The Kryptonite Incite XR USB Rear light is bright, easy to fit and easy to operate. The battery life is decent too, making this a great option at £25.

The Incite XR Rear is well suited to being your weekday commuting bike light thanks to a solid run-time, easy operation and good side visibility.

Usually, we see the brightness of bike lights measured in lumens. Kryptonite measures its rear lights in Lux and this Incite XR is given a value of 0.06. Some of you might be familiar with Lux, but if you're not, it is a measure of the amount of light that hits a surface at a given distance. Well, that is a rudimentary explanation... but in real terms, I found the Incite XR to be perfectly bright enough for city commuting.

The high steady flash runs for pretty much bang on the claimed 20 hours and this, combined with the brightness of this setting, meant that I simply left the light there for all of my riding.

While I found the light to be good in most conditions, I would have liked something with a little more punch on my weekend rides. There were a few foggy days when I'd have preferred something like the Giant Recon TL 200 which has a much stronger 200-lumen day-flash mode.

The XR Rear gets the expected memory function that starts the light in the last setting that you used. With the easy-to-find single button, it makes the light a doddle to live with.

Mounting the light is also super easy and I found that it worked on both round and aero seatposts without issue.

The side illumination ports, as Kryptonite is calling them, are good for giving you additional visibility, though Kryptonite makes no claims about the angle range that side visibility extends to.

Although £25 isn't a huge amount to pay for a rear bike light, you can get a lot brighter for just a tenner more. That Giant Recon 200 I mentioned would be my pick if you're looking to mix commutes with weekend rides. The extra power is nice to have on faster roads and it comes with a decent increase in battery life too.

However, if you're looking for an easy-to-use rear light for the daily commute then the Kryptonite Incite XR rear light is a very good option.

Verdict

Bright and easy to use, with good battery life – a very good commuting option

