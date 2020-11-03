Pro releases new range of premium tools

Shimano’s Pro sub-brand has revealed the details of its new range of Pro Performance and Pro Team tools which offer precision for at-home tinkering.

Pro says the range is suitable for “the rider or home mechanic that hates guesswork and wants every last component on their bike completely dialled”.

Pro’s Cassette Wrench (£29.99) is designed to be used in conjunction with the brand’s Lock Ring Tool and is an alternative to using a chain whip for removing a cassette.

By holding the cassette securely in place and latching to the teeth of the smallest sprocket (compatible with 10T and 11T), Pro claim your hands will remain clean.

Pro says its long shaft is for leverage and the no-slip handle should “enhance ease of use”. The full dimensions of the tool are 325 x 60 x 17mm.

Two chain tools (both sized 95 x 53 x 20mm) also feature in Pro’s new line-up: one that’s suitable for 1-9 speed chains (£19.99) and the other for 9-12 speed set-ups (£24.99).

To avoid confusion and “prevent misuse” between these two tools, Pro has clearly printed the chain compatibility on the main body of each.

Rubber grips on the handle look comfortable and secure, and it appears as though there would be sufficient leverage for the most stubborn of chain links—we’ll try to get our hands on a set though to confirm how the tools perform in practice.

In the past we have found Pro's tools to be solid and well-made—David Atkinson has tested Pro's Toolbox XL and Jon Woodhouse reviewed Pro's Mini Tool 15.

Pro’s new range is larger than the products detailed above, but these are the only tools that will be stocked by the UK distributor: www.freewheel.co.uk.

Other highlights in the collection include the Pro Team Digital Torque Wrench and the Pro Mini Torque Wrench. The former boasts an LCD display which offers visual and audio feedback when tightening bolts, while the latter has a magnetic head that fits six different tool bits (3, 4, 5 and 6 hex keys as well as T25 Torx and SL4 screwdriver bits) which all pack away neatly into the handle—this means tool should be compact enough to be taken on rides.

Pro’s Cassette Wrench and Chain Tools (1-9 speed and 9-12 speed) will be available at www.freewheel.co.uk from December.