PEdAL ED release Spring/Summer Odyssey Collection

The new range of bibshorts and jersey is aimed at endurance riders.

Japanese brand PEdAL ED has recently released a new line of clothing designed for extra long days on the bike.

The Odyssey collection comprises bibshorts and a jersey with a focus on comfort, durability and storage.

PEdAL ED say that they took a look at the demands of events like the Transcontinental, Atlas Mountain and Silk Road Mountain races and noted that “the way riders compete and athletes facing such grand challenges require cycling kits and equipment that can handle the demands of countless hours in the saddle and constantly changing conditions and terrain”.

The new Odyssey jersey features loads of storage potential with seven pockets to “increase carrying capacity for self-supported riders when space is crucial”. The jersey is made using PEdAL ED’s Sensitive Skin fabric which they say is “highly breathable and moisture-wicking, while also fighting odours when worn on multiple days under the hot summer sun”.

The seven pockets include two lateral, three large for cargo, a zippered pocket for stashing valuables and a large mesh pocket for storing wet clothes. There is a choice of muted green and blue colours along with grey and black options too.

The new Odyssey bib shorts are made using “top-tier fabrics” and feature laser-cut straps and multiple hidden storage solutions.

“Hidden beneath the surface are three cargo pockets, perfect for stashing supplies, spare tubes or snacks—or whatever prepares you for riding roads and exploring gravel. On the back, a large mesh pocket provides space for extra layers. Inside each leg, hidden pockets carry items needed while on the go, easily accessed via a lower opening on the leg gripper.”

Both the jersey and bibshorts come in XXS-XXL sizes with the jersey costing £132 and the shorts £145.

More info at pedaled.com