Five cool things coming soon from Pearl Izumi, Vel, Tifosi, Galibier and Primal

Looks like April’s showers have arrived late in May and woah, that wind is fierce! Here’s a bunch of the coolest bits our reviewers have been out testing in the current variable weather conditions…

£92.40

Galibier’s Courchevel Storm Jacket has a cut for cycling, but doesn't look out of place doing anything outside in rainy conditions. The fully seamed, sealed jacket is made from three-layer AquAVent fabric that promises to be soft as well as quiet. The outer layer of this is laminated with a high wicking mesh inner layer that promises to efficiently move moisture away from your skin and through the fluorine free membrane in the middle.

A two-way waterproof zip at the front, along with long arm pit ventilation zips, should help with temperature regulation. There’s lots of other neat touches including a zip removable HiViz drop tail for added protection against road spray and extra visibility in low light conditions. Iwein Dekoninck has been testing this out in the current oh so miserable weather and his full report is coming soon…

www.galibier.cc

£119.99

Pearl Izumi’s Expedition Bib Shorts are for all-day explorations. A centred rear pocket below the straps should fit a shell jacket or nutrition, while low profile cargo pockets located on the thigh have been included for even more storage options.

These bibs promise to be suitable for long distance rides thanks to the Elite Escape 1:1 Chamois which has a floating top sheet design that is said to reduce friction for all day comfort. Stuart Kerton has been setting off on long adventures with these and his full report is coming soon…

www.freewheel.co.uk

£699

Vel’s handbuilt 50mm deep, tubeless ready wheels—with rims made from a 24/30T carbon layup—promise to be fast and efficient. With a wide internal width of 20.3mm these should work well with wider tyres, providing good support for the sidewalls and allowing you to run lower pressures for increased comfort and grip purposes.

Straight pull Pillar Wing PSR21 spokes are assembled in a two-cross pattern for increased power transfer, while brass nipples are used to reduce the risk of seized spokes. The rear hub uses a 102 tooth engagement ring with six pawls for engagement, so the instant the power is applied the bike will accelerate promises Vel. How well does this affordable option perform? Stuart Kerton has been rolling on these wheels and his full report is on the way soon…

www.sigmasports.com

£89.99

Tifosi’s Slice offers frameless optics with a curved lens design, and features the aggressive-looking arms of the Alliant model designed for super-fast lens changes.

This frame comes with Tifosi’s versatile Fototec Light Night photochromatic lens, with a Light Transmission range from 27.7% ( fairly dark ) to 75.9% ( virtually clear ). This Light Night lens is colour-neutral for zero colour distortion. Stuart Kerton has been testing these in variable light conditions and his verdict is on the way soon…

www.zyrofisher.co.uk

£70

What’d you think about the styling of this cyc-adelic jersey? As well as looking funky this race fit offering has mesh side panels, along with mesh underarm and neck panels, for pushing on the pace in relative comfort.

Laser cut ends to the sleeve arm bands promise to increase the aero advantage, while three angled rear pockets keep this jersey practical. George Hill has been turning heads on rides lately and his verdict is on the way shortly…

www.primaleurope.com

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.