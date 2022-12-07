Look launches latest 765 Optimum endurance bike designed to maximise comfort and efficiency

Look has launched an all-new 765 Optimum using an "ultra-high strength carbon compound" and new "endurance-optimised geometry". Look claims the new bike will damp vibrations more effectively than before and the less aggressive rider fit will maximise comfort and efficiency.

Look says that the 765 Optimum road bikes are designed for endurance cyclists with comfort as the number one priority – without compromising efficiency.

Look says the new 765 Optimum is lightweight with frame and fork weights from 1400g. This bike has been "fully redesigned from the ground up", offering a less aggressive rider fit than previous models. They claim this will make it more comfortable on longer rides and rougher roads, and suitable for year-round use.

Many people won't want to admit the talent of France at the moment – with the World Cup match against England looming – but this re-designed French bike uses a new design which combines several carbon fibres and weaves using Look's 3D Wave technology. Look claims this "ultra-high strength carbon compound and endurance-specific carbon layup" will damp vibrations more efficiently than previous materials, offering a compromise between rigidity and flexibility.

The new "endurance-optimised geometry" of the 765 Optimum frame allows a more upright riding position – a result of a tall head tube and short reach.

The frame deploys Look's 3D Wave carbon tubes which they claim are 20% more compliant than those of the previous model. This bike also features a threaded T47 bottom bracket which we saw as an update in this year's Trek Madone SL. It is becoming more popular, particularly in America.

T47 bottom brackets allow bike manufacturers to make a wide bottom bracket shell providing plenty of stiffness and are said to allow easy integration through the bottom bracket area for hoses. LOOK says, "the T47 bottom bracket ensures a light, reliable, and ultra- efficient power transfer system."

The 765 Optimum has space to take a 700x34mm tyre so you can opt for a generous size for increased comfort.

There is an integrated cable routing system where the cables enter the frame below the handlebar. The stem and bars can be removed without disconnecting the hydraulic brake hoses.

The 756 Optimum is available in five different sizes from x-small to x-large, with five complete bike builds including both mechanical and electronic shifting:

Shimano Ultegra 2x11 Black Satin - RRP €3790 / $4,300 (USD)

Campagnolo Chorus 2x12 Chameleon Green Blue - RRP €3990 / $4,600 (USD)

​SRAM Rival eTap 2x12 Chameleon Green Blue - RRP €4690 / $5,500 (USD)

Shimano 105 Di2 2x12 Charcoal Metallic Satin - RRP €5390 / $6,400 (USD)

Shimano Ultegra Di2 2x12 Charcoal Metallic Satin - RRP €6290 / $7,300 (USD)

Complete bikes come with Look's R38 Disc Carbon Wheels with Hutchinson Fusion 5 tubeless-ready tyres.

There are two frameset options:

Metallic True Blood Satin - €2150 / $2,400 (USD)

Black Satin - RRP €2150 / $2,400 (USD)

UK pricing wasn't released at the time of writing this but can be expected over the next few days.

You can expect to see Look bikes returning to the pro-peloton in 2023 with French UCI World Tour team Cofidis announcing a multi-year sponsorship deal. The men's UCI WorldTour team, women’s Continental Pro Team and UCI Paracycling Team will use Look bikes and pedals plus Corima wheels.