Following a revamp, is free-to-use MyWhoosh now a rival to Zwift? Plus the rest of the week’s top tech news

There’s loads going on in the world of bike tech this week, including cool new eyewear from Maap and 100%, Selle San Marco's first bikepacking bags, and the return of both Look and Time to the pro peloton, but we’re starting with an update to MyWhoosh that makes us think that this free-to use virtual cycling platform is going places...

With its revamped Arabia World, is free-to-use MyWhoosh now a serious rival to Zwift?

Virtual cycling platform MyWhoosh has launched a revamped Arabia World featuring new and expanded routes and improved graphics.

MyWhoosh doesn’t have the profile of Zwift, but should we all be starting to take it seriously?

“Adding to the existing worlds in MyWhoosh’s global offering, the new map offers users a chance to explore the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain via 12 scenic yet challenging routes,” says MyWhoosh.

“Designed to push riders to their limits, the map has nearly 100km [62 miles] of mountain, city and desert roads to explore. There are two real climbs available, including Jebel Hafeet the third highest mountain in the UAE, and 10 fictional routes consisting of sprints and longer rides, suiting all riders’ needs.”

> Best indoor cycling apps 2023 — push your fitness to new levels with immersive virtual cycling experiences

The World of Arabia is live now in the MyWhoosh app. It’s available free on iOS, Android and Windows, whereas a Zwift membership is £12.99 per month. MyWhoosh is supported by advertising, the ads integrated into the world as flags on the sides of the road. That makes the system attractive to the casual user who might not get their money’s worth from a regular subscription.

MyWhoosh offers group rides and races, although they’re far less frequent than on Zwift. It also provides training plans and workouts to keep your fitness on track.

You do need a power meter and heart rate monitor rather than a simple speed sensor to use MyWhoosh. This helps to avoid spurious data in races but makes the software less beginner friendly.

What do you think of the MyWhoosh offering? Is it likely to tempt you?

Find out more here

What do you think of the latest MAAP x 100% collab?

Aussie cycle clothing brand MAAP has announced the latest launch in its ongoing collaboration with Californian performance eyewear specialist 100%.

The MAAP x 100% Hypercraft glasses are frameless and have a claimed weight of just 23g. New colours include Forest Green, Deep Purple and Bone.

The Ultra HD lenses are made from shatter and impact-resistant polycarbonate materials and provide 100% UV protection (UV400).

The limited collection of MAAP x 100% Hypercraft sunglasses are available online now for £185 through maap.cc.

Find out more here

Prologo releases gloves for "all winter conditions"

Prologo, the Italian brand best known for its saddles, has launched new windproof and water-resistant gloves called the Kylma.

> Check out the best winter gloves 2023

Prologo says that these are designed to ride in the harshest of conditions and are suited to both road and off-road.

Prologo says its goal was to make winter gloves that stand up against the elements but are thinner than traditional gloves for a better fit and more control.

The Prologo Kylma gloves are available to purchase online for €49.00 (around £43).

Find out more here

Selle San Marco debuts bikepacking bags

Selle San Marco, which has been making saddles since 1935, has unveiled its first line of bikepacking bags, developed with fellow Italian brand Miss Grape.

“Made in Italy with 100% waterproof and tear-resistant materials, the new collection includes nine models,” says Selle San Marco.

> Check out the best bikepacking bags — how to choose lightweight luggage

“The Saddle Bag is available in two sizes, 7L [£152] and 13L [£165]. Ultralight, waterproof and durable, the smaller 7L size is designed to carry everything needed for day or weekend trips.

“For longer trips over multiple days and bikepacking adventures, the 13 L bag can carry camping and cooking equipment, in addition to clothing. The double-layer fabric insert on the underside of the Saddle Bag and the tear-resistant fabric mean they can withstand even the harshest weather conditions and traverse the roughest terrain.”

The collection also includes frame bags in five sizes ranging from 2L (£101) up to 6L (£119).

There's also a Top Tube Bag (£70) designed for day rides and city commutes while the Handlebar Bag (£73), with a capacity of 2L, is intended for keeping small objects close at hand during long-distance bikepacking.

Find out more here

HindSight launches V2 rear view sunglasses

HindSight V2 rear view sunglasses have patented lenses that are said to enable people cycling, walking or running to see what is coming up behind them.

This version 2 of their sunglasses are available in two models: Artemis and Morpheus. HindSight says that they have significantly improved performance in the underlying technology - including the perfect lens angle.

Artemis and Morpheus are available with three lens colours (red, blue and standard black) and three frame colours (black, clear and tortoiseshell) and are priced at £199.99, but they are available at launch for a month at £150.

HindSight have also released their Night Lenses which are available separately and are said to be optimised for seeing car headlights at night.

We have a pair coming in for review on road.cc.

Find out more here

Here’s how to ride forwards by pedalling backwards

I mean, it's not worth the effort but if you have time on your hands, go for it. We especially like the Melida bike they’ve used.

Rouvy indoor cycling app updates route catalogue and group rides feature

Rouvy's key feature is "augmented reality" riding, which provides videos of classic cycling routes. You can also import your rides from the real world.

> Check out the best indoor cycling apps 2023

Rouvy has added a number of virtual iconic locations including Lago di Garda and Alpe d'Huez to its route catalogue.

They have also introduced a 'Virtual Group Leader' so you can join other riders from around the world and 'Rouvy Regulars' which are scheduled rides and races every week throughout the winter.

A Rouvy subscription can be as low as €12 (about £11) a month. This covers a whole household – up to five devices and three people

Find out more here

Time pedals are back in men’s peloton with Trek-Segafredo

Time pedals are back in the men’s pro peloton following a new multi-year agreement with the Trek-Segafredo WorldTour team. Time also provides its Xpro pedals to the Trek-Segafredo women’s team and two other women’s WorldTour teams: Canyon//SRAM Racing and Team SD Worx.

SRAM acquired the Time Sport pedal business in 2021 and already provides Trek-Segafredo with groupsets.

> Check out our review of the Time Xpro 10 pedals

Massive names in pro cycling used Time pedals from the 1980s through the 2000s, including Greg LeMond, Miguel Indurain, and Tom Boonen.

Find out more here

Look bikes are back in the WorldTour too

While we’re talking about brands making a return to the top level of racing, France’s Look Cycles is back in the WorldTour with Team Cofidis.

The Cofidis men’s UCI World Tour, women's Pro Continental and UCI Paracycling teams will be equipped with Look frames and pedals, as well as wheels from fellow French brand Corima.

When it was announced that Cofidis would be switching from De Rosa bikes to Look, we thought that the riders would have the choice of the lightweight 785 Huez RS or the 795 Blade RS aero bike.

However, as we covered in a Bike at Bedtime last week, it looks like their main bike will be a yet-to-be-released all-rounder that combines a lightweight with aero efficiency.

Find out more here

A $900 custom bike saddle? Why the hell not?

It’s made with frickin’ laser beams...

Zefal’s Gizmo offers universal bottle cage mounting

Zefal has introduced a new universal adapter that allows you to attach a bottle cage or other accessory to your bike even if you don’t have bosses available.

“This versatile bracket with adjustable clamps has an integrated soft strap for stable mounting without risk to the paintwork of your frame,” says Zefal. “It replaces the missing mountings on your bike or allows you to create new ones, on the frame, fork, stem, handlebars or seatpost.”

So, for example, you can add bottle cages to a fork that isn’t equipped with bosses.

The Gizmo is made from thermoplastic resin and fits tube diameters from 15mm to 75mm. It is priced at €9.95 (about £8.80).

Find out more here

