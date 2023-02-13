Five wintery cool things from Spatz, POC, Nalini and Scott

This week’s five cool things are all cool-weather comfort-enhancing pieces, from head to toe! We’re testing the Spatz overshoes, Nalini’s winter jersey, POC’s thermal jacket and balaclava and Scott’s winter tights. Essentially, we have a whole winter cycling outfit displayed here! Except for winter cycling shoes and gloves…

Let’s dig in, and as usual, these items will appear in our reviews section once thoroughly tested.

Spatz Legalz GLO UCI Legal Race Overshoes - £69.99

Spatz is well known for its overshoes that despite looking a bit like futuristic space boots, do seem to work pretty effectively, as they frequently appear on our best cycling overshoes lists. This race version has many of the features of Spatz Pro2 and Roadman3 but this time, the Legalz is Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) race legal.

This means that the length of these overshoes complies with the length that the UCI has dictated and if the shoes still are too long, you can cut them to the right length.

The Legalz GLO have a more close fit and they feature a hydrophobic outer layer, heat welded and taped seams and vertical liquid seal gripper seals at the top and bottom. For longevity, Spatz has included abrasion-resistant fabric guards on the heel and tucked the Velcro fastener behind the cleat. And they come with plenty of high-vis details for safety.

The overshoes are available in three sizes accommodating feet from EU38 to EU49.

Nalini Ergo XWarm Jersey -£120

Nalini's Ergo XWarm jersey is a thermal top that has a snug fit and some fancy features. The textured fabric on the upper body and sleeves has a 3D surface, and this claims to offer superior aero properties.

The jersey comes with a water-repellent outer layer - which means this jersey can also be worn as a softshell jacket on milder days - and it's lined with fleece inside for extra warmth.

There are three back pockets for storing your ride essentials, and reflective details for added safety. The jersey is available in four sizes from M to XXL.

POC Pro Thermal Jacket - £185

POC’s Pro Thermal Jacket offers windproof materials and insulation only in places where you need it, aiming to be both breathable and protective at the same time.

The packable, windproof jacket features insulating panels with octagonal yarn fibres that the brand says are more efficient at trapping heat without overheating. There are ventilation zips on the sides for extra cooling, and the outer layer is DWR (durable water repellent) coated to keep the rain at bay.

Making it sound like quite a great piece for winter rides is the packability, as this garment fits into one of the two zip pockets and can be then secured on the bike.

The jacket is available in men’s fit only and comes in three colourways and sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

POC Thermal balaclava - £45

Another winter piece from POC, this balaclava is cycling-specific and fits snugly under a helmet, looking like a better solution to fitting a buff over your whole head.

The balaclava is made of merino, acrylic and elastane and has a windproof front section that keeps the chill off the mouth and nose, and laser-cut holes around the mouth enhance breathing comfort and minimise condensation.

There are two sizes available to suit different head sizes.

Scott RC Warm +++ Tights - £119.99

As the name suggests, Scott claims its RC Warm +++ tights bring a lot more warmth into your winter riding kit. These bib tights offer anatomically shaped cut, reflective details for high visibility and the new soft bib straps construction for added comfort and performance.

The chamois is Men’s +++ Pro Padding, which the brand recommends for long rides of over six hours. Scott offers the tights in sizes ranging from S to XXL, and in two colours.

