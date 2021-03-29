Swiss Side releases Hadron2​ Classic 500 disc brake wheelset

Swiss Side has released the Hadron2​ Classic 500 disc brake wheelset which it says offers all the aero benefits of the Ultimate range and impressive crosswind stability promised but at a reduced price point. Swiss Side says, "This is simply the fastest, best quality and best value for money wheelset on the market today."

The Zurich wheel brand launched its Hadron2 Ultimate disc brake aero wheels last summer. “These carbon wheels were met with huge success thanks to further reduced aero drag and increased sailing effect, with no compromise on handling and stability in the wind. The same qualities are now available in the Hadron2 Classic 500 model,” says Swiss Side.

The new Hadron2 Classic 500 uses the same aero rims as the disc brake Hadron2 Ultimate, but instead features more cost-efficient DT Swiss 370 hubs and heavier gauge aero spokes, for all the aero performance of the Ultimate range but in a stiffer construction and at a significantly lower price.

Swiss Sides says the Hadron2 Classic 500s are a “highly-versatile option for riders who are looking for a low-weight, agile feel and incredible aero performance, combined with unshakeable handling characteristics in windy conditions”.

A 10% reduction in aero drag with a greater sailing effect and a later stall angle (greater crosswind range) compared to the previous Hadron Classic is promised.

The 50mm deep rims are also said to be more stable in windy conditions thanks to a 26% reduction in steering moment.

The wheels, optimised for 25mm and 28mm tyres, feature an inner rim width of 20mm to allow riders to benefit from improved rolling resistance and to fit wider tyres, says Swiss Side. Tyre widths up to 32mm can be accommodated.

The tubeless-ready front wheel comes in at a claimed weight of 747g and the rear at 895g.

They're available now on www.swissside.com for €1,624 (around £1,383).

All wheels include a lifetime warranty for the original owner on material and workmanship defects, as well as the brand’s exclusive “Fair Share Policy” that offers 10-year, cost-conscious repair options for riding damage.