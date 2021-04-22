Smith announces new Express MIPS commuting helmet

Smith has launched a new Express MIPS helmet designed for commuting and general urban riding that comes with reflective webbing and a pop-in rear light.

The Express MIPS is an in-mould design (the shell is put into the mould with the expanded polystyrene rather than bonded in place afterwards) and features "13 fixed vents for consistent airflow to limit overheating while riding”, according to Smith. The removable fabric peak is designed to absorb perspiration as well as keep the sun/rain out of your eyes.

“The adjustable dial fit system offers a customised and secure fit while the included MIPS Brain Protection System reduces rotational forces caused by angled impacts to the head in case of an accident,” says Smith.

The webbing straps are reflective and you can run the pop-in rear light that’s included in either constant or blinking modes.

A simplified version of the Express – sold without the MIPS Brain Protection System, removable peak and rear light – is available in four gloss colours.

The Smith Express MIPS will be available from late April/May for £99.99. The non-MIPS version will be £69.99.

This is the second time this week we’ve reported on new urban helmets, Kask having announced three models – the Urban R, Moebius and Moebius Elite – on Monday.

You’ll find Smith at smithoptics.com while the UK distributor is www.ultrasporteu.com