You can now buy bike insurance through Decathlon

You can now buy insurance for your bike(s) and accessories via decathlon.co.uk, regardless of whether you’re insuring a Decathlon bike or not.

Decathlon has partnered with Quotezone.co.uk to provide an online comparison tool that allows you to find cover that suits your needs.

“The policies will be available to anyone, anytime – not just at the point of purchase,” says Decathlon. “This means that all bikes, new or old, can be insured via the Decathlon.co.uk website.”

Decathlon says that it is “hoping to help reduce the chronic lack of insurance that currently exists in the UK”.

UK bicycle insurance provider Cycleguard, which is underwritten by Thistle Insurance, said last year that only 18% of UK cyclists were insured. Specialist cycle insurance firm Bikmo estimated that the figure was higher but said that in 2020 half of cyclists in the UK had inadequate cover or none at all.

Policies available through Decathlon will provide cover for theft, accidental or malicious damage, personal accident and third-party liability.

The cost will depend on the exact cover you want, of course, where you live, the bike(s) you own, the excess you’re prepared to pay, and a host of other factors.

Getting quotes is straightforward – you head over to Decathlon’s website and answer a series of questions. You might have done something similar in the past when buying home or car insurance.

You’ll be given a range of policy options and prices, some with the option of adding extra cover for given amounts. We had a look earlier on and it was all very clear and easy to use.

For more information visit www.decathlon.co.uk.