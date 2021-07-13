Swiss Side adds new options to Hadron2 Classic wheel range

After launching the Hadron2 Classic 500 wheelset earlier in the year – designed to be fast and versatile – Swiss Side has extended its range with deeper profile 625 and 800 models.

“Using identical aero rims to the disc brake Hadron2 Ultimate, the Hadron2 Classic wheelsets feature the more cost-efficient DT Swiss 370 hubs and heavier gauge aero spokes,” says Swiss Side. “The Classic range thus offers all the aero benefits of the Ultimate wheels, yet with an even stiffer construction and at a significantly lower price.”

Swiss Side says that the 2021 Hadron Classic range offers a 10% less aero drag and a greater sailing effect than the previous generation.

“New technologies used in the aero development, including real-world wind studies with the Swiss Side CdA-meter, wind tower and pressure measurement rakes, have led to even further improved stability in windy conditions,” says Swiss Side.

The rims also feature an increased inner rim width of 20mm that’s designed to accommodate wider tyres and lead to lower rolling resistance.

The Hadron2 Classic 625 has rims that are 62.5mm deep. The maximum rim width is 30mm.

You get 24 DT Swiss Aero Comp spokes at the front and rear laced in a two-cross pattern, and DT Swiss Pro Lock hidden aluminium nipples.

The claimed weight is 1,844g (848g front, 996g rear).

According to Swiss Side, the Hadron2 Classic 625 wheelset is designed to be “an excellent all-rounder that handles superbly in medium to high wind conditions and rolling terrain”.

The Hadron2 Classic 800 is a similar build but the rims are 80.0mm deep with a maximum external width of 32mm. The wheelset weight is a claimed 1,929g (891g front, 1,038g rear).

Swiss Side says that the Hadron2 Classic 800 is “developed to generate untapped speed and maximum sailing effect in medium to low wind conditions” and that it is ideal for time trialling and triathlon.

Hadron2 Classic wheels are tubeless-ready and available only as disc brake options.

Each wheelset is priced at €1,624 (incl. 19% VAT), which is around £1,389. You can order now at www.swissside.com