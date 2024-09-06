Shimano hints new Cues entry-level drop bar groupset coming in "early 2025" after tech leaked in Cube gravel bike launch

This week's Cube announcement of 12 new bikes for 2025, including two revamped (and very keenly-priced) Attain road bikes, has sparked speculation about a new Shimano Cues drop-bar groupset after photos of the new Nuroad gravel bike appeared to show some unreleased tech.
Also seen in the launch, first spotted by BikeRadar, is what appears to be an unreleased drop-bar Shimano Cues groupset, which was seemingly accidentally leaked in the announcement for the new Cube Nuroad Pro gravel bike. The components giant Shimano has promptly replied to our request for comment, stating that it won't be saying much at this time.
"Shimano works closely with our OE partners to ensure new product information to the market is accurate," the brand said. "While we appreciate the enthusiasm for Shimano Cues, we do not want to comment on speculations regarding its availability, pricing or specifications until everything has been finalised and is ready for launch. The product has since been removed from the OE's website and more information will be shared in early 2025."
Cues was launched last year, offering riders new cross-compatible groupsets for city, touring and mountain bikes, the aim to eventually consolidate its lower-end Claris, Sora and Tiagra groupsets under one roof.
At the time we saw a new 9,10 and 11-speed, disc-brake-only drivetrain ecosystem announced, meaning everything below mechanical 105 will be slowly phased out on flat bar bikes, with the likelihood that these changes would be coming to drop bar bikes too in the not too distant future.
Well, it appears that future has arrived, the new drop-bar groupset seen on the Cube Nuroad Pro gravel bike likely slotting in between the more premium GRX offering and budget road bike groupsets.
The Cube bike has an existing Cues RD-U6000-GS rear derailleur, which looks positive for those who want to see more compatibility across groupsets. A range of interchangeable components that "standardises compatibility across a wide range of categories", is how Shimano summarised the Cues concept last year.
We don't know everything just yet though, the Cube build featuring Acid in-house crankset, although the cassette seen is a wide-range Cues CS-LG400 11-speed 11-50t and the shifter design does look familiar when compared with other Shimano levers, the release stating they are Shimano Cues ST-U6030 shift-brake levers.
Also catching the eye in Cube's release was the new Attain C:62 SLT, a carbon road bike featuring Ultegra Di2, all for around £2,500. By our calculations, the SLT model with Shimano Ultegra Di2 shifting is only around £100 more than its groupset at the full recommended retail price. We can't remember a better value carbon road bike since at least the late 2010s.
Check out the full range of 2025 models (minus some since-redacted info about a Cues groupset) on Cube's website..
Help us to fund our site
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.
There must be some period of time that being a cyclist or driver carries over. As the disagreement was specifically about traffic courtesy, then I...
Thought I'd have a look see if anybody had the Attain in stock as thought at that price was a deal, but in stock but being priced £2999, still a...
In the villages and towns that I cycle through the main causes of delays are street parking, much of it just inconsiderate, presumably because it...
Sorry couldn't get past 'Dick Lane' in the heading..
Also the Lion Bell Works bells (made in Birmingham, Barnsley and Manchester) are excellent:...
I notice stuff like that in newspaper articles a lot, and I wondered whether it is people dictating to their word processor instead of using a...
Good to hear the feedback on the Chilli cameras....
On a side note. ...
A friend has just done a Lejog ride with a group, though it was a very leisurely and winding route over 19(?) days. He said they had plenty of rain...
They actually make the item you want; https://www.ortlieb.com/en_us/anti-theft-device+E124#