Here’s how to build a 3.6kg road bike + Santini’s non-denim Denim jacket, the freakiest shifter position you’ll ever see, and new stuff from Cadex, ShokBox, Chrome, Restrap, Festka, Rouvy and more

This edition of Tech of the Week is choc-a-bloc with new products from the likes of Santini, Restrap, Chrome Industries and Cadex, Festka has a Rouvy virtual bike that you can also buy in the real world, and ShokBox is set to launch a “game-changer” case, but we’re starting with a bike from TriRig that weighs about half the UCI’s minimum limit for racing…

Fancy a 3.6kg bike? Here’s how to do it...

Everyone loves a lightweight bike and US company TriRig has taken things further than most in creating this 3.554kg (7lb 13oz) build that’s fully rideable. The project showcases a new range of super-light components from TriRig, including the most minimalist pedals you’ve ever seen.

“I wanted to know what it feels like to ride a 7lb bike,” says TriRig’s Nick Salazar. “The problem is all the ultralight bikes I've seen in that range aren't really rideable. They're just show bikes that disintegrate the minute you put a rider on them. So I set to work building a light bike.”

At the heart of things is a 2009 Cannondale SuperSix EVO frame. The SuperSix EVO was made exclusively for rim brakes back then. Nick sanded the paint off to save about 100g.

The cranks are THM Torno fitted with a custom chainring from Fibre-Lyte.

The wheelset, which is said to weigh less than 700g, uses AX-Lightness rims and Extralite hubs, built up with titanium spokes from Pillar.

The saddle and seatpost were specially made by Dash Cycles while the seatpost clamp is a Darimo Sub4, so-called because it weighs less than 4g.

TriRig uses Jagwire Link cables and a SRAM Red rear derailleur that has been customised to get the weight down to about 100g.

Beyond that, TriRig uses its own recently developed products: Omega SL brakes ($212.50/£168), Control SL brake levers and shifter ($212.50/£168), Mercury SL pedals ($267.75/£211), Styx SL skewers $127.50/£101), and a Pursuit SL aerobar ($382.50/£302).

The Mercury SL pedals, for example, feature what TriRig describes as “the lightest pedal body ever made”. There’s no platform as such, it’s more of a shroud around the axle that spins on two large stainless steel bearings. TriRig claims a weight of just 71g for the pair.

Each Omega SL brake has a claimed weight of just 81g, including the hardware and pads.

How does the bike ride? “Well, it's wonderful,” says Nick Salazar. “Those first few pedal strokes from zero to 10mph are just incredible. It just moves like nothing else, and because it's so light, the handling is a bit different. The bike just wants to race around.

“Crucially, this doesn't sacrifice function or durability. This is a totally rideable bike that you can take on any paved road. Whether you're climbing, descending, cornering, sprinting, this bike can do pretty much anything.”

Let us know what you think of this TriRig bike in the comments below.

Find out more here

Check out Santini’s not-denim Denim jacket

Santini visited road.cc HQ this week to show us the clothing that’s coming up for autumn and winter – and there’s some mega-interesting kit on the way, including bio-based waterproofing from Polartec. Honestly, it’s way more fascinating than it sounds.

The item that surprised us most, though, was this Denim buttoned jacket (£125). It’s not actually made of denim – it’s a stretch fleece fabric with a water-repellent treatment – but it does a good impression, doesn’t it? You have to look pretty closely to tell the difference.

Ask anyone of a certain age about denim-look cycling kit and they’ll instantly think of the Carrera team and its questionable kit (younger readers: ask your dad). AG2R Citroën rode Strade Bianche in denim bib shorts earlier this year too.

> AG2R Citroën to race Strade Bianche in denim bib shorts

What do you think of Santini’s effort? Although included in the Terranova gravel collection, we can imagine it getting some use for urban riding.

Find out more here

Coming to a screen near you: Bike Helmet Harry

The latest bike-related project looking for crowdfunding on Indiegogo isn’t a super-bright light or a clever new multitool, it’s a film. You know, a movie-type film.

The team behind it says, “Bike Helmet Harry is a live-action comedy feature film about a guy who never takes off his bike helmet (and it's set in an underground disco dance world)!

“It's like Saturday Night Fever meets There's Something About Mary.”

Well, that sounds... interesting. Okay, it’s not necessarily Citizen Kane but we kind of hope it gets made. Enough to back it with actual money? No, not that much… but you can if you like.

Find out more here

There’s angling in your shifters… And then there’s this

Loads of riders slope their shifters inwards these days in search of aero gains but Burgos BH rider Eric Fagundez, currently racing La Vuelta a España, takes things to a whole other level. His FSA shifters are almost fitted sideways.

How's that for some lever tilt? 👀@BurgosBH rider Eric Antonio Fagundez used his unique position to get into the day's breakaway at La Vuelta Stage 5 🔥 📸 Cor Vos

__________________

🇪🇸 #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/oj4dZLUIAt — Velon CC (@VelonCC) August 30, 2023

> Tech trends: Narrow bars with shifters angled inwards – should you be copying the pros to ride faster?

Are Schrader valves best for tubeless tyres?

We’ve got to be honest, when we got an email saying that Jones Bikes of Oregon, USA, had switched from Presta to Schrader valve stems on all bikes, it was perilously close to going in the bin. No one got into cycling because of valve stems.

But wait! Jones Bikes has produced a video to explain its reasoning, and it’s pretty interesting… in a geeky kind of way.

Essentially, its argument is that you want high airflow through a valve stem to get a tubeless tyre seated, and a Schrader (car-type) valve stem delivers that better than anything else – especially if you go for a new Jones Spec Schrader Valve Stem. Should we all be making the switch?

Watch the video and let us know what you think.

Find out more here

ShokBox set to launch “game-changer” Pro bike box

ShokBox – which autocorrect wants to call ‘Shoebox’ – says that its Pro bike case will “set a new gold standard” when it is released soon.

“It's a synthesis of cutting-edge technology, meticulous design, and an acute understanding of a cyclist's travel needs,” says ShokBox.

> Check out our review of the ShokBox Orange Premium bike box

The ShokBox Pro builds on the features of the existing Classic and Premium cases with a TSA (Transportation Security Administration) latch to provide protection while allowing airport checks, and multi-directional castors to offer “an unparalleled level of manoeuvrability”.

You also get integrated carry handles, padded foam inserts, protective wheel bags, and an additional padded frame cover.

“Where the Pro truly shines is in its advancements that prioritise your bike's safety,” says ShokBox. “An integrated dual anti-crush system, paired with dedicated crush protection zones, makes the Pro more than just a case; it's a fortress for your bicycle.”

Although not yet available to buy, you can check out the Pro on Shokbox’s website. It’ll be priced at £699.

Register your interest here to receive updates and pre-launch offers with some attractive discounts.

Find out more here

Restrap adds new bags to range

Yorkshire’s Restrap has unveiled new bags: a Rolltop Backpack in two different sizes and a Utility Hip Pack.

“Made from hard-wearing TPU outer material and featuring an orange nylon lining and airmesh back and straps, [the Rolltop Backpack] is both durable and comfortable to wear,” says Restrap.

The 40L version (£209.99) features a zipped compartment that’ll take a 15in laptop while the 22L model (£184.99) has a similar compartment for a 14in computer.

The bags come with adjustable side retention strapping, and the cushioned straps and chest retention have D rings for mounting accessories.

The 6L Utility Hip Pack (£94.99) is designed to mount to your bike as well as around your waist.

“With an ergonomic fitting that accommodates a wide range of body types, the Utility Hip Pack ensures a comfortable and secure fit during long rides,” says Restrap. “Its adjustable retention system allows for a personalised fit, keeping the bag snugly positioned against your lower back, minimising movement and maximising stability.”

If you prefer, you can fold the waist straps into the back panel and treat it as a bar bag.

The Utility Hip Pack has a roll-top closure and features a waterproof and tape-sealed internal compartment.

We’ve requested all of these products for review on road.cc.

Find out more here

Chrome Industries debuts new artist series bags

It has been a big week for stuff you can use to carry other stuff. Alongside the news from ShokBox and Restrap, Chrome Industries has launched a new bag collection with artist Lucas Beaufort.

These are the latest offerings in the Chrome Artist Series where the brand “seeks out new artists each year to create unique limited-edition design concepts”.

The collection includes a limited-edition Kadet Sling Bag (£105), Doubletrack Handlebar Bag (£74), Ziptop Waistpack Bag (£55), and Cheapskate Card Wallet (£27).

Find out more here

Ride a Festka Spectre in Rouvy’s augmented reality – and in the real world too

You can now ride a Festka Spectre road bike virtually on Rouvy’s indoor cycling app and also, if you have the cash, buy it in the real world too.

Rouvy allows you to choose bikes and kits for your avatar and Festka has supplied its Spectre road bike for the virtual fleet for this year's La Vuelta a España.

You’re free to pick up the bike from Rouvy’s virtual bike shed and ride as much of this year’s Vuelta virtual route as you like. After the Vuelta, you’ll be able to ride it on all Rouvy’s routes in exchange for virtual coins.

Festka is also making the limited-edition Spectre Vuelta available to buy in real life. You’ll need to dig deep, though, because the frameset alone is €8,410 (around £7,200).

Find out more here

Cadex introduces high-end Race stem

You might not get too excited about stems but Cadex’s new high-end Race design looks pretty cool. It's an aero design with a hidden top cap and a two-bolt faceplate. The bolts in question are titanium to minimise weight.

“The Race stem is constructed with T800 and T1100 carbon material for superior stiffness at an ultralight weight,” says Cade. “ It’s available in eight lengths, from 70mm to 140mm in 10mm increments, with the 100mm model weighing just 120g. Designed with a -10° angle, the stem is compatible with 1 1/4in or 1 1/8in steerer tubes for maximum versatility.”

The price? £299.99. Well, we did say that it’s high-end.

Find out more here

In case you missed it earlier in the week…