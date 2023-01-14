Following a revamp, is free-to-use MyWhoosh now a rival to Zwift? Plus the rest of the week’s top tech news

There’s loads going on in the world of bike tech this week, including cool new eyewear from Maap and 100%, Selle San Marco's first bikepacking bags, and the return of both Look and Time to the pro peloton, but we’re starting with an update to MyWhoosh that makes us think that this free-to use virtual cycling platform is going places...
With its revamped Arabia World, is free-to-use MyWhoosh now a serious rival to Zwift?
Virtual cycling platform MyWhoosh has launched a revamped Arabia World featuring new and expanded routes and improved graphics.
MyWhoosh doesn’t have the profile of Zwift, but should we all be starting to take it seriously?
“Adding to the existing worlds in MyWhoosh’s global offering, the new map offers users a chance to explore the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain via 12 scenic yet challenging routes,” says MyWhoosh.
“Designed to push riders to their limits, the map has nearly 100km [62 miles] of mountain, city and desert roads to explore. There are two real climbs available, including Jebel Hafeet the third highest mountain in the UAE, and 10 fictional routes consisting of sprints and longer rides, suiting all riders’ needs.”
The World of Arabia is live now in the MyWhoosh app. It’s available free on iOS, Android and Windows, whereas a Zwift membership is £12.99 per month. MyWhoosh is supported by advertising, the ads integrated into the world as flags on the sides of the road. That makes the system attractive to the casual user who might not get their money’s worth from a regular subscription.
Selle San Marco, which has been making saddles since 1935, has unveiled its first line of bikepacking bags, developed with fellow Italian brand Miss Grape.
“Made in Italy with 100% waterproof and tear-resistant materials, the new collection includes nine models,” says Selle San Marco.
> Check out the best bikepacking bags — how to choose lightweight luggage
“The Saddle Bag is available in two sizes, 7L [£152] and 13L [£165]. Ultralight, waterproof and durable, the smaller 7L size is designed to carry everything needed for day or weekend trips.
“For longer trips over multiple days and bikepacking adventures, the 13 L bag can carry camping and cooking equipment, in addition to clothing. The double-layer fabric insert on the underside of the Saddle Bag and the tear-resistant fabric mean they can withstand even the harshest weather conditions and traverse the roughest terrain.”
The collection also includes frame bags in five sizes ranging from 2L (£101) up to 6L (£119).
There's also a Top Tube Bag (£70) designed for day rides and city commutes while the Handlebar Bag (£73), with a capacity of 2L, is intended for keeping small objects close at hand during long-distance bikepacking.
HindSight V2 rear view sunglasses have patented lenses that are said to enable people cycling, walking or running to see what is coming up behind them.
This version 2 of their sunglasses are available in two models: Artemis and Morpheus. HindSight says that they have significantly improved performance in the underlying technology - including the perfect lens angle.
Artemis and Morpheus are available with three lens colours (red, blue and standard black) and three frame colours (black, clear and tortoiseshell) and are priced at £199.99, but they are available at launch for a month at £150.
HindSight have also released their Night Lenses which are available separately and are said to be optimised for seeing car headlights at night.
Time pedals are back in men’s peloton with Trek-Segafredo
Time pedals are back in the men’s pro peloton following a new multi-year agreement with the Trek-Segafredo WorldTour team. Time also provides its Xpro pedals to the Trek-Segafredo women’s team and two other women’s WorldTour teams: Canyon//SRAM Racing and Team SD Worx.
SRAM acquired the Time Sport pedal business in 2021 and already provides Trek-Segafredo with groupsets.
Zefal has introduced a new universal adapter that allows you to attach a bottle cage or other accessory to your bike even if you don’t have bosses available.
“This versatile bracket with adjustable clamps has an integrated soft strap for stable mounting without risk to the paintwork of your frame,” says Zefal. “It replaces the missing mountings on your bike or allows you to create new ones, on the frame, fork, stem, handlebars or seatpost.”
So, for example, you can add bottle cages to a fork that isn’t equipped with bosses.
The Gizmo is made from thermoplastic resin and fits tube diameters from 15mm to 75mm. It is priced at €9.95 (about £8.80).
Emily is our track and road racing specialist, having represented Great Britain at the World and European Track Championships. With a National Title up her sleeve, Emily has just completed her Master’s in Sports Psychology at Loughborough University where she raced for Elite Development Team, Loughborough Lightning.
Emily is our go-to for all things training and when not riding or racing bikes, you can find her online shopping or booking flights…the rest of the office is now considering painting their nails to see if that’s the secret to going fast…
I'm sure it does, but that brings us back to the paperclips for which the US DOD paid $15000, and NHS prescriptions costing £9.00 for aspirin which...
If they send an advisory I get a different email, fairly sure that once an NIP is sent the only action will be course, fixed penalty or court. They...
Amazed to get an email at 0617 telling me to retain the footage. Probably just a course but they looked quite old so a course would be good for...
This is easily fixed. Claim through her own insurance and let the insurer battle to cover their costs....
Agree re boardman not getting a mention, or v similar Pinnancle from Evans. I've bought 2 of these for my youngest https://www.evanscycles.com...
Luckily I just twigged that the race starts with a prologue and not a flat sprint.
Just released Matt https://youtu.be/WkcA3UQITWE
Hire a local teenager to paint it so it looks like a parked blocky SUV and everyone should be happy - Win-Win all round.
Will this be the new standard for driving licenses? - Hey you drove around for 2 hours and didn't hit anything - great here's your licence.
Aaaah. That's WHY the Romans had under floor heating.