At just under £300 the Scribe 365 Disc is a budget-friendly set of wheels, but unlike many at this price they aren't carrying a lot of weight, and as testament to Scribe's in-house wheelbuilders, they exude durability and excellent overall quality.
> Buy now: Scribe 365 Disc wheelset for £299 from Scribe Cycling
The 365s are robust enough for a tough winter and taking on all kinds of road conditions year-round, making them ideal if you want an alternative to expensive carbon wheels through the off-season, or you want to replace the original wheels that came on your bike with something reliable, budget friendly and probably lighter for year-round use.
The first thing I noticed in the spec list, hinting at their durability, is that they come with brass nipples.
Back in my commuting days, I'd buy wheels at this sort of price point, as I was riding 35 miles a day in all weathers, using rim brakes, so as you can imagine I would get through a set of rims quite quickly. Many of them didn't even get to that point, though, as the aluminium alloy nipples that many of them came with would corrode and crack. When it came to replacing them, they'd often be fused to the rim because of that corrosion, so I soon learnt to either buy wheels with brass nipples or go down the handbuilt route.
The review period for the 365 Discs kicked off around the beginning of December and was pretty much a washout for the first half, changing to freezing temperatures, a bit of snow and a lot of salt on the roads since the new year, and the Scribes have stood up well.
> A beginner’s guide to cycling to work
Scribe builds its wheels in its Belfast HQ, and they arrived perfectly tensioned, running straight and true. And so they remained. You also get peace of mind with Scribe's three-year warranty.
Using 24 of Sapim's D-Light spokes on both the front and rear, with Sapim's brass nipples, the whole build felt strong and stiff, with no noticeable flex laterally when sprinting hard out of the saddle.
The Scribe-branded hubs use a six-pawl system for engagement, which gives a quick lock-in when accelerating or pulling away from a standing start, and even after all of that poor weather the bearings were still running smoothly and quietly.
Both Shimano (HG and HG+) and SRAM's PG-compatible cassettes are catered for, as are SRAM's XDR standard from the drop-down menu on Scribe's website. Campagnolo-compatible freehubs can also be supplied if you get in contact.
All axle diameters are covered, 15mm, 12mm and quick release on the front wheel, with the rear being offered in quick release or 12 x 142mm.
The rims are made from 6061-T6 aluminium alloy which is commonly used in the cycling industry, and are 21mm in depth. Width-wise you are looking at 26mm externally, and their 21mm internal width makes them suitable for your typical road and allroad tyres up to 35mm without causing a lightbulb effect to the tyre shape.
The rims are hooked, so you can use any type of tyre whether tubeless or clincher style, and some 25mm and 30mm tyres fitted absolutely fine with no problems at all. I used an air tank to blast the bead into place, and once popped on they sealed tightly.
A weight limit of 130kg is generous, and as a set tipped our road.cc scales at 1,654g including rim tapes (so lop about 40g off that) they aren't overly heavy, and certainly don't feel it when you are accelerating or climbing.
Value
At a quid under £300, the 365s offer great value for money when you take everything into account.
For instance, Mavic's Aksium Discs are found on a lot of bikes that we review, and while I've always found them to be tough and have a good ride quality, they are heavy at over 1,900g a set. They are also narrow for modern road wheels, at 17mm internally. A pair of Aksiums will cost you £315 at their retail price.
If you want something a little wider (19mm) and lighter from the French brand, you could go for the Ksyrium 30 Discs which have a 30mm-deep aluminium rim. They'll cost you £400, though.
The Miche Syntium Aero wheels are deeper at 29mm but similarly narrow, and weighed in at 1,720g on our scales. Matt wasn't overly impressed when he reviewed them, and described their £429 price tag as 'stuck in no man's land'.
Sonder's Alpha 700C wheelset has similar dimensions but comes with 28 spokes front and rear. It has an RRP of £329.99 and is designed for a range of riding terrains with a focus on durability. I've found the two sets I've used to be decent performers, but they are on the weighty side at 2,019g.
Conclusion
Overall, I can't find anything to really criticise the 365s for. They're a solid, reliable set of wheels that are competitive on weight and above all else – price!
> Buy now: Scribe 365 Disc wheelset for £299 from Scribe Cycling
Verdict
Robust and durable wheelset for very little money
Make and model: Scribe 365 Disc wheelset
Size tested: 700C, 21mm deep
Tell us what the wheel is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Scribe says, "Don't be fooled by the price, the 365 Disc is a high spec, performance wheelset that will continue to deliver mile, after mile, ALL-YEAR round."
This is very much a wheelset that can be used for all kinds of riding without the need to treat them with kid gloves.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the wheel?
Scribe lists these details:
Rim Depth: 21mm
Rim Material: 6061 (T6 Hardened)
Type: Clincher - Tubeless Ready (mini hook design)
Rim Width (external): 26mm
Rim Width (internal): 21mm
Spoke Pattern / Hole Count: 24 (F/R), Front 1:1 (2-cross / 2-cross), Rear 1:1 (2-cross / 2-cross)
Weight Limit: Total combined weight limit is 130kg
Tyre Recommendation: 25 - 35mm
Rate the wheel for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the wheel for performance:
8/10
Rate the wheel for durability:
8/10
Rate the wheel for weight
7/10
Rate the wheel for value:
8/10
Did the wheels stay true? Any issues with spoke tension?
Yes, the wheels stayed true throughout the review period.
How easy did you find it to fit tyres?
Fitting tyres was an easy job. Both 25mm and 30mm tyres fitted with relative ease.
How did the wheel extras (eg skewers and rim tape) perform?
The included rim tape worked really well with tubeless tyres.
Tell us how the wheel performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The wheels showed good lateral stiffness, and considering their robust build they have an impressive weight.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the wheel
Great build quality for a low price.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the wheel
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The price is very competitive. Mavic Aksiums aren't much more expensive but are a lot heavier, and others mentioned in the review are closer in weight but more expensive.
Did you enjoy using the wheel? Yes
Would you consider buying the wheel? Yes
Would you recommend the wheel to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are great wheels if you are on a budget, or you just want something reliable with decent performance for your road bike as long as aero isn't one of your must-haves. For the money, they really can't be faulted.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
The ramblers (often retired folk) on the TPT can often be the most territorial and passive-aggressive bunch. They have to make a huge drama about...
As a community, we should probably abandon the category 'e-bike' because it has no legal definition and is too broad....
That's strange - usually a vociferous backlash means that quite a few people are taking offense to it and that you should think about why that is....
... have been available for many decades but were unfashionable.
This feels a bit like chopping down trees to make way for a cycle track, I can't tell what to make of it. As we've seen on this site, house owners...
surprised they didnt blame the council for not gritting the road
Cheers Andy
EDIT - I wonder if this is coming from the realisation of "we can't drive through quickly now - because of those *other drivers*"? If so is it...
I've got the 900 lumen version of the front light. Even when the cam lever is closed properly, it doesn't grip the light well. The first one let...