Pro bikes: Jumbo-Visma’s Bianchi Oltre XR4

Team Jumbo-Visma riders are ruling the World Tour on the Bianchi Oltre XR4, a road bike that has been around for four years and lacks many of the latest tech features.

Since the World Tour restarted on 1st August, Wout Van Aert has won Strade Bianche, Milan-Sanremo and the opening stage of the Dauphiné; George Bennett won Gran Piemonte; and Primoz Roglic won two stages and the overall classification in the Tour de l’Ain, and stage two of the Dauphiné – a race he currently leads ahead of most of the key Tour de France GC contenders.

All of these victories have been achieved on the Bianchi Oltre XR4, suggesting both that the team is in awesome form and that a bike that's positively elderly in World Tour terms can still cut it – even on gravel roads.

Although the Oltre XR4 is available in a disc brake version with fully internal cable routing, Jumbo-Visma's success has come on the rim brake model where the cables run externally between the handlebar and the head tube and front brake.

This bike was released back in 2016. Bear in mind that the typical lifecycle of a top-end race bike is about three years. It's then redesigned or replaced.

It could be that Bianchi was planning to update the Oltre XR4 in 2020 but that everything has been postponed because of the pandemic. It's still possible that a new bike could emerge before the end of the current race season but that's increasingly unlikely. A new model has yet to be added to the UCI's List of Approved Models of Frames and Forks. Our guess – we don't know for sure – would be that the Oltre XR4 will be revamped or, more likely, an Oltre XR5 (or an entirely new platform) will be released next year.

The Oltre XR4 uses Countervail vibration cancelling composite technology, which also features on other bikes in Bianchi's range.

“Developed for NASA by the Materials Sciences Corporation, Countervail is a composite-material system that combines viscoelastic carbon material within a unique fibre preform to cancel road vibrations and reduce turbulences in the frame that can affect its performance,” says Bianchi.

Everyone knows how much the bike industry loves a reference to space technology and NASA in particular!

Rather than go into that tech again here, check out our story on the Oltre XR4 launch or our review.

The majority of high-end race bikes released by the big brands in 2021 are disc-brake only. There are no rim brake versions of the Specialized Tarmac SL7, the Trek Émonda SLR, or the Merida Reacto, for example. And having any cables/hoses on display is a rarity these days.

Team Jumbo-Visma bikes are fitted with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset components, including power meters. Like the Bianchi Oltre XR4 frameset, the latest version of Dura-Ace Di2 was unveiled back in 2016 so it's overdue an update. Again, we don't think that revamp will be revealed this year but we'd be surprised – stunned – if it didn't show up in 2021.

The wheels are from Shimano too, although some hubs being used aren't from the current range (there's an unconfirmed rumour that the team uses Corima wheels in the mountains).

The Jumbo-Visma bikes are usually fitted with a Vision Metron 5D or 6D integrated handlebar/stem. The difference between them is that the tops of the 5D sweep forward from the stem section whereas the 6D is a more conventional design without this forward angle. Combined bar/stems have become ever more popular over the past few years.

Of course, race wins are down to riders far more than bikes, and it'll be interesting to see whether Jumbo-Visma manages to hold its form over the coming weeks.