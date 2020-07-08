SunGod launches cycling-specific Pace series eyewear

British direct-to-consumer eyewear brand SunGod has launched its new cycle-specific Pace Series, comprising two models, Vulcan and Velan – each available in full frame and half frame versions – that you can customise at no extra cost.

Both models use what SunGod calls 8KO lenses that are made from a nylon-based material coated with a triple-layer scratch-resistant finish. SunGod says that these are better than the 4KO polycarbonate lenses used elsewhere. Hydrophobic and oleophobic treatments repel moisture, fingerprints and sweat, the idea being to give you a clearer view of the road ahead, particularly in poor conditions.

SunGod says, "Vulcans (above) use a larger cylindrical lens, offering an outstanding 180° field of vision to increase spatial awareness on the roads and trails, whilst SunGod Velans (below) use a refined toric lens to offer optical precision helping riders to spot every detail on the road ahead."

You can convert between full frame and half frame models using a conversion kit (a full frame to half frame conversion kit is £20; a half frame to full frame conversion kit is £45) that provides an additional bottom section to the frame in order to switch looks and functionality between rides. You can select from a range of bottom frame colours.

SunGod offers a new photochromic lens (with a tint that alters according to light conditions). The 8KO Iris lens is available in ‘light smoke to dark smoke’ or ‘clear through to smoke with a contrast enhancing blue mirror’ variants.

All of SunGod’s glasses are customisable at no additional cost. You can choose your lens, frame, icon and ear socks from eight options, and your lens from 10 options. You also get a lifetime guarantee.

Prices

SunGod Velans Half Frame £115

SunGod Velans Full Frame £140

SunGod Vulcans Half Frame £125

SunGod Vulcans Full Frame £150

Photochromic 8KO Iris Lens £40



Get more info over at the SunGod website.