Help clean up the ocean and stay spotless with RideGuard’s new gravel guards

Handmade in Bristol from 100% Recycled Plastic Post Industrial Waste, RideGuard’s new clip-on guards are 100% recyclable and promise to give “instant protection from wheel spray and dirt”.

RideGuard say they have been “utilising one of the most damaging waste streams—discarded fishing gear” in their products. Their manufacturing process is designed to be as low-impact as possible too, with all waste trimmed during production being recycled back into more products.

As part of their ongoing OceanX project, the eco-conscious company has already removed three tonnes of discarded fishing nets and hope to remove a further two (or more!) tonnes with the profits made from the Vision and Gaiter sales.

The mini guards are specifically designed for gravel and cyclocross bikes. The Vision is for the front end and fits bikes with 23mm-60mm tyres, while the Gaiter covers the rear wheel and is effective for tyres between 23mm-40mm.

If your rubber is wider than that there are other options in their MTB range, with the PF1 (front) and PF2 (rear) that also boast eco-friendly qualities.

RideGuard claim the guards are “quick and easy to install”, and attach themselves to the saddle rails/fork legs with reusable zip ties. Transparent Heli-Tap is also provided to protect the paintwork of the bike.

The company has said they are on the look-out for a more environmentally friendly method of attachment than zip ties, but for the time being, reusable ones are at least better than disposable.

The guards come in a wide variety of designs, from plain black and subtle camo print right up to full on sea-monster-of-the-deep Kraken motifs—the exact level of your desire to be noticed can be accommodated.

Tipping the scales at 20g for the Vision and 15g for the Gaiter, they weigh less than the water weight of soaked clothes from unprotected wet weather riding.

By working with Surfers Against Sewage and Trash Free Trails, the company’s green initiatives also extend to direct action.