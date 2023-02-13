MyWhoosh announces $1 million prize pot for online race series

Virtual cycling platform MyWhoosh has announced a $1 million (about £830,000) prize pot for its fourth annual race series that starts next month – the highest amount up for grabs in e-sport cycling history.

The seven-stage championship will be spread across eight days and is open to men and women from across the world. The prize pot is split evenly between men and women.

You can enter as an individual rider or as a member of a team (three to five riders per team). MyWhoosh says that entrants will be selected based on the performance data they submit with successful applicants split into categories according to ability.

“The final selection will consist of 120 of the best and most competitive riders who have followed the MyWhoosh verification protocol to ensure fair racing,” says MyWhoosh.

Prizes will be awarded to stage winners and general classification winners.

“Each stage will feature a new course, with men racing for approximately 70km [about 43 miles] and women for approximately 50km [about 31 miles],” says MyWhoosh.

“No two days will be the same, with racers taking on routes in Tour of Al’Ula, Tour of Arabia, Australia, and Tour of Colombia. Each road stage will have a variety of sprint and climb segments, all ranging in distance, and day four will consist of a time trial.

“The race starts flat for the sprinters and increases elevation for the climbers each day – a flat first day building to the fifth stage with almost 2,000m [about 6,600ft] of climbing.

“Throughout the championship, men will complete 460km [286 miles] of racing with over 6,000m [20,000ft] of climbing and women will complete 330km [205 miles] of racing with over 4,000m [13,000ft] of climbing.”

Signup for the race series opens on 27th February 2023 with the races beginning on 30th March.

For more info and registration go to mywhoosh.com.