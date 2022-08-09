Zipp introduces “lighter and faster” 808 Firecrest and 858 NSW wheels

Zipp has redesigned its 858 NSW and 808 Firecrest wheels to be considerably lighter than previously and says that the introduction of new tubeless and hookless rims makes them faster than ever. This Total System Efficiency (TSE) technology brings these deep-section wheels – aimed primarily, but not exclusively, at time trialists and triathletes – into line with the rest of Zipp’s range.

Zipp 858 NSW Tubeless Disc-Brake wheelset

Zipp says that the introduction of its Total System Efficiency (TSE) technology to the 858 NSW Carbon Tubeless Disc-brake wheelset, with hookless and tubeless rims, allows it to offer a “seamless tyre interface and a huge drop in weight”.

“The 858 gives you the benefits of our deep rims at weight typically associated with rims that are 20mm shallower,” says Zipp.

The 858 NSW has Zipp’s Sawtooth profile with an undulating 82-85mm rim depth and is designed to be the brand’s highest performing model in terms of combining aerodynamic efficiency and crosswind stability.

The rim’s internal width is 23mm and Zipp says it’s 10% lighter and just as strong as the previous incarnation. The complete Zipp 858 NSW Tubeless Disc-Brake wheelset has a claimed weight of 1,530g (719g front, 811g rear). That’s 243g lighter than before.

Zipp says that the wheels are fastest when fitted with 28mm tyres.

“A wider rim shape paired with a wider tyre promotes less rolling tyre deflection, resulting in lower rolling resistance,” says Zipp. “By creating a wider tyre bead interface in relation to the outside rim width, we can offer a more aero rim-to-tyre transition. A wider tyre bead interface also allows for a wider tyre, which allows for lower tyre pressure.

“Lowering tyre pressure can increase overall system efficiency, reduce rider fatigue, and offers better handling in rough conditions.”

Zipp publishes a list of tyres it considers compatible with its tubeless wheelsets here.

The 858 NSW Tubeless Disc-Brake wheelset uses Zipp’s Cognition V2 hubset with an Axial Clutch V2 mechanism designed for fast engagement and lower friction.

You can buy the wheels with XDR or SRAM/Shimano driver bodies, while a Campagnolo N3W Driver body is sold separately.

The Zipp 858 NSW Tubeless Disc-Brake front wheel is priced at £1,585 and the rear is £1,985.

Zipp 808 Firecrest Tubeless Disc-Brake wheelset

The 80mm-deep Zipp 808 Firecrest Tubeless Disc-Brake wheelset has had a similar treatment, so it offers a hookless and tubeless rim profile and a 23mm internal width.

It has also dropped 280g. Zipp now claims a wheelset weight of 1,635g (752g front, 883g rear).

Again, Zipp says that the 808 Firecrest Tubeless Disc-Brake wheelset is fastest when fitted with 28mm tyres.

These wheels come with Zipp's German-engineered ZR1 DB hubset. The freehub has 66 points of engagement so you’ll begin to drive the rear wheel in 5.5° when you start to pedal.

Again, this model comes with an XDR or SRAM/Shimano driver body, while a Campagnolo N3W Driver body is available separately.

The Zipp 808 Firecrest Tubeless Disc-Brake front wheel is priced at £1,095 and the rear is £1,140.

Zipp will continue to offer rim brake tubeless versions of the 808 Firecrest with a hooked rim/tyre interface.

