Giant says Revolt cracking issue is simply down to paint… but it’ll replace frames free of charge

Giant says that an issue riders have reported on its model year 2022 Revolt Advanced and Revolt Advanced Pro bikes is simply down to cracking paint rather than anything structural – but it will replace any affected frame free of charge.

A couple of readers have contacted us to highlight the issue and pointed us in the direction of the Giant Revolt Owners group on Facebook where users have reported small cracks appearing at the top of the seat tube.

For example, Giant Revolt rider Nick Wells recently shared photos of his bike and said, “Giant have told me it’s just a paint crack and is safe to ride. No mention of a new frame, just a paint repair pen. Also, heli tape has been mentioned. I’m going to ride it and see if it gets worse and then ask them to come up with something better.”

Stewart Carmichael replied, “I had the exact same crack after one ride.”

Ian Robinson said, “Paint crack or not, it’s still a fault in the product and should be replaced.”

Giant issued this statement:

“Giant has been made aware of potential paint cracking in a small number of its composite Revolt series of gravel bicycles.

"If you are the original owner of a model year 2022 Giant Revolt Advanced or Revolt Advanced Pro series bicycle and have experienced any paint issues around the seat tube/seat clamp area of your frame, please visit the authorised Giant bicycle retailer from which you purchased the bicycle for further analysis.

“If the paint issue is confirmed to be within Giant’s warranty scope, the dealer will work to replace the affected frameset free of charge.”

Giant has told us that the issue doesn’t affect all 2022 Giant Revolt Advanced and Revolt Advanced Pro frames, just certain frame sizes and colours, and that it occurs when you tighten the bolt for the seat post wedge (Giant uses an internal wedge-type expander system rather than an external collar to hold the seatpost in place).

Essentially, Giant says, the tube is able to expand more than paint, resulting in the paint cracking.

What happens to the carbon? Nothing, according to Giant, it’s just cosmetic. The frame remains structurally sound and riders can continue riding without any safety concerns.

Despite it being a non-structural issue, Giant will swap any affected frame for a new one. The carbon used in that area of the frame is different on the replacement frame to avoid a repeat.

Complicating matters, though, Giant says that some of the early replacement frames that were sent out were of the original variety, so the issue recurred. That left some riders feeling frustrated.

If in doubt, the correct replacement frames have been marked with a small white triangle inside the top of the seat tube; just a pen mark to indicate the new version.

Revolt is Giant's gravel bike lineup. The most affordable bike in the range is the £1,299 Giant Revolt 2, but this model has an aluminium frame. It's only the carbon-framed models with the Advanced and Advanded Pro suffixes that are affected here, not aluminium frames. We've not reviewed the latest model but you can check out the 2020 Giant Revolt Advanced 2 here.

Giant reports that despite the comments online, only a single-digit percentage of 2022 Giant Revolt Advanced and Revolt Advanced Pro series frames have been returned.

