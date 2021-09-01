Five cool things coming soon from Pirelli, Altura, Tifosi, Lusso and Naenka

Hope you all had a lovely bank holiday weekend packed full of riding! Our team of testers certainly had a lot of fun on their bikes, trying out some neat bits of kit that have recently arrived at road.cc...

£64.99

The Sledge sunnies have a huge wraparound lens within a full frame for plenty of protection. Tifosi promises the hydrophilic rubber used provides security even when you sweat and works alongside the adjustable ear and nose pieces.

The vented lenses should prevent fogging and for coping with different conditions, the Sledge comes equipped with Smoke, All Conditions Red and Clear Interchangeable lenses. For protection a zipped hardshell case is included, as well as a microfibre cleaning pouch—all for just 65 quid. Stuart Kerton has been testing these big sunnies and his verdict is on the way…

www.tifosi-optics.co.uk

£100

The new Comfort Break bibs from Lusso feature a pull down system for easy mid ride pee stops. There are hundreds of tiny perforations in the lower thigh fabric which Lusso says gives the fabric more stretch as well as aiding breathability. The gripper on the leg ends has also been integrated into the fabric to avoid any bulging here. Caroline Dodgson has been riding in these bibs lately and her verdict is coming shortly…

www.lusso.bike

£121.37

Naenka’s bone conduction headphones are for meeting sporting needs—allowing you to still hear traffic noise while keeping motivated with banging tunes.

With its 8g storage capacity (that’s space for over 1,500 songs) you can listen without a Bluetooth connection in memory mode. Naenka promises 30% reduced sound leakage as well as a 33% less vibration for improved sound quality. Other features include magnetic charging and single handed One-key smart control for ease of use. George Hill has been testing these and his full report will be landing soon…

www.naenka.com

£25.99

Designed for lasting longer than Pirelli’s racing products, these tyres are for those cycling for leisure and fitness. The P7 Sport tyres feature a similar tread pattern to the P Zero Race tyres but with more grooves to enhance grip in colder conditions. The 60 TPI nylon casing structure with an added layer of high cut resistant fabric underneath should also provide great puncture protection in a wide ranges of conditions. Available in 32mm as well as the 28s Steve Williams is currently testing; his full report should be landing on the site soon…

www.extrauk.co.uk

£50

This roll-top bag is made from 12 oz waxed cotton which Altura says has water-resistant properties to protect the contents inside from showers. It features a padded laptop sleeve for up to 15” laptops, a zippered pocket as well as light loops on the outside. Lara Dunn has been testing this bag on short trips when on two-wheels and her verdict on its suitability for cycling is coming soon…

www.altura.co.uk

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.