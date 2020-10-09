Le Col Pro Rain Jacket claims to be “the ultimate rain jacket” with total waterproofing and a close fit

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Components
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
Ha. They never moved from the front...along with QST. Really good riding by those teams.
I wore my old Chrome Citizen a few days last week (now old enough to go to college, was present at the births of both my kids...). I've worn my...
The best rider in the race today was TDG ....fantastic riding...I'm still not gonna get any pts for him though.
Yep it could. But I also suspect someone trying to get out of paying £50k could also embellish a story as well and there is as many discrepencies...
I run the Juniper ridge, they come up slightly narrow at 46mm on my Mavic 24mm internal width hookless rims. They are however fantastic to ride on...
The guys a legend. Want to see him in govt.
It's gopping and now yours for just GBP 300 on eBay! Perhaps Rapha should just announce an unlimited run, thereby stopping this nonsense... ...
Infrared would be as over exposed as well wouldn't it once the lights hit it, or have I seen too many action movies.
Not sure I'd call those tubes skinny.
You use public roads, there is no right to privacy. That said, ISA is not tracking you. It's just using a GPS receiver to trilaterate your vehicle...