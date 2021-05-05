Incoming at the Giro: Canyon’s new Speedmax CFR TT Disc time trial bike

Landing right on time for the first Grand Tour of 2021, Canyon has unveiled its new disc brake time trial bike, the Speedmax CFR TT. There are new specially developed UCI-legal tube forms, plus all the storage and nutrition features for triathletes have been stripped out.

Team Movistar will be racing against the clock on the new Speedmax CRF TT at the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

> WorldTour race bikes of 2021 - the models ridden in the pro peloton

“This is a bike developed in the pursuit of one simple goal: to deliver everything it takes to win a time trial. Nothing more, and absolutely nothing less,” says Canyon.

With this in mind, the brand has removed all the features that were previously included for triathletes undertaking full-distance races.

Developed with input from its world-level teams, including Movistar, Alpecin-Fenix, Arkea-Samsic and Canyon SRAM Racing, Canyon says the result is a “purpose-built time trial machine, precision-engineered to extract every last drop of speed from every watt the rider can generate”.

Pictured above, Movistar Team’s Annemiek van Vleuten is putting the new Speedmax TT through its paces.

> WorldTour Women's race bikes of 2021 - the models ridden in the pro peloton

The frame itself is claimed to weigh just 1030g (size medium) and the fork is 500g. But it’s not just lightweight…

Canyon says that thanks to advanced aero optimisation, the bike save 2.7 watts compared to its predecessor, even with the decision to switch to disc brakes.

Then there are the new Ergon armrests that are adjustable using spacers. These are now set up closer together straight out the box and are designed to meet all the requirements of modern TT fit adjustment.

This new TT-only bike rolls on top-end Zipp carbon wheels, with the Super 9 Disc on the rear and 808 Firecrest on the front.

The groupset is SRAM’s Red AXS eTap, and it comes with Vuka Shift extensions. Other components include an integrated GPS unit mount, a Selle Italia Watt saddle, and Ceramic Speed Pulley Wheels.

Canyon’s new 2021 Speedmax CFR TT Disc will be available in sizes small to large from today.

It is priced at £10,799.

www.canyon.com