review
Lights - rear

Kryptonite Incite XR USB Rear

8
by Liam Cahill
Mon, Feb 22, 2021 19:45
2
£24.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Bright and easy to use, with good battery life – a very good commuting option
Bright
Easy to operate
Lacks punch for fog
Weight: 
27g
Contact: 
www.freewheel.co.uk

The Kryptonite Incite XR USB Rear light is bright, easy to fit and easy to operate. The battery life is decent too, making this a great option at £25.

The Incite XR Rear is well suited to being your weekday commuting bike light thanks to a solid run-time, easy operation and good side visibility.

Usually, we see the brightness of bike lights measured in lumens. Kryptonite measures its rear lights in Lux and this Incite XR is given a value of 0.06. Some of you might be familiar with Lux, but if you're not, it is a measure of the amount of light that hits a surface at a given distance. Well, that is a rudimentary explanation... but in real terms, I found the Incite XR to be perfectly bright enough for city commuting.

The high steady flash runs for pretty much bang on the claimed 20 hours and this, combined with the brightness of this setting, meant that I simply left the light there for all of my riding.

While I found the light to be good in most conditions, I would have liked something with a little more punch on my weekend rides. There were a few foggy days when I'd have preferred something like the Giant Recon TL 200 which has a much stronger 200-lumen day-flash mode.

The XR Rear gets the expected memory function that starts the light in the last setting that you used. With the easy-to-find single button, it makes the light a doddle to live with.

Mounting the light is also super easy and I found that it worked on both round and aero seatposts without issue.

2020 Kryptonite Incite XR USB Rear 2.jpg

The side illumination ports, as Kryptonite is calling them, are good for giving you additional visibility, though Kryptonite makes no claims about the angle range that side visibility extends to.

Although £25 isn't a huge amount to pay for a rear bike light, you can get a lot brighter for just a tenner more. That Giant Recon 200 I mentioned would be my pick if you're looking to mix commutes with weekend rides. The extra power is nice to have on faster roads and it comes with a decent increase in battery life too.

However, if you're looking for an easy-to-use rear light for the daily commute then the Kryptonite Incite XR rear light is a very good option.

Verdict

Bright and easy to use, with good battery life – a very good commuting option

road.cc test report

Make and model: Kryptonite Incite XR USB Rear

Size tested: 5 Modes

Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Kryptonite doesn't actually have a description for the Incite XR, but it's a rear light that will suit urban riders and commuters.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?

Kryptonite lists these details:

Light guide for INCREASED VISIBILITY AND SAFETY

MEMORY FUNCTION remembers the last mode used

Fully USB RECHARGEABLE

Compact size

Bracket with flexible mounting option

.06 LUX

5 Modes

Run time on Eco = 36 hrs

Run time on High Steady = 20 hrs

Rate the light for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
 
9/10
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
 
9/10
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
 
7/10

No issues, and it's seen a lot of rain.

Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
 
9/10
Rate the light for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the light for durability:
 
6/10
Rate the light for weight:
 
6/10
Rate the light for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It easily lasted well over a week of 15-minute commutes between charges. I'd say that makes it easy to live with and means that it performs well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the light

The single button is easy to find with gloves on and easy to use. That means that I could turn the light on while moving – I'm good at forgetting to turn lights on.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light

It lacks punch for fast roads and in the fog.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Its rrp of £25 is about what I'd expect to pay, but there are far brighter lights for around a tenner more.

Did you enjoy using the light? Yes

Would you consider buying the light? No, I'd have a more powerful light for my weekend rides.

Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Bright, easy to use and good battery life make this a great commuter light. It just lacks a little bit of power for faster roads and fog.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 24  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

