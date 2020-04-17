Video: Learn the easy way to change a tubeless tyre

Going tubeless can be the end of your puncture worries. If you have tubeless-ready rims and want to switch your tyres to tubeless as well, you might have been put off by a potentially messy and tricky process. But here at road.cc we've learnt a good few tricks to make the process really easy.

The benefits of tubeless tyres are huge. Removing the inner tube prevents pinch punctures, so you can run lower pressures for comfort. If you then add sealant, you should be protected from normal punctures as well. If you want to know more, we've got everything you need to know about tubeless tyres right here!

We've also got a great video on how to choose the right tyres for your bike.

Or have a look at our tyre reviews and buyers guides.