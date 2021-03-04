The SKS Veloflexx Mudguard Set is a strong, silent way to stay muck-free on a modern bike. Designed for disc-brake frames with suspension forks, they can even be adapted to gravel bike needs with a bit of fettling.
At 65mm in width – that's 2.6in in old money – these cover everything from gravel or cross-country tyres up to pretty hefty trail bike rubber. They're aimed at hybrid and mountain bikes, but prove good at more than that.
> Find your nearest dealer here
Our test set is for 26in / 27.5in wheels (SKS does a 29in / 700C version), but I had no issues fitting these to either diamater – frame and fork clearance is the limiting factor here, not tyre circumference. The main difference between them is length: the 700c set is about 90mm longer.
The Veloflexx guards are for disc-braked frames only, as there's no clearance for rim brake arms or cables.
As with all SKS quick-release mudguards, the fittings are well executed. The rear guard is designed for frames without seatstay bridges, and hugs the seatstays with angle-adjustable brackets and rubber ladder straps. Attachment to the seat tube is by a simple sliding plastic clip and another rubber strap, which works fine and doesn't move or rattle.
In the pack is a generous supply of clear protective tape, which you can cut to suit. It's essential for stopping the fine grit that works under the brackets from scuffing your paintwork.
The front guard is simpler. The same metal stays and plastic brackets fit to the lower fork legs, while a simple rubber-backed Velcro strap wraps the bridge of your suspension fork.
What if your fork is rigid? This is where things get interesting. SKS sells the Veloflexx under its 'Allroad' designation, and assume you're running a suspension fork. On my gravel bike (the green one) there's no bridge as it's a carbon fork – but there is a copious amount of clearance, even over a 38mm tyre on a 700C rim.
As my frame also has a seatstay bridge, I swapped the front and rear mounts – a tool-free unclip and reclip – and ended up with the most solid removable mudguards I've ever used. No, SKS hasn't designed it to work this way, but it does so brilliantly.
What's more, these are arguably overbuilt, and there's a lot of plastic around the top of the bridge mount which could be trimmed for more clearance if needed.
Ironically, I think it looks much cleaner than the official SKS Speedrocker Mudguard Set for gravel bikes. (The Speedrocker's split design doesn't protect the headset much, and commenters have noted the faff of getting it secured. The Veloflexx 65 doesn't suffer either drawback.)
The bridge support is available separately for about £8 (SKS part 11678), so if your gravel bike doesn't have a seatstay bridge and therefore needs two, it's an easy option to add. Whatever their orientation, the fittings stay rock solid, yet come off and reattach easily too.
I stayed dry and clean over a few hundred miles battering and splashing about the Highlands through some of the deepest, wettest patches seen hereabouts for many years. Obviously these guards aren't going to protect your feet the way a down-to-the-ground guard and mudflap will, but hey – this is 'allroad.'
Also, even this shorter '650b' version kept my back clean and dry through the deepest puddles.
Given all this and the five-year warranty, it's really hard to look past these guards. The availability of spares is a plus too, and my personal experience of SKS's warranty dept is second to none – they really look after customers.
Value
As for competition, the £49.99 Speedrocker Mudguard Set shares a lot of DNA with the Veloflexx, and depending on your clearance might be the only option at a £10 premium.
It’s also worth looking at the Mudhugger Rear Gravel Hugger and its matching front half, as they’re rock solid and effective (I have Mudhuggers installed on four bikes), if more expensive together at £23 and £25 respectively.
You have to like the mountain bike-ish look though, and not be worried about spattering people behind you.
The Veloflexx Mudguard Set is a crackingly good option for hybrid or mountain bike-style commuter bikes, can easily adapt to gravel frames with suitable clearances, and promises to stay effective, solid and silent for many years.
Verdict
Stable, solid and effective guards for hybrid / mountain bikes, but easily adaptable for gravel frames
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: SKS Veloflexx Mudguard Set
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
SKS says: "A NEW ADDITION TO THE VELO FAMILY! The VELOFLEXX mudguard set combines the stability of a fixed mudguard with the flexibility of a clip-on mudguard. This mudguard profits of a continous profile. Therefore it's only compatible with disc brakes. The VELOFLEXX bridge allows the rear mudguard to be attached at the top of the seat stay without tools using rubber straps. That's why this way of mounting doesn't rely on the cross stay anymore where the caliper brake is usually bolted.
"At the front, the VELOFLEXX is mounted to the fork bridge with a rubberised hook and loop fastener or a cable tie. The frame adapters enable it to be mounted to any fork the can the angle be adjusted. The black-coated stays provide even greater support."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
color: black
weight: 600 g
wheel size: 26", 27,5" (650b) "
length front fender: 605 mm
length rear fender: 850 mm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
The usual excellent SKS construction.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
So robust you can pick the bike up with them.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
180g for all that hardware is not bad at all.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Stay silent, secure and rub-free the whole time, while protecting the rider well. Result.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The seatstay support – it works really well.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's midrange: there are plenty cheaper, but SKS justify the premium with great quality, parts availability and warranty support.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These do everything you could want of a mudguard, and they're very well made. They're easy to fit, secure once on and only take seconds to remove. They even adapt remarkably well to frames for which they're not designed, should you have enough clearance. They're very good.
Age: 47 Height: 183cm Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Sonder Camino Gravelaxe My best bike is: Nah bro that's it
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, general fitness riding, mtb, G-R-A-V-E-L
Was there a race horse trainer sitting on it?
Half the wheel related discussions on here are between those of us that would only buy from recognised brands (cough, cough) and those who don't...
Last weekend I took a couple of tyres to my LBS, which is listed on the Velorim site. They did accept them for recycling but told me that they are...
I guess it's more difficult to cycle all the way to Barnard Castle to test one's eyesight...
Try putting your web browser in porn private mode and see if that makes any difference.
I will speak out of my own experience; I do over 25000km/year, so I tested a lot of tires. Currently I have a road bike JGuillem with 28mm tires...
Having read the 'pile on' in the threads…please OP submit the footage I'd love to know what was actually going on!
I like it, would bundle with a pain dark longsleeve but cool
FFS, some c*nt went into someone's property and took something that was particularly valuable - not only in cash, but emotionally. We all have...
Just a random thought - instead of raising the women's prize money to match the men's, reduce the men's prize money & invest the difference in...