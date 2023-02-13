MyWhoosh announces $1 million prize pot for online race series

Virtual cycling platform MyWhoosh has announced a $1 million (about £830,000) prize pot for its fourth annual race series that starts next month – the highest amount up for grabs in e-sport cycling history.
The seven-stage championship will be spread across eight days and is open to men and women from across the world. The prize pot is split evenly between men and women.
You can enter as an individual rider or as a member of a team (three to five riders per team). MyWhoosh says that entrants will be selected based on the performance data they submit with successful applicants split into categories according to ability.
> Following a revamp, is free-to-use MyWhoosh now a rival to Zwift?
“The final selection will consist of 120 of the best and most competitive riders who have followed the MyWhoosh verification protocol to ensure fair racing,” says MyWhoosh.
Prizes will be awarded to stage winners and general classification winners.
“Each stage will feature a new course, with men racing for approximately 70km [about 43 miles] and women for approximately 50km [about 31 miles],” says MyWhoosh.
“No two days will be the same, with racers taking on routes in Tour of Al’Ula, Tour of Arabia, Australia, and Tour of Colombia. Each road stage will have a variety of sprint and climb segments, all ranging in distance, and day four will consist of a time trial.
“The race starts flat for the sprinters and increases elevation for the climbers each day – a flat first day building to the fifth stage with almost 2,000m [about 6,600ft] of climbing.
> Best indoor cycling apps 2023 — push your fitness to new levels with immersive virtual cycling experiences
“Throughout the championship, men will complete 460km [286 miles] of racing with over 6,000m [20,000ft] of climbing and women will complete 330km [205 miles] of racing with over 4,000m [13,000ft] of climbing.”
Signup for the race series opens on 27th February 2023 with the races beginning on 30th March.
For more info and registration go to mywhoosh.com.
Pedestrians need to be taxed and have license plates...............
You'd need to ask Len Deighton, he's 93 and his first job was as a booking clerk on the railway; those chaps used to take no sh1t, so tread careful...
You need to make sure your movements are properly indexed.
I was also trying to work out what happened - my best guess is they saw the BMW about to left-hook them and grabbed the front brake?
What about the fast toads? Where do they cross?
My Strava doesn't seem to be able to receive stills from Zwift, so I don't hold much hope of getting video.
I live in Edinburgh.. almost everywhere it is like that, and there are constant potholes everywhere..
On "Mixing cycling and walking is not desirable" and "High streets? Mix them. It's what they do in the Netherlands, at least some of the time."...
while doing some training it's not that important, but while riding to work in huge traffic (lots of cars/pedestrians/dogs/trams/etc) it's safer to...
regarding bibs - you're late, Assos already has it