Five cool things coming soon from Shimano, SunGod, Muc-Off, Maap and The Road Book

It may have been chillier but with the sun shining and blue skies it was a glorious weekend for riding, especially for our reviewers as lots of shiny new stuff has been in and out of HQ recently! Here’s a few of the top pickings…

£199.99

Built for riders continuing to pedal through the off-season, these two-bolt SPD shoes feature a waterproof Gore-Tex Insulated comfort liner which is designed to provide comfort as well as much-needed protection from the elements during the transitional and winter months. The lace shield design and high cut cover construction should also provide added protection.

Down below Shimano has specced Michelin’s dual density rubber outsole for traction, durability, stability and grip. Boa’s L6 single dial should help you achieve the secure fit you’re after, while 360-degree reflectivity is included for visibility. Have these winter booties kept Iwein Dekoninck’s toes toasty? We’ll have his verdict soon…

www.freewheel.co.uk

£195

Yup, we have already tested the frameless ZF (Zero Frame) version of SunGod’s Airas sunnies, so the reason we have the Airas in again is to test out SunGod’s 8KO Iris Photochromic lens for riding in changing light conditions which you can get on its Vulcans and Velans models too. This is also the BF bottom frame version of the Airas which is designed to provide “unobstructed peripheral vision and ultimate protection”, says SunGod.

SunGod offer two 8KO Iris lens options, the Smoke tint I opted for or HV Blue. The Smoke has a VLT (Visible Light Transmission) of 16% to 43% for sunnier conditions, while the HV version has a 34% to 79% VLT which is better suited to darker riding conditions. How adaptable are these lenses? I’ve been testing these and my full report is coming soon…

www.sungod.co

£11.99

For combating bacterial odours that can build up, Muc-Off’s new Anti-Odour Spray uses Silverplus ion technology for a long-lasting hygienic finish. Suitable for helmet liners, body armour, shoes and gloves, the Anti-Odour spray is designed for use on multi-day trips when you can't get to a washing machine or if you're bikepacking and travelling light. Hollis Jones has been giving it a go and his verdict is coming soon…

muc-off.com

£50

For pro cycling enthusiasts, this book recounts the historic second successive season that was disrupted by Covid-19, with race reports, quirky statistics, and infographics from the 2021 season of the men and women’s World Tour, the Olympics, Paralympics and, for the first time ever, Cyclo-Cross.

Edited by Ned Boulting, the Road Book gives exclusive first-hand ‘In the Winner’s Words’ accounts from Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar, Olympic cross-country mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock, Team GB’s Dame Sarah Storey and Paris-Roubaix winner Lizzie Deignan. Richard Peploe has been getting stuck into this massive read and his review on the book will be coming soon…

www.theroadbook.co.uk

£25

Designed for the long haul, Maap’s crew length socks offer arch support and a lightly padded toe box. Made from thermoregulating, anti-odour and anti-microbial merino wool blend this should provide all day protection. Maap says the socks also have a high pilling resistance.

maap.cc

