash runs for pretty much bang on the claimed 20 hours and this, combined with the brightness of this setting, meant that I simply left the light there for all of my riding.
While I found the light to be good in most conditions, I would have liked something with a little more punch on my weekend rides. There were a few foggy days when I'd have preferred something like the Giant Recon TL 200 which has a much stronger 200-lumen day-flash mode.
The XR Rear gets the expected memory function that starts the light in the last setting that you used. With the easy-to-find single button, it makes the light a doddle to live with.
Mounting the light is also super easy and I found that it worked on both round and aero seatposts without issue.
The side illumination ports, as Kryptonite is calling them, are good for giving you additional visibility, though Kryptonite makes no claims about the angle range that side visibility extends to.
Although £25 isn't a huge amount to pay for a rear bike light, you can get a lot brighter for just a tenner more. That Giant Recon 200 I mentioned would be my pick if you're looking to mix commutes with weekend rides. The extra power is nice to have on faster roads and it comes with a decent increase in battery life too.
However, if you're looking for an easy-to-use rear light for the daily commute then the Kryptonite Incite XR rear light is a very good option.
Verdict
Bright and easy to use, with good battery life – a very good commuting option
Make and model: Kryptonite Incite XR USB Rear
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Kryptonite doesn't actually have a description for the Incite XR, but it's a rear light that will suit urban riders and commuters.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
Kryptonite lists these details:
Light guide for INCREASED VISIBILITY AND SAFETY
MEMORY FUNCTION remembers the last mode used
Fully USB RECHARGEABLE
Compact size
Bracket with flexible mounting option
.06 LUX
5 Modes
Run time on Eco = 36 hrs
Run time on High Steady = 20 hrs
Rate the light for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
9/10
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
9/10
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
7/10
No issues, and it's seen a lot of rain.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
9/10
Rate the light for performance:
7/10
Rate the light for durability:
6/10
Rate the light for weight:
6/10
Rate the light for value:
5/10
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It easily lasted well over a week of 15-minute commutes between charges. I'd say that makes it easy to live with and means that it performs well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
The single button is easy to find with gloves on and easy to use. That means that I could turn the light on while moving – I'm good at forgetting to turn lights on.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
It lacks punch for fast roads and in the fog.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Its rrp of £25 is about what I'd expect to pay, but there are far brighter lights for around a tenner more.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? No, I'd have a more powerful light for my weekend rides.
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Bright, easy to use and good battery life make this a great commuter light. It just lacks a little bit of power for faster roads and fog.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
