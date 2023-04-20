Lapierre introduces Pulsium AllRoad as “the ultimate two-in-one bike” for asphalt and forest

Lapierre has unveiled the all-new Pulsium AllRoad, a two-model range that’s designed to span the gap between the existing Pulsium endurance bike and a full-on gravel bike. You can choose between a standard carbon frame and one equipped with Lapierre’s elastomer-based Shock Absorption Technology (which we’ll come back to in a mo).

“It is when the roads separate, when the asphalt gives way to gravel and forest paths and tracks, that the Pulsium Allroad is there to help you continue on your way and allow you to discover new horizons: a sporty character with an adventurous spirit,” says Lapierre.

“The Pulsium Allroad is the ultimate two-in-one bike: powerful, comfortable, and ready to go the extra mile, yet equally at ease for a fast 100% asphalt road trip or mixing asphalt with white roads and towpaths or forest tracks.”

Yes, that’s marketing talk but you get an idea of what Lapierre is aiming at here.

The Pulsium Allroads are based on the existing Pulsium endurance bike frame and you can choose between the standard version and one equipped with Lapierre’s Shock Absorption Technology (SAT) system.

At first sight, it’s an unusual system that uses an elastomer ring in an extension of the seatstays. The theory is that it absorbs flex between the seat tube and the top tube.

“Our patented Lapierre SAT (Shock Absorption Technology) elastomer provides better filtration of low-frequency vibrations to improve comfort over long distances,” says Lapierre. “Lighter than a shock absorber and maintenance-free, it reduces and diffuses vertical vibrations that cause muscle and nerve fatigue.”

We’ve not used the SAT system so we can’t comment on its effectiveness.

The frame and fork will take tyres up to 35mm wide. That’s not enough for rough tracks and trails but will see you right over broken roads and smoother gravel.

The geometry is exactly the same as that of the existing Pulsium endurance bike. The medium-sized model, for example, designed for riders from about 170cm to 182cm tall, has a stack of 575mm and a reach of 380mm. That gives a stack/reach of 1.51 which suggests quite a relaxed riding position.

The Lapierre Pulsium AllRoad 5.0 (£2,599) – which doesn’t come with SAT – is built up with Shimano GRX RX600 shifters and chainset and Shimano GRX RX810 derailleurs. You get tubeless-compatible WTB ST i23 wheels and WTB Expanse semi-slick 32mm tyres.

The Lapierre Pulsium SAT Allroad 6.0 (£3,399) is equipped with Shimano GRX RX810 derailleurs, shifters and chainset. You get DT Swiss E1800 Spline wheels with 23mm-deep rims. Again, the tyres are WTB Expanse in a 32mm width.

Each model is equipped with 46/30t x 11-34t gearing and an aluminium handlebar with a 16° flare.

