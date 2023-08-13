Liv Avail Advanced Pro 2 2023

The Liv Avail Advanced Pro 2 is a beautiful, women-specific endurance bike that combines great value with comfort for long days on the saddle. Although there are one or two things that I'd change if this was my own bike, the overall package delivers a great riding experience. It's an excellent endurance bike at a reasonable price for the tech it comes with.
Ride
On the road, the Avail is both comfortable and stable, and although it's definitely best suited for endurance riding, it never felt like it was slowing me down, even on those shorter rides where you're pushing the pace higher with pals. The more relaxed riding position might not inspire you to sprint or race on it – although I of course tested its speed capabilities, quite a few times – but the bike does still have that little punch to it.
It's reactive, and delivers all you could want in terms of power transfer, turning whatever effort I put out into propelling the bike forward effectively.
The frame is stiff, but not so much as to feel harsh, and I very much enjoyed the flex that the exposed seat tube allowed.
It's equally as enjoyable on long climbs as it is on the flat, helped by the relatively light 8.2kg (without pedals) weight; it didn't slow me down at all. The gearing helps too – plenty for both hills and descents, so I never spun out or had to grind up climbs.
With its relaxed geometry, wide gear range, quite chunky semi-slick tyres and mudguard mounts, it's a very suitable choice for everyday riders.
Frame
The Avail Advanced Pro 2 is made from Liv's Advanced-Grade Composite carbon fibre, with the beautiful Carbon/Airglow finish you can see in the pics – kind of a glossy black but with raw carbon and a little bit of bling to it, depending on how the light hits it.
Though the Avail Advanced Pro 2 is an endurance bike, it incorporates some elements from its racier counterparts – the EnviLiv and Langma: internal cable and hose routing creates a clean appearance, and the D-shaped Giant seatpost with an internal clamp adds to the aesthetics – although that seat clamp can be a little cumbersome to use, especially with a multi-tool.
With the Giant D-Fuse seatpost you can choose a saddle setback of either -5mm or +15mm, which is great for getting the right fit, especially if you're still figuring out what works for you. I tried both before settling for what felt better.
As for mounts, you get the standard two bottle cage pairs inside the front triangle, and the bike is supplied with a plastic seat bridge so you can fit mudguards if you wish.
The bike is equipped with 32mm tyres, but the frame has clearance for 35mm if you want to go wider.
Geometry
The Liv Avail Advanced Pro 2 geometry is based on women-specific fit data, but somewhat resembles that of the award-winning unisex Giant Defy. It includes a slanted top tube for an improved stiffness-to-weight ratio, which also helps if you're at all worried about the bike's standover height. Compared to a size XS Canyon Endurace (its equivalent), for example, the Avail's standover is 34mm lower at 716mm.
The slanted top tube also allows for more seat tube to be exposed, which allows more flex and, hence, comfort. The seatstays are also dropped, although because of the quite radically sloping top tube, they don't look it especially. They do, however, contribute to the comfort.
The bike is available in four sizes: XS, S, M and L, and I tested the size S – the one that Liv's size chart would suggest for my 164cm height.
This has a top tube length of 525mm and a 998mm wheelbase, which is much in line with similar small bikes – a Trek Domane or Canyon Endurace, for example.
The frame's reach is 373mm and the stack 547mm – much like you'd expect with an endurance-focused road bike. The head tube angle is 71.5 degrees and the seat tube angle is 74.5, which again is nothing dramatically different to most on the market.
The bottom bracket drop is 73mm, which helps the bike's high-speed stability, as do the 32mm tyres fitted (and there's room for 35mm rubber).
Groupset
Shifting and braking on the Avail Advanced Pro 2 is courtesy of Shimano's 105 Di2 electronic groupset. You get a relatively wide gear range here, with a 50/34-tooth chainring and an 11-34T cassette. The crank lengths change depending on the frame size: on the size S and M they're 170mm, whereas the XS gets 165mm and the L 172.5mm.
Although I feel 105 Di2 is slightly less sharp in shifting than Ultegra Di2, it's still excellent, especially on longer rides where you will be changing gear so many times – cable-actuated shifting can really start to make your hands and wrists ache.
The braking is very reliable and sharp, too.
Wheels & tyres
The bike rolls on Giant SLR2 36 Disc WheelSystem, paired with 32mm Giant Gavia Fondo 1 Tubeless tyres, which measure a little bit wider on the hookless rims.
The rims measure 22mm internally, and paired with the 32mm tyres contributed to the stable and smooth ride over what is the usual "smooth" tarmac over here in Scotland. It was easy to run the tyres at low pressures – and they come set up tubeless from Liv – and that definitely added to overall ride comfort, as I didn't have to worry about pinch flats.
The Avail has clearance for 35mm, and with the Gavia Fondos there's still plenty of space left. The wider tyres can also be paired with mudguards, as there are mounts for those, making this a much more all-year-round bike.
The tyres feel very grippy in all conditions, and even though I did my best to avoid riding in the rain, the wet tarmac felt as good as the dry with these tyres. They also seemed to be wearing very slowly, as despite the few hundred miles I put into them they barely showed a scuff.
Their robustness comes at a weight penalty, though, as at 370g per tyre these are far from the lightest. Swapping them would be an easy way to make the bike a little lighter, though I'd definitely stick with tubeless as that was excellent on the not-so-smooth tarmac roads.
Finishing kit
The finishing kit on the Avail Advanced Pro 2 is all Liv/Giant – Giant Contact stem, Liv Contact SL D-Fuse handlebar (40cm wide for the S frame), the Giant D-Fuse seatpost mentioned earlier and a Liv Alacra SL CS saddle, which I found very comfortable.
The stem is 80mm long for the size S bike, which is typical for small and especially women-specific bikes.
One thing I'd swap if this were my own bike is the handlebar. The size S comes with a 40cm bar which certainly enables more stability but felt overly wide for the otherwise small bike, and I must admit it affected the overall ride experience for me, and the steering to some degree. If this was an all-road bike with gravel capacity, I'd stick with the wider bar, but considering it's still primarily a road bike, I think 38cm – as the XS gets – would be plenty (the L has a 42cm bar).
The bar is wrapped with Liv All Condition tape which has a very grippy, car tyre-like pattern, but it's also rather thick. It's personal preference, and for longer distances well-cushioned tape is good, but I think something a little thinner – or slightly more loosely wrapped – would have done the job as well.
Value and conclusion
In today's market, I think you're getting a good deal for your money with the Liv Avail: sharp electronic shifting paired with a carbon frame, carbon wheels and carbon finishing kit.
Looking at its closest competitors, the Ribble Endurance SL R Disc Sport, for example, is £4,199 (we tested the version with SRAM Red eTap AXS back in 2020), and Trek's Domane SL 6 Gen 4 is £4,800 (Mat tested the frameset in 2021). Both are equipped with the same groupset and overall components.
There are a lot of bikes in this endurance road bike segment, but one thing that Liv offers over the others is the women-focused geometry and components. It works for me – I found this bike very comfortable, as has been the case for all of the Liv bikes I've ever ridden.
Verdict
Great value bike with stable handling, suitable for a range of endurance riders from beginners to the more experienced
Make and model: Liv Avail Advanced Pro 2
List the components used to build up the bike.
Liv lists:
Colour: Carbon/Airglow
Frame: Advanced-Grade Composite, 12x142mm thru-axle
Fork: Advanced-Grade Composite, Full-Composite OverDrive 2 Steerer, 12x100mm thru-axle
Handlebar: Liv Contact SL D-Fuse, XS:38cm, S:40cm, M:40cm
Handlebar tape: Liv All Condition
Stem: Giant Contact SL XS:70mm, S:80mm, M:90mm
Seatpost: Giant D-Fuse, composite, -5/+15mm offset, XS:350mm, S:350mm, M:350mm
Saddle: Liv Alacra SL CS
Shifters: Shimano 105 Di2 2x12
Front Derailleur: Shimano 105 Di2
Rear Derailleur: Shimano 105 Di2
Brakes: Shimano 105 Di2 hydraulic disc brakes 160/140 rotors
Brake Levers: Shimano 105
Cassette: Shimano 105 11x34
Chain: KMC X12
Crankset: Shimano 105, 34/50, XS:165mm, S:170mm, M:170mm
Bottom Bracket: Shimano, press fit
Rims: Giant SLR2 36 Disc WheelSystem 22mm (inner rim width)
Hubs[F] Giant alloy, CenterLock, 12mm thru-axle, [R] Giant alloy, 3-pawl driver, CenterLock, 12mm thru-axle
Spokes: Sapim Sprint
Tyres: Giant Gavia Fondo 1 Tubeless, 700x32c, (effective width 33.5mm) 60 tpi, Folding
Extras
RideSense Bluetooth/ANT+, factory tubeless set up including sealant, 35mm max tyre size
Fender/ChainguardCompatible with RGX 38 fender (sold separately)
Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?
Liv says: "Ideal for both epic solo adventures and group road rides, the Avail Advanced Pro is lightweight and comfortable."
Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options
The Advanced Pro 2 sits below the Avail Advanced Pro 1, which comes with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset and Giant SLR 1 wheels for £5,599 (currently reduced to £4,474).
Overall rating for frame and fork
9/10
Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?
The frame and fork are both made of carbon composite.
Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?
The Liv Avail Advanced Pro 2 geometry is based on women-specific fit data but somewhat resembles that of the award-winning unisex Giant Defy. The Avail's geometry includes a slanted top tube for an improved stiffness-to-weight ratio, and it also does aid those who are perhaps worried about a bike's standover height. Compared to, for example, a size XS Canyon Endurace, the Avail's standover is 34mm lower at 716mm.
How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?
The frame's reach is 373 and the stack 547mm – much like what you'd expect from an endurance-focused road bike. The head tube angle is 71.5 degrees and the seat tube angle is 74.5, which again is nothing dramatically different to most offerings in the market.
Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.
The Liv Avail is an endurance road bike and the geometry and components enabled a very comfortable and stable ride quality.
Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?
The bike feels stiff around the bottom bracket, as you'd like it to, but flexes just enough around the seat tube and rear so that it remains comfortable.
How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?
The bike feels efficient, and although it's not a race geometry bike, it accelerates well.
Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?
No.
How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? The steering is a little lively, because of the short(ish) stem, but mostly neutral.
Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?
The handling of the bike is very stable and yet effective.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?
The 40cm handlebar affected my ride experience, and I'd swap it to a narrower 38cm one.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's stiffness? would you recommend any changes?
The frame makes the bike's stiffness, and it's stiff in the right places in my opinion.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's efficiency? would you recommend any changes?
I'd swap the tyres to something lighter and faster rolling.
Rate the bike for efficiency of power transfer:
8/10
Rate the bike for acceleration:
8/10
Rate the bike for sprinting:
8/10
Rate the bike for high speed stability:
9/10
Rate the bike for cruising speed stability:
9/10
Rate the bike for low speed stability:
9/10
Rate the bike for flat cornering:
9/10
Rate the bike for cornering on descents:
9/10
Rate the bike for climbing:
9/10
Rate the drivetrain for performance:
10/10
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
10/10
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
8/10
Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well together?
The Di2 shifting is great and accurate. I'd maybe change the cranks to 165mm, but that's personal preference.
Rate the wheels for performance:
9/10
Rate the wheels for durability:
10/10
Rate the wheels for weight:
8/10
The wheels weigh 1,535g which is not the lightest, but good for 36mm-deep rims on a bike this price.
Rate the wheels for comfort:
9/10
Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so what for?
Standard 36mm carbon wheels that are reliable and seem durable. They're great for endurance riding – not too deep to catch the wind but still a little aero.
Rate the tyres for performance:
8/10
Rate the tyres for durability:
9/10
Rate the tyres for weight:
6/10
Rate the tyres for comfort:
7/10
Rate the controls for performance:
10/10
Rate the controls for durability:
10/10
Rate the controls for weight:
9/10
Rate the controls for comfort:
10/10
I really enjoy the Shimano shifters, they suit smaller hands perfectly.
Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?
The controls are great and work exceptionally well for smaller hands, and the reach can be adjusted easily.
Did you enjoy riding the bike? Yes
Would you consider buying the bike? Yes
Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes
How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
In today's market, I think you're getting a good deal for your money with the Liv Avail: sharp electronic shifting paired with a carbon frame, carbon wheels and carbon finishing kit.
Looking at its closest competitors, the Ribble Endurance SL R Disc Sport is £4,199, and Trek's Domane SL 6 Gen 4 is £4,800, both equipped with the same groupset and overall components.
Rate the bike overall for performance:
9/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
7/10
Use this box to explain your overall score
I really don't have much negative to say at all about this bike, apart form the slightly too-wide handlebar. It's excellent: it does what it promises, and it does it well. It's also good value compared with rivals.
Age: 30 Height: 164cm Weight: 52kg
I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, general fitness riding, mtb, Ultra-distances
