You can now buy Rapha's core range at Evans Cycles

UK-based cycling retailer Evans Cycles has partnered with premium cycling clothing brand Rapha, with the Rapha Core range and accessories now available to buy in Evans' 65 retail stores and online. With Rapha's premium reputation and Evans now part of the Frasers Group - which includes Sports Direct - if you're thinking this is an unlikely coming together then that's not so, says Evans, as it aims to become "home of the world’s best bike brands."

Rapha was founded in 2004 and was well-known as a direct-to-consumer business, but over the years it has switched between this model and selling through retailers. Just some of the places you can buy Rapha kit other than rapha.cc or its retail stores at the time of writing are John Lewis, Mr Porter, Wheelbase and the online sportswear discounter SportPursuit.

While this is the first time an extensive Rapha collection has been available at Evans Cycles countrywide, it isn't the first time Rapha gear has been stocked at Evans. In 2013, Rapha launched its Team Sky range which was available to buy at all Evans Cycles locations and on its website.

Rapha has gained a global following in cycling and is well-regarded for producing premium cycling clothing and accessories. The brand is also well-known for collaborations with iconic designers as well as WorldTour team EF Education-EasyPost, producing eye-catching jerseys that are often well received by fans and cyclists.

Evans Cycles was taken over by Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct International plc - now Fraser Group - in 2018 to rescue it from administration. Rapha underwent a refinancing operation to write off debt in February of this year, but despite this the brand insisted it “far outperformed” rivals in 2022.

Despite the less premium reputation of some other Fraser Group brands, Evans' managing director Russell Merry says the partnership with Rapha is part of the retailer's "continued drive to be the home of the world's best bike brands whilst making the brand accessible to all."

Caroline Crosswell, COO at Rapha, stated:

“We seek to work with partners who share our obsession with cycling and actively promote the many benefits that a life lived by bike brings.

"Collaborating with Evans Cycles allows Rapha to bring our distinctive designs and World Tour tested technologies to a broader audience, supporting even more cyclists who are looking for the best in performance wear to reach their riding goals."

The collection features items from Rapha's Core range, including the lightweight, long sleeve and short sleeve jerseys, gilets, commuter and rain jackets, padded shorts, bib shorts and bib tights, as well as bottles, socks and mitts.

The products were listed online earlier this week and are now available to purchase on Evans Cycles' website, with everything priced the same as on rapha.cc. The collection is also being introduced across the country in their 65 stores.

What do you think about Rapha's decision to partner with Evans Cycles? Let us know in the comments section below...