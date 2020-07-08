Back to Tech news
SunGod Velans TF (1)

SunGod launches cycling-specific Pace series eyewear

New direct-to-consumer Vulcan and Velan glasses are customisable and available in both full frame and half frame versions
by Mat Brett
Wed, Jul 08, 2020 13:02
British direct-to-consumer eyewear brand SunGod has launched its new cycle-specific Pace Series, comprising two models, Vulcan and Velan – each available in full frame and half frame versions – that you can customise at no extra cost.

SunGod Vulcans FF (1)

Both models use what SunGod calls 8KO lenses that are made from a nylon-based material coated with a triple-layer scratch-resistant finish. SunGod says that these are better than the 4KO polycarbonate lenses used elsewhere. Hydrophobic and oleophobic treatments repel moisture, fingerprints and sweat, the idea being to give you a clearer view of the road ahead, particularly in poor conditions. 

SunGod Vulcans TF (1)

SunGod says, "Vulcans (above) use a larger cylindrical lens, offering an outstanding 180° field of vision to increase spatial awareness on the roads and trails, whilst SunGod Velans (below) use a refined toric lens to offer optical precision helping riders to spot every detail on the road ahead."

SunGod Velans FF

You can convert between full frame and half frame models using a conversion kit (a full frame to half frame conversion kit is £20; a half frame to full frame conversion kit is £45) that provides an additional bottom section to the frame in order to switch looks and functionality between rides. You can select from a range of bottom frame colours.

Check out 28 of the best cycling sunglasses

SunGod offers a new photochromic lens (with a tint that alters according to light conditions). The 8KO Iris lens is available in ‘light smoke to dark smoke’ or ‘clear through to smoke with a contrast enhancing blue mirror’ variants.

SunGod Velans TF

All of SunGod’s glasses are customisable at no additional cost. You can choose your lens, frame, icon and ear socks from eight options, and your lens from 10 options. You also get a lifetime guarantee.

Prices

SunGod Velans Half Frame £115 
SunGod Velans Full Frame £140
SunGod Vulcans Half Frame £125
SunGod Vulcans Full Frame £150
Photochromic 8KO Iris Lens £40
 
Get more info over at the SunGod website

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

