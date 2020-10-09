Le Col Pro Rain Jacket claims to be “the ultimate rain jacket” with total waterproofing and a close fit

Le Col has launched its Pro Rain Jacket that promises full waterproofing along with a close fit, "keeping you performing at your peak while your competitors waste training days waiting for better weather to come their way."

The British brand says that it used the UK’s famously wet weather to test the new jacket which uses a 3-layer construction to fend off heavy rain, keep you from overheating and also provide a close fit for faster riding.

The 3-layer construction of the inner layer, Le Col claims, means that the jacket “works to quickly move moisture away from your body, moving through the outer layers to keep you dry on the inside.”

This is designed to stop you from getting clammy when the pace goes up and your effort increases.

The bulk of the waterproofing and windproofing is taken care of by a fully taped outer layer that “keeps water and wind firmly out”.

The Pro Rain Jacket is designed for a forward riding position and to give a better fit when down in the drops Le Col says that the front zip has been shortened to prevent it from bunching up.

A dropped tail should keep road spray away from your lower back while Le Col also says that a high collar has been used to ensure no wind works its way down the jacket.

The Pro jacket comes in both black and this orange for those that want extra visibility. Sizes range from XS to 3XL and the jacket will set you back £240.

We’ve got one coming in for testing, just in time for the rain.

lecol.cc