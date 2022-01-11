Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
Musguard updates its removable, rollable bike mudguards with increased compatibility

Musguard updates its removable, rollable bike mudguards with increased compatibility

The mudguards made from a 0.8 mm thin sheet of recycled polypropylene are claimed to remain stable on any bicycle and rough terrain too
by Anna Marie Hughes
Tue, Jan 11, 2022 11:25
0

Slovenian bicycle accessory company Musguard has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the latest version of its rollable mudguards which were first launched back in 2013. The original smashed the $10,000 goal with $44,633 pledged and now Musguard is bringing out the mudguards with increased compatibility as well as new environmentally focused approach with recycled materials used. 

2022 Musguard OMNI 1

Bike mudguards protect your bike and rear side in wet conditions, but not all rides are this grim. Musguard’s offering caters for those who don’t want mudguards on the bike all the time. You can get clip on mudguards such as SKS’s Veloflexx mudguards and Crud’s Roadracer MK3, but the USP of Musguard’s offering is it’s rollability and packability for conveniently storing when not in use. 

2022 Musguard OMNI 2

> 20 of the best mudguards - find out how to stay dry on any type of bike

 “Musguards roll up really small which makes them perfect for packing or storing,” says the brand. “They can even be rolled on the bike frame itself.”

2022 Musguard OMNI rolled up

The rear Musguard OMNI now fits a much broader range of bicycles, with the brand claiming it's effectively compatible with every bike thanks to the new silicone coat hook and loop straps.

2022 Musguard OMNI 3

There’s also now a wider option to suit bigger tyres, offering better protection for off-road riding.

2022 Musguard OMNI rear

The original version was aimed primarily at the urban, fixed-gear community. It needed to be squeezed between the seat stays and supported by a brake bridge to achieve stability, but the new OMNI does not. 

“A new folding and mounting system we spent a year developing makes a really thin sheet of material (0.8 mm) sturdy on it's own,” says Musguard. “It can even be secured firmly to a seat post.”

The OMNI mudguards are produced locally in Slovenia in compliance with EU environmental standards and are now made of a recycled version of polypropylene.

“This was a tough one to pull off,” Musguard admits.

"Minimum orders of any recycled materials are large and costly, but we managed.” 

How effective are the mudguards? Well, thanks to the close fit, Musguard promises “they eliminate or drastically reduce the amount of dirt splashed on you while riding. 

2022 Musguard OMNI before after
Before, after

“Low, close-to-the-tyre position is key - the sooner you catch the spray the less dirty you get.”

No tools are required to fit these mudguards. “Application is simple and fast thanks to durable silicone-coated hook and loop straps which grip the bike like there is no tomorrow,” says Musguard. 

2022 Musguard OMNI straps

The brand claims the mudguards weighs in at just 90 grams for the set. 

You can support the Kickstarter campaign over here.

All the usual Kickstarter rules and regulations apply which can be found here. 

musguard
Mudguards
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments