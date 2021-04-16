The most exciting new products... that you can't actually buy yet. Featuring Hunt, Wahoo, dhb, Thule + more

There are loads of cool new bikes, components and accessories on the way from many big brands, and lots of them are pretty exciting! Although you can't buy any of these products just yet, the good news is that you're not going to have to wait long, and some can be pre-ordered now…

Hunt 60 Limitless Aero Disc Wheelset

Hunt expanded its Limitless performance road range with the 60 Aero Disc wheelset back in February, to sit alongside the existing 48mm and 42mm deep options.

The British brand claims new wheels “minimise aerodynamic drag while maintaining a smooth steering moment”, for riders seeking faster speeds that they can carry through corners, even in variable conditions.

Aerodynamically optimised for 25mm to 28mm tyres, Hunt claims it is “among the fastest in the industry at the target depth category”, just behind the Enve 5.6 SES Disc and Roval Rapide CLX.

The new tubeless and clincher-ready wheelset is available for pre-ordering now, with both the CeramicSpeed (£1,429) and EZO Steel (£1,169) Bearings options shipping in the second week of July…

Wahoo Speedplay Powrlink Zero pedal-based power meter

Wahoo refreshed its Speedplay pedal range last month with a revised pedal body for increased durability, and also announced that something even more exciting is on the way...

The new Powrlink Zero will be the first road pedal-base power meter to offer dual sided entry.

Wahoo says it will come with a stainless steel axle and weigh just 276g – that’s just 54g more than the Speedplay Zero. It will also use Speedplay’s Standard Tension cleats that come with an integrated surround that shrouds the pedal once you’re clipped in, for improved aerodynamics, as well as for stylish finish.

The price and exact release date have yet to be confirmed, but the Powrlink Zero will be coming this summer…

Tailfin AeroPack Alloy

The Alloy version of Tailfin’s Aeropack storage solution has an updated 6061 aluminium Alloy Arch that’s designed to provide a secure connection between bike and luggage. Triple bosses now come as standard to take advantage of the increasing availability of accessories that use double or triple bosses, such as the brand’s very own Cargo Cages.

The triple bosses allow the new Alloy Arch to take an additional 3kg of load when off-road or 5kg on-road, per leg. This brings the maximum system weight capabilities up to 15 to 19kg for non-pannier compatible models.

Instead of aluminium rivet nuts, Tailfin has also used stainless steel inserts which have a thread that is much harder to damage and less likely to fail. These inserts are finished with an ED Black (Electrophoretic Deposition) coating.

The new AeroPack Alloy costs £189 and is shipping from 11 May…

Vielo V+1 Gen2 gravel bike

The second generation of Vielo’s fast performance carbon gravel bike was unveiled last month in a very stylish selection of pastel shades, and it's now fully 1x optimised.

The chainstay and bottom bracket join has been revised so it is now symmetrical, optimising the frame for 1x setups while keeping the ability to run 650b wheels without a dropped drive-side chain stay.

Geometry wise updates include a slightly lower bottom bracket height, short seat tube and slightly longer top tube, for bringing the rider lower and further forward.

Prices start at £3,399 for the Strato frameset (1100g), while the lighter 880g Alto is £3,899. Complete bikes start at £4,799 for the Strato in a Shimano GRX Mechanical 11 speed build.

Different sizes of the 2nd Generation V+1 have different expected shipping dates, and these are as follows…

Medium – April

Small – May

Large – May

X-Small – July

X-Large – July

Hustle City

Hustle City is a new single-player game to use with your smart trainer. You race against the clock on a bike around the virtual streets, using your handlebars to steer around traffic and your smart trainer to put on some speed for the fastest time.

The game looks to be a fun way of packing in a hearty workout. Challenges in the game are broken up so each are small. They’re micro-intervals, but the game doesn’t say they are intervals, so you’re tricked into them. Sometimes you just need a distraction from the suffering, and this fills that gap.

Currently in beta testing phase, Hustle City is on the lookout for more testers for now, but will be releasing the first season of the game later this year…

More on the cool details and intricacies of this game can be found here, in our interview with Hustle City Project Lead Marcus Cheek.

Thule bike racks

Swedish brand Thule has released a selection of new racks for mounting your bike(s) to a car.

The 2-bike platform rack (£340) will be available on 22/04, while the two-bike (£270) or three-bike (£300) rear hanging mounts are expected a little later, on the 06/05 and 03/06 respectively.

dhb clothing

There's some new men's and women's clothing options on the way from the Wiggle-owned clothing brand...

dhb is expanding its Rain Defence collection with a new lightweight close-fitting gilet, the Aeron Rain Defence Gilet (£100), that has a 10k waterproof rating and 10k breathability rating. There's also a packaway pocket for neatly tucking away.

The second generation of dhb's Aeron Ultra Short Sleeve Jersey (£85) for endurance rides and multi-day trips is coming soon. Developed in collaboration with leading long-distance rider Josh Ibbett, there's a Coldback treatment for resisting heat absorption in intense sunlight.

