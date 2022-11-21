Sum-thing cool! Five cool things coming soon from Argon 18, Exposure, Gore, Universal Colours and Knog

This weeks five cool things for autumnal rides include Argon 18's Sum "aero and lightweight" road bike, a daytime running light from Exposure, a budget-friendly light twin pack from Knog, a funky long-sleeve jersey from Universal Colours and 3/4 bib tights from Gore. You just need to put your shoes and helmet (if you're a helmet wearer) on and you're ready to go...

Argon 18 Sum Sram Rival AXS

£5,399.00

Canada's Argon 18 Sum road bike is said to feature "the same optimal balance of aero and weight as the Sum Pro." It is built to a road race geometry with the small-sized model coming with a 46cm seat tube, 53.8cm top tube and 10.1cm head tube.

Argon 18 says that the hourglass-shaped head tube "provides aero efficiency with maximum stiffness" whilst the profiled fork legs "deflect air away from the down tube for maximum aero advantage."

Matt is currently reviewing this Argon 18 Sum with DT Swiss E 1800 Spline Disc wheelset and SRAM Rival eTap AXS groupset. This size small (53.8cm top tube) weighed in at 8150g on the road.cc scales of truth.

Will it make the next edition of our best road bikes guide? Check out Matt's review coming in the next couple of weeks to see if he agrees that the Sum "will get you ahead on the climbs, keep you there on the flats, and power you through the sprints."

www.argon18.com

Exposure Sirius Mk10 DayBright

£100

Exposure often made our best bike lights guide year after year, and the Sirius Mk10 DayBright is said to be the "ultimate to be seen" light with the output increased to 900 lumens from the 850 lumens of the Sirius Mk9. As the name suggests, it is intended to incease visibility during the day with it's pulse pattern, which Exposure says will ensure visibility "from over a kilometre away, even in the brightest conditions."

The Exposure Sirius Mk10 is powered by a 3,500 mAH lithium-ion battery with a run-time of 1.5-36 hours and recharging taking four hours from flat via the USB charging cable supplied.

www.exposure-use.com

Universal Colours Spectrum Long Sleeve Jersey

£140

Combined with the Exposure Sirius light, you'd like to think you will definitely be seen in this Universal Colours Spectrum Long Sleeve Jersey. Universal Colours says that this jacket is ideally worn over a thin base layer, but it can also be layered up with a gilet or jacket for colder winter conditions. The recommended temperatures for getting out in this vibrant long sleeve are 3-12°C.

Additional features include a PFC-free DWR coating which is said to repel light rain and road spray, three rear pockets for those ride essentials, and an additional zipped waterproof pocket. Ben is currently reviewing this jersey, so be sure to check in a couple of weeks to see what he has to say!

www.universalcolours.com

Knog Frog V3 Light Twinpack

£46.99

These Knog Frog V3 front and rear lights are waterproof and rechargeable in a budget-friendly package. This is Frog's first-ever rechargeable light and a full charge is achieved in 3 hours, providing you with up to 50 hours between charges.

Knog says that these lights are "powerful enough for everyday commuting or to complement your existing lighting set-up," with the front light producing 45 lumens and the rear light producing 25 lumens. An additional feature is that LEDs are arranged on a curved board meaning light is emitted from the sides "greatly adding to the side visability".

www.knog.com

Gore C3 3/4 Bib Tights+

£89.99

Shorter than full bib tights, these Gore C3 3/4 bib tights are said to be "perfect for chilly mornings or those transition months". Ed is currently reviewing these so wait and see if these are an essential for your spring cycling wardrobe.

Gore says there is optimised seam placement for comfort with a full mesh bib construction for breathability. These bib tights also feature reflective details and an ACTIVE Comfort seat insert and pad.

www.gorewear.com

