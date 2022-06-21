Five cool things coming soon from Fizik, Muc-Off, Reilly, Knog and Pas Normal Studios

It's feeling a lot more like summer so no jackets or gloves this week, instead we've got a very pretty bike, a summer jersey, a pair of shoes and a kit to keep them clean... and if it stays sunny then there's even a solar charger! Check out some of the highlights that you can expect to see reviewed on road.cc in the coming days and weeks…

Reilly CycleWorks Fusion/Aero Road Disc

From £7,499.00

We first saw this titanium bike break cover in April, and couldn't help but gawp at its hydroformed tubes that claim to be both aero and comfortable. The bike features investment-cast parts welded to 3AL-2.5V tubing and fully integrated cabling. Our model kitted out with 12-speed Shimano Ultegra di2 weighs in at 8.27kg, and Reilly says that this combined with the aerodynamic profiles make it capable of rivalling carbon frame equivalents.

Stu has been putting in the miles to see if the Reilly performs as good as it looks and will be delivering his full verdict shortly. If you could have just one money-no-object bike then would you go for titanium or carbon? Let us know in the comments below...

Fizik Tempo Decos Carbon Wide shoes

£279.99

The Tempo Decos shoes are designed for performance riding outside of the pro peloton and claim to balance the stiffness required for optimum power transfer alongside comfort for endurance rides. The synthetic upper promises durability and easy cleaning whilst the shoes are fastened with a single Li2 Boa dial which allows micro-adjustment in both directions.

Matt Page has taken advantage of this wide option, and his full verdict including whether he thinks they’re worth the £279.99 price tag will be dropping soon.

Muc-Off Premium Bike Shoe Care Kit

£29.99

If you want to look pro on a bike, then clean shoes are a must. Sadly new shoes are very expensive, but Muc-Off claims to have a cheaper solution with its new kit designed specifically for cycling shoes.

The kit includes a ‘premium’ brush, microfibre cloth, bike shoe cleaner spray, a foam fresh spray, and a hydrophobic rain repellent footwear shield designed to keep them looking better for longer. Stu Kerton has been reviewing the kit and will be delivering his thoughts shortly.

Knog PWR Solar 10W Panel

£109.95

This compact solar panel is aimed at adventure cyclists and its compact size and 450g weight means that Knog is confident that it will fit into most panniers. The PWR panel has flashing LEDs to signal light quality and when you do find a good spot there are magnets to help position it.

The Maxeon Gen5 panels have an ETFE (Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene) coating (yep, I looked that up), which protects against heat, water, salt, oil and dirt. Mike Stead has been out and about with this one - has he managed to harness the power of the recent heatwave? His full review coming soon will reveal all…

Pas Normal Studios Men’s Mechanism Jersey

£150.00

If you follow the cool kids on Instagram then you’ve probably seen an influx of Pas Normal Studios kit, well Jamie Williams (That’s me) has got his hands on the men’s Mechanism jersey to put it through its paces.

This 97g race fit jersey comes in 12 colours including this deep red option but does cost a pretty penny at £150. Is this a case of style over substance, stay tuned to find out…

