Five cool things coming soon from Enve, Garmin, Shimano, Oxford and Torque

Did you battle the fierce headwinds at the weekend and fly home, bagging some PRs or even KOMs on the way? Our team of reviewers braced the conditions, as they had the additional lure of testing some of the coolest gear that has recently landed in the road.cc offices. Here are this week’s highlights…

£1,850

Featuring trickled down technology from Enve’s top-end SES line, the brand says these priced 65mm deep aero wheels benefit from low drag and high stability but at a slightly more affordable price point.

Tubeless compatible and optimised for 25mm wide tyres, you can run up to 28mm tyres with only slight aero losses.

The wheels feature Enve’s Wide Hookless Bead technology for better dispersing any impact from pot holes. As carbon fibre is stronger as continuous fibres, Enve has routed the fibres around the spoke holes without cutting them in order to increase the strength of each spoke hole. Stu Kerton has been rolling on these and his full report is on the way soon...

saddleback.co.uk

£99.99

With a Dry2Dry laminate construction, this jacket is claimed to provide breathable and durable waterproofing in a lightweight package - our test jacket weighs in at 260g.

A fleece lined collar and stretch panels are designed with comfort in mind, and the jacket also has a detachable hood, zipped chest pocket and reflective panels on the shoulders and lower back. Steve Williams has been heading out in recent grim conditions and his verdict is on the way shortly…

www.oxfordproducts.com

£399.99

We have another one of Garmin’s recently updated smartwatch offerings. This time it’s the Venu 2 which has a large clear screen, integration with smartphones and the added ability to use a voice assistant, such as Google Assistant, with the incoming microphone and speakers allowing you to make and receive calls.

Fitness and wellness wise, the Venu 2 Plus provides advanced sleep monitoring with sleep score and insights by Firstbeat Analytics, breathwork activities, fitness age, respiration, Pulse Ox, all-day stress, hydration, and women’s health features such as menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking. There are over 25 built-in indoor and GPS-tracked outdoor activity apps, including cycling. George Hill has been testing this feature-packed device and his full report is coming soon…

www.garmin.com

£189.99

Shimano has upgraded the RC7 road shoes with a newly developed midsole construction that’s said to cut stack height as well as improve ventilation and water drainage.

You’ve also got dual BOA L6 dials and a full carbon outsole which hits 10 out of 12 on Shimano’s stiffness scale. Nick Ball has been putting these to the test and you can expect to see his full report soon…

www.freewheel.co.uk

£39.99

What makes this multi-tool different is that it's designed to fit discreetly inside hollow cranks that have a diameter which is greater than 21mm, including Shimano and Sram. 3mm, 4mm, 5mm, 6mm hex keys, a cross head screwdriver, T25 Torx key, chain tool and chain link holder are all included on the multi-tool. Hollis Jones has been testing this tool and his verdict is coming soon…

oxfordproducts.com

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.