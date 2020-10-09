Support road.cc

Le Col Pro Rain Jacket 6

Le Col Pro Rain Jacket claims to be “the ultimate rain jacket” with total waterproofing and a close fit

Coming in orange or black and costing £240 the new jacket is claimed to be “form fitting, waterproof and breathable”
by Liam Cahill
Fri, Oct 09, 2020 15:29
Le Col has launched its Pro Rain Jacket that promises full waterproofing along with a close fit, "keeping you performing at your peak while your competitors waste training days waiting for better weather to come their way."

The British brand says that it used the UK’s famously wet weather to test the new jacket which uses a 3-layer construction to fend off heavy rain, keep you from overheating and also provide a close fit for faster riding.

Le Col Pro Rain Jacket 4

The 3-layer construction of the inner layer, Le Col claims, means that the jacket “works to quickly move moisture away from your body, moving through the outer layers to keep you dry on the inside.”

This is designed to stop you from getting clammy when the pace goes up and your effort increases.

The bulk of the waterproofing and windproofing is taken care of by a fully taped outer layer that “keeps water and wind firmly out”.

Le Col Pro Rain Jacket 3

The Pro Rain Jacket is designed for a forward riding position and to give a better fit when down in the drops Le Col says that the front zip has been shortened to prevent it from bunching up.

Le Col Pro Rain Jacket 6

A dropped tail should keep road spray away from your lower back while Le Col also says that a high collar has been used to ensure no wind works its way down the jacket.

Le Col Pro Rain Jacket 2

The Pro jacket comes in both black and this orange for those that want extra visibility. Sizes range from XS to 3XL and the jacket will set you back £240.

We’ve got one coming in for testing, just in time for the rain.

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

