road.cc Recommends updated with 13 exceptional new products from Giant, Trek, Rapha, Hammerhead + more

The latest update to road.cc Recommends has gone live with our pick of the very best bikes and kit that we reviewed in July 2021, and we've added some fantastic products to the mix.
Here are the latest additions…
Castelli Premio Black Bib Shorts
Pactimo Mens Summit Aero SS Jersey
Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO 45 Disc Brake Wheelset
Giant Contend SL1 Disc
IRC Boken Plus Gravel Tyre 650B
Trek Domane SL Disc Frameset
Rapha Men’s Classic Jersey II
MAAP Team Bib Evo
Boardman ADV 8.9
Hammerhead Karoo 2
Giant Defy Advanced 3
76 Projects A.S.S. Clip
Pirelli P Zero Race Tyres
It’s been a good month for bikes but particularly for Giant, with both the Defy Advanced 3 and the Contend SL Disc making the cut.
The most affordable Defy in the current range, Giant's Defy Advanced 3 is an endurance road bike that offers a smooth ride and the precise power of hydraulic disc brakes, and it's very good value. While the Contend SL 1 Disc is a premium aluminium road bike, relatively light and not really a racer, it offers a lively, positive ride with crisp handling according to our reviewer.
For clothing we have two fantastic men’s bib shorts, MAAP’s Team Bib Evo and Castelli’s Premio Black.
The fabric of MAAP’s offering delivers excellent levels of stretch and movement with equal amounts of compression which give a cosseting experience, while the 3D pad is sublime.
Then there’s Castelli’s Premio Black bibs that work impressively well in a wider range of temperatures than most. The thinner material wicks very effectively, but the tight weave means you can also stay comfortable in lower temperatures than you would in most shorts designed for wearing above 25°C.
Hammerhead’s Karoo 2 cycle computer easily made it into road.cc Recommends with its improved compact design. The device is packed with great features, it's super responsive and has excellent navigational capabilities for both planned routes and out-in-the-wild spontaneous ones.
Other new entries include Pirelli’s P Zero Race clinchers that feel fast, grippy and competitively light, and the A.S.S. Clip from 76 Projects that offers a great alternative way of attaching a top tube bag to your steerer tube.
Head over to road.cc Recommends to check out all the latest additions, as well as those from previous months.
