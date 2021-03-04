The SKS Veloflexx Mudguard Set is a strong, silent way to stay muck-free on a modern bike. Designed for disc-brake frames with suspension forks, they can even be adapted to gravel bike needs with a bit of fettling.

At 65mm in width – that's 2.6in in old money – these cover everything from gravel or cross-country tyres up to pretty hefty trail bike rubber. They're aimed at hybrid and mountain bikes, but prove good at more than that.

> Find your nearest dealer here

Our test set is for 26in / 27.5in wheels (SKS does a 29in / 700C version), but I had no issues fitting these to either diamater – frame and fork clearance is the limiting factor here, not tyre circumference. The main difference between them is length: the 700c set is about 90mm longer.

The Veloflexx guards are for disc-braked frames only, as there's no clearance for rim brake arms or cables.

As with all SKS quick-release mudguards, the fittings are well executed. The rear guard is designed for frames without seatstay bridges, and hugs the seatstays with angle-adjustable brackets and rubber ladder straps. Attachment to the seat tube is by a simple sliding plastic clip and another rubber strap, which works fine and doesn't move or rattle.

In the pack is a generous supply of clear protective tape, which you can cut to suit. It's essential for stopping the fine grit that works under the brackets from scuffing your paintwork.

The front guard is simpler. The same metal stays and plastic brackets fit to the lower fork legs, while a simple rubber-backed Velcro strap wraps the bridge of your suspension fork.

What if your fork is rigid? This is where things get interesting. SKS sells the Veloflexx under its 'Allroad' designation, and assume you're running a suspension fork. On my gravel bike (the green one) there's no bridge as it's a carbon fork – but there is a copious amount of clearance, even over a 38mm tyre on a 700C rim.

As my frame also has a seatstay bridge, I swapped the front and rear mounts – a tool-free unclip and reclip – and ended up with the most solid removable mudguards I've ever used. No, SKS hasn't designed it to work this way, but it does so brilliantly.

What's more, these are arguably overbuilt, and there's a lot of plastic around the top of the bridge mount which could be trimmed for more clearance if needed.

Ironically, I think it looks much cleaner than the official SKS Speedrocker Mudguard Set for gravel bikes. (The Speedrocker's split design doesn't protect the headset much, and commenters have noted the faff of getting it secured. The Veloflexx 65 doesn't suffer either drawback.)

The bridge support is available separately for about £8 (SKS part 11678), so if your gravel bike doesn't have a seatstay bridge and therefore needs two, it's an easy option to add. Whatever their orientation, the fittings stay rock solid, yet come off and reattach easily too.

I stayed dry and clean over a few hundred miles battering and splashing about the Highlands through some of the deepest, wettest patches seen hereabouts for many years. Obviously these guards aren't going to protect your feet the way a down-to-the-ground guard and mudflap will, but hey – this is 'allroad.'

Also, even this shorter '650b' version kept my back clean and dry through the deepest puddles.

Given all this and the five-year warranty, it's really hard to look past these guards. The availability of spares is a plus too, and my personal experience of SKS's warranty dept is second to none – they really look after customers.

Value

As for competition, the £49.99 Speedrocker Mudguard Set shares a lot of DNA with the Veloflexx, and depending on your clearance might be the only option at a £10 premium.

It’s also worth looking at the Mudhugger Rear Gravel Hugger and its matching front half, as they’re rock solid and effective (I have Mudhuggers installed on four bikes), if more expensive together at £23 and £25 respectively.

You have to like the mountain bike-ish look though, and not be worried about spattering people behind you.

The Veloflexx Mudguard Set is a crackingly good option for hybrid or mountain bike-style commuter bikes, can easily adapt to gravel frames with suitable clearances, and promises to stay effective, solid and silent for many years.

Verdict

Stable, solid and effective guards for hybrid / mountain bikes, but easily adaptable for gravel frames

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website