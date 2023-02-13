Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
Racing
Tech
MyWhoosh announces $1 million prize pot for online race series2023 MyWhoosh Arabia - 2

MyWhoosh announces $1 million prize pot for online race series

Win some big money – if you’re fast enough – as free-to-use platform announces largest prize fund in e-sport cycling history
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Mon, Feb 13, 2023 12:41

First Published Feb 13, 2023

0

Virtual cycling platform MyWhoosh has announced a $1 million (about £830,000) prize pot for its fourth annual race series that starts next month – the highest amount up for grabs in e-sport cycling history.

The seven-stage championship will be spread across eight days and is open to men and women from across the world. The prize pot is split evenly between men and women.

2022 MyWhoosh virtual cycling Australia - 1

You can enter as an individual rider or as a member of a team (three to five riders per team). MyWhoosh says that entrants will be selected based on the performance data they submit with successful applicants split into categories according to ability.

> Following a revamp, is free-to-use MyWhoosh now a rival to Zwift?

“The final selection will consist of 120 of the best and most competitive riders who have followed the MyWhoosh verification protocol to ensure fair racing,” says MyWhoosh.

Prizes will be awarded to stage winners and general classification winners.

“Each stage will feature a new course, with men racing for approximately 70km [about 43 miles] and women for approximately 50km [about 31 miles],” says MyWhoosh.

2023 MyWhoosh - 1

“No two days will be the same, with racers taking on routes in Tour of Al’Ula, Tour of Arabia, Australia, and Tour of Colombia. Each road stage will have a variety of sprint and climb segments, all ranging in distance, and day four will consist of a time trial.

“The race starts flat for the sprinters and increases elevation for the climbers each day – a flat first day building to the fifth stage with almost 2,000m [about 6,600ft] of climbing.

> Best indoor cycling apps 2023 — push your fitness to new levels with immersive virtual cycling experiences

“Throughout the championship, men will complete 460km [286 miles] of racing with over 6,000m [20,000ft] of climbing and women will complete 330km [205 miles] of racing with over 4,000m [13,000ft] of climbing.”

Signup for the race series opens on 27th February 2023 with the races beginning on 30th March.

For more info and registration go to mywhoosh.com.

2023 MyWhoosh
mywhoosh
virtual cycling
Indoor Cycling
best cycling apps
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments

 