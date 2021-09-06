Five cool things coming soon from Merida, Gore Wear, dhb, Wolf Tooth and PRO

It may be September but summer is not over yet, what a lovely weekend for riding. Our team of reviewers were certainly enjoying it, as well as making good use of the weather to test some final summer layers. Here are some of the latest and coolest gear that we'll have full reviews on soon.

£99.99

Aggressively cut, Gore says there’s no excess fabric flapping in the wind with this gilet. The 58g lightweight layer also has a tiny pack size claims Gore, making this windproof gilet one to carry with you almost always. Stretchy mesh panels are said to increase the fit, comfort and ventilation, while the elastic gripper on the bottom hem should keep it in place. Stuart Kerton has been placing this gilet in his back pocket on rides lately, his verdict is coming soon…

www.gorewear.com

£30

This is dhb’s entry level summer top and it costs just 30 quid. Updated for 2021, the new fabrics include a high-wicking inner face and soft marl outer for transferring sweat away for keeping dry. The quarter-length zip has also been replaced with a full-length one. Two rear pockets should give you room for stashing an extra layer just in case it gets cold and the larger one has a bar tack towards the centre for holding essentials such as a pump.

Steve Williams has been testing the men’s version and I have been testing the women’s one; reports on both will be coming soon…

www.wiggle.co.uk

£179.99

Designed for optimal manoeuvrability, the flat shape of PRO’s Falcon saddle is best suited to those who are flexible and maintain a stable position on the saddle.

Available in 132mm and 142mm widths, it features an anatomic recess to relieve pressure and it can also fit PRO accessories such as the action camera mount and mudguard. Is this Jamie Williams’ saddle soul-mate? He will be letting us know how he got on very shortly…

www.freewheel.co.uk

£7,750

We’ve got Merida’s recently released Scultura Team road race bike in for testing that’s claimed to be lighter than previously with a hugely reduced drag, while also being more comfortable. It borrows features from Reacto aero bike and comes with fully internal cables, space for 30mm tyres, and Shimano's new Dura-Ace 9200 groupset with power meter (that we’ll also be testing of course). Stuart Kerton will be riding this new machine and his full report is expected later this month…

www.merida-bike.com

£7 - £19

Designed for optimal drivetrain efficiency in all riding conditions, Wolf Tooth says the WT-1 pushes dirt to the surface of the chain so it can be wiped away, for long-lasting protection. Wolf Tooth promises the synthetic formula lasts up to 400 miles between applications, that’s three to five times longer than most other chain lubes they claim.

Available in 59ml (£19) and 15ml bottles (£7), Neil Gander has been testing this all-condition lube and his verdict will be landing on the site soon…

www.saddleback.co.uk

