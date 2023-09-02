Support road.cc

2023 September 1 Tech of the Week - 1

Here’s how to build a 3.6kg road bike + Santini’s non-denim Denim jacket, the freakiest shifter position you’ll ever see, and new stuff from Cadex, ShokBox, Chrome, Restrap, Festka, Rouvy and more

Check out the week’s hottest tech news, including how to get discount on a “game-changer” bike case, new bags from Restrap and Chrome, and tons more cool kit…
by Mat Brett
Sat, Sep 02, 2023 12:00
0

This edition of Tech of the Week is choc-a-bloc with new products from the likes of Santini, Restrap, Chrome Industries and Cadex, Festka has a Rouvy virtual bike that you can also buy in the real world, and ShokBox is set to launch a “game-changer” case, but we’re starting with a bike from TriRig that weighs about half the UCI’s minimum limit for racing…

Fancy a 3.6kg bike? Here’s how to do it... 

Everyone loves a lightweight bike and US company TriRig has taken things further than most in creating this 3.554kg (7lb 13oz) build that’s fully rideable. The project showcases a new range of super-light components from TriRig, including the most minimalist pedals you’ve ever seen.

“I wanted to know what it feels like to ride a 7lb bike,” says TriRig’s Nick Salazar. “The problem is all the ultralight bikes I've seen in that range aren't really rideable. They're just show bikes that disintegrate the minute you put a rider on them. So I set to work building a light bike.”

At the heart of things is a 2009 Cannondale SuperSix EVO frame. The SuperSix EVO was made exclusively for rim brakes back then. Nick sanded the paint off to save about 100g.

The cranks are THM Torno fitted with a custom chainring from Fibre-Lyte

The wheelset, which is said to weigh less than 700g, uses AX-Lightness rims and Extralite hubs, built up with titanium spokes from Pillar

The saddle and seatpost were specially made by Dash Cycles while the seatpost clamp is a Darimo Sub4, so-called because it weighs less than 4g.

TriRig uses Jagwire Link cables and a SRAM Red rear derailleur that has been customised to get the weight down to about 100g.

Beyond that, TriRig uses its own recently developed products: Omega SL brakes ($212.50/£168)Control SL brake levers and shifter ($212.50/£168)Mercury SL pedals ($267.75/£211)Styx SL skewers $127.50/£101), and a Pursuit SL aerobar ($382.50/£302). 

2023 TriRig Mercury SL pedals - 1

The Mercury SL pedals, for example, feature what TriRig describes as “the lightest pedal body ever made”. There’s no platform as such, it’s more of a shroud around the axle that spins on two large stainless steel bearings. TriRig claims a weight of just 71g for the pair.

Each Omega SL brake has a claimed weight of just 81g, including the hardware and pads.

2023 TriRig Omega SL brakes - 1

How does the bike ride? “Well, it's wonderful,” says Nick Salazar. “Those first few pedal strokes from zero to 10mph are just incredible. It just moves like nothing else, and because it's so light, the handling is a bit different. The bike just wants to race around.

“Crucially, this doesn't sacrifice function or durability. This is a totally rideable bike that you can take on any paved road. Whether you're climbing, descending, cornering, sprinting, this bike can do pretty much anything.”

Let us know what you think of this TriRig bike in the comments below.

Find out more here 

Check out Santini’s not-denim Denim jacket

Santini visited road.cc HQ this week to show us the clothing that’s coming up for autumn and winter – and there’s some mega-interesting kit on the way, including bio-based waterproofing from Polartec. Honestly, it’s way more fascinating than it sounds.

2023 Santini Denim - 1 (1)

The item that surprised us most, though, was this Denim buttoned jacket (£125). It’s not actually made of denim – it’s a stretch fleece fabric with a water-repellent treatment – but it does a good impression, doesn’t it? You have to look pretty closely to tell the difference.

2023 Santini Denim jacket - 2

Ask anyone of a certain age about denim-look cycling kit and they’ll instantly think of the Carrera team and its questionable kit (younger readers: ask your dad). AG2R Citroën rode Strade Bianche in denim bib shorts earlier this year too.

> AG2R Citroën to race Strade Bianche in denim bib shorts 

2023 Santini Denim jacket - 3

What do you think of Santini’s effort? Although included in the Terranova gravel collection, we can imagine it getting some use for urban riding.

Find out more here 

Coming to a screen near you: Bike Helmet Harry

The latest bike-related project looking for crowdfunding on Indiegogo isn’t a super-bright light or a clever new multitool, it’s a film. You know, a movie-type film.

The team behind it says, “Bike Helmet Harry is a live-action comedy feature film about a guy who never takes off his bike helmet (and it's set in an underground disco dance world)!

“It's like Saturday Night Fever meets There's Something About Mary.”

Well, that sounds... interesting. Okay, it’s not necessarily Citizen Kane but we kind of hope it gets made. Enough to back it with actual money? No, not that much… but you can if you like.

Find out more here 

There’s angling in your shifters… And then there’s this

Loads of riders slope their shifters inwards these days in search of aero gains but Burgos BH rider Eric Fagundez, currently racing La Vuelta a España, takes things to a whole other level. His FSA shifters are almost fitted sideways.

> Tech trends: Narrow bars with shifters angled inwards – should you be copying the pros to ride faster? 

Are Schrader valves best for tubeless tyres?

We’ve got to be honest, when we got an email saying that Jones Bikes of Oregon, USA, had switched from Presta to Schrader valve stems on all bikes, it was perilously close to going in the bin. No one got into cycling because of valve stems.

But wait! Jones Bikes has produced a video to explain its reasoning, and it’s pretty interesting… in a geeky kind of way.

2023 Jones Bikes Schrader valve stems - 1

Essentially, its argument is that you want high airflow through a valve stem to get a tubeless tyre seated, and a Schrader (car-type) valve stem delivers that better than anything else – especially if you go for a new Jones Spec Schrader Valve Stem. Should we all be making the switch? 

Watch the video and let us know what you think.

Find out more here 

ShokBox set to launch “game-changer” Pro bike box

ShokBox – which autocorrect wants to call ‘Shoebox’ – says that its Pro bike case will “set a new gold standard” when it is released soon.

2023 ShokBox Pro - 2

“It's a synthesis of cutting-edge technology, meticulous design, and an acute understanding of a cyclist's travel needs,” says ShokBox.

> Check out our review of the ShokBox Orange Premium bike box 

The ShokBox Pro builds on the features of the existing Classic and Premium cases with a TSA (Transportation Security Administration) latch to provide protection while allowing airport checks, and multi-directional castors to offer “an unparalleled level of manoeuvrability”.

You also get integrated carry handles, padded foam inserts, protective wheel bags, and an additional padded frame cover.

2023 ShokBox Pro - 1

“Where the Pro truly shines is in its advancements that prioritise your bike's safety,” says ShokBox. “An integrated dual anti-crush system, paired with dedicated crush protection zones, makes the Pro more than just a case; it's a fortress for your bicycle.”

Although not yet available to buy, you can check out the Pro on Shokbox’s website. It’ll be priced at £699.

Register your interest here to receive updates and pre-launch offers with some attractive discounts.

Find out more here 

Restrap adds new bags to range

Yorkshire’s Restrap has unveiled new bags: a Rolltop Backpack in two different sizes and a Utility Hip Pack.

2023 Restrap Rolltop 22 - 1 (1)

“Made from hard-wearing TPU outer material and featuring an orange nylon lining and airmesh back and straps, [the Rolltop Backpack] is both durable and comfortable to wear,” says Restrap.

The 40L version (£209.99) features a zipped compartment that’ll take a 15in laptop while the 22L model (£184.99) has a similar compartment for a 14in computer.

The bags come with adjustable side retention strapping, and the cushioned straps and chest retention have D rings for mounting accessories.

2023 Restrap Utiity Hip Pack - 1

The 6L Utility Hip Pack (£94.99) is designed to mount to your bike as well as around your waist.

“With an ergonomic fitting that accommodates a wide range of body types, the Utility Hip Pack ensures a comfortable and secure fit during long rides,” says Restrap. “Its adjustable retention system allows for a personalised fit, keeping the bag snugly positioned against your lower back, minimising movement and maximising stability.”

If you prefer, you can fold the waist straps into the back panel and treat it as a bar bag.

The Utility Hip Pack has a roll-top closure and features a waterproof and tape-sealed internal compartment.

We’ve requested all of these products for review on road.cc.

Find out more here

Chrome Industries debuts new artist series bags

It has been a big week for stuff you can use to carry other stuff. Alongside the news from ShokBox and Restrap, Chrome Industries has launched a new bag collection with artist Lucas Beaufort

2023 Chrome Kadet Sling Bag Lucas Beaufort

These are the latest offerings in the Chrome Artist Series where the brand “seeks out new artists each year to create unique limited-edition design concepts”.

2023 Chrome Industries Doubletrack Handlebar Bag Lucas Beaufort

The collection includes a limited-edition Kadet Sling Bag (£105), Doubletrack Handlebar Bag (£74)Ziptop Waistpack Bag (£55), and Cheapskate Card Wallet (£27)

Find out more here 

Ride a Festka Spectre in Rouvy’s augmented reality – and in the real world too

You can now ride a Festka Spectre road bike virtually on Rouvy’s indoor cycling app and also, if you have the cash, buy it in the real world too.

2023 Festka Rouvy - 2

Rouvy allows you to choose bikes and kits for your avatar and Festka has supplied its Spectre road bike for the virtual fleet for this year's La Vuelta a España.

You’re free to pick up the bike from Rouvy’s virtual bike shed and ride as much of this year’s Vuelta virtual route as you like. After the Vuelta, you’ll be able to ride it on all Rouvy’s routes in exchange for virtual coins.

2023 Festka Rouvy - 1

Festka is also making the limited-edition Spectre Vuelta available to buy in real life. You’ll need to dig deep, though, because the frameset alone is €8,410 (around £7,200).

Find out more here 

Cadex introduces high-end Race stem

You might not get too excited about stems but Cadex’s new high-end Race design looks pretty cool. It's an aero design with a hidden top cap and a two-bolt faceplate. The bolts in question are titanium to minimise weight.

2023 Cadex Race stem - 1

“The Race stem is constructed with T800 and T1100 carbon material for superior stiffness at an ultralight weight,” says Cade. “ It’s available in eight lengths, from 70mm to 140mm in 10mm increments, with the 100mm model weighing just 120g. Designed with a -10° angle, the stem is compatible with 1 1/4in or 1 1/8in steerer tubes for maximum versatility.”

The price? £299.99. Well, we did say that it’s high-end.

Find out more here 

In case you missed it earlier in the week…

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

