What's brighter, this jersey or rear light? This week's five cool things coming soon from Santini, Ravemen, HJC, Zefal and TICCC

We've got some seriously bright stuff for you this week, with the last of the summer kit, a gilet in preparation for autumn, a bell and light to get you noticed and an entry-level helmet that doesn't really look like an entry-level helmet! Here are some of the highlights that you can expect to see on road.cc in the coming days and weeks…

TICCC HC Jersey - Coral

£102.00

We've reviewed plenty of loud jerseys over the years here at road.cc, but this one might just take the biscuit. If this coral colour isn't doing it for you, then Ticcc also makes this hot weather racing and training jersey in a variety of other retina-burning shades. Or black...

Perhaps surprisingly for a "super stylish race cut garment" the design is unisex and allows for a "variety of body types". Ticcc also claims that it is responsibly made in Europe, with fabrics made ‘close to home’, and 90% of the fabric is made with recycled fibres. Jo Burt has been trying this one out, so be sure to check back soon for his full verdict...

Oh and if you can't wait, it's currently reduced to £86.70.

www.tic-cc.com

HJC Atara Road Cycling Helmet

£75.00

The Atara is an entry-level helmet suited to everyday riding, and HJC says that it draws directly from its top-of-the-line helmets. Visually we definitely agree, and that's probably because it's also spent time being developed in HJC's wind tunnel. That's not normally the case for entry-level helmets.

The Atara is available in nine colours, and Chris Binks has been putting this grey one through its paces to see if it can live up to the "lightweight, super comfortable and well-ventilated" claims.

www.hjcsports.com

Santini Nebula Puro Men's Packable Wind Gilet

£80.00

Firstly, please let me apologise for Liam wanting to wear this without a jersey underneath. None of us know what came over him!

The Nubula Puro gilet is, as the name suggests, a packable layer that boasts wind and light rain protection. Unlike some gilets, especially lightweight packable ones, the Nebula Puro has three pockets at the rear and we're also pleased to see a sizeable reflective strip across them.

The gilet is available in four colours including a "flashy orange" if you're looking for something a bit more eye-catching than this black version. Santini claims that the new two-layer 'Tovel Bio Zerowind' fabric on the front offers great wind protection, whilst the 'Alpha Moon' mesh on the back provides maximum breathability. Ben Woodhouse has been reviewing this to see if it should be the next addition to your autumn wardrobe.

www.santinisms.co.uk

Zefal Classic Bike Bell

£11.99

People have been making bells for rather a long time, so it's surprising just how many are useless at completing what appears to be a simple job. This Zefal Classic bell claims to be efficient, robust and stylish, producing a powerful, loud, and clear sound that lasts for several seconds. Sounds good to us!

Throw in "easy and tool-less installation", a brass body and the fact that it's easy to use whilst riding and it looks like we're on to a winner. Caroline Dodgson will be delivering her full review shortly, including whether it's worth the £11.99 price tag.

www.zefal.com

Ravemen TR500 Rear Light

£64.99

As the name suggests, the TR500 offers up to 500 lumens of illumination in its brightest mode... yep! 500 lumens! A few years ago I reviewed the TR300 and one thing that it wasn't was dim. Could the TR500 be the brightest rear light we've ever had at road.cc?

The TR500 gets the same form factor and anodised aluminium body that's compatible with both aero and round seatposts, a USB-C port and loads of clever tech such as auto on-off and a braking sensor.

Steve Williams has been out using this one, and he'll be delivering all the detailed info you need including run times, modes, build quality and whether that IPX4 waterproof rating is sufficient in his upcoming review. Are you interested in a rear light this bright? Let us know in the comments section below...

www.ravemen.com

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.