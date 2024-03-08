Fancy a bargain this weekend? Star bikes, team bikes and a lot more

Everyone loves a bargain, and the good news is that there are plenty to be had in the cycling world right now.

The most obvious places to start looking are Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles. Unless you’re just back from outer space, you’ll know about WiggleCRC’s commercial difficulties over the past few months, and the businesses are being wound down now with just a skeleton workforce taking care of distribution.

We told you yesterday about the Vitus Venon EVO-RS Force AXS All-Road bike, the road.cc Recommends Bike of the Year 2023/24 – and various other models in the range – which are being sold off at knockdown prices. They’re disappearing fast so you need to get in there quickly if you’re interested.

Go to Wiggle and you’ll see Shimano 105 R7000 SPD-SL clipless pedals for £74.99 rather than the usual £124.99, for example...

...Shimano GRX 600 2x11-speed disc brakes for £109.99 (RRP £274.99)...

....and the Tacx Neo 2 Special Edition Smart turbo trainer at £959.99 (RRP £1,199.99).

Wiggle has an ‘Outlet’ section of its website, which is where all the big, big bargains hang out.

You can get a Castelli Perfetto Ros 2 jacket for as little as £87.99, for instance, or a dhb Men’s Merino short sleeve base layer for 20 quid (rather than the £40 RRP).

Colours and sizes are limited on most of the Outlet items, but it’s still worth a browse. You might get lucky.

Here’s a tip from road.cc reader Joe Totale: “A little heads up: Wiggle/CRC are selling a lot of Vitus Venon framesets under their eBay account of Trisportresort. Most already have brake callipers attached and internally routed.

“A potential bargain could be had but just like the full builds from the main website, don't expect any future support.”

The eBay account in question is here.

All of the cycling stuff is being sold by auction rather than ‘buy it now’ fixed prices, so we can’t tell you exactly how much you’ll need to pay.

The stars of the show are dozens of framesets, including Vitus Venon Evo-GRs (all road), Vitesse Evos (road), and Auros (time trial). If mountain biking is your thing, there are a few Nukeproof frames listed too.

On top of all that, there are wheels from Fulcrum and Easton, and various other components. It looks like a garage clear-out in parts – and it kind of is – but you might pick up a bargain.

Jayco-AlUla Giant road bikes available on Cykom

Another hot tip for you… Cykom has a whole bunch of ex-Jayco-AlUla Giant road bikes for sale, so you bag yourself a Propel Advanced SL frameset that belonged to Dylan Groenewegen, for example, or a TCR Advanced SL that was ridden by Luke Durbridge.

You know how these things work, right? Pro teams sell off their old bikes when they’ve finished with them, often via online sites. We reported a few weeks ago that you could bid for Tadej Pogacar’s Colnago TT1 time trial bike on Bike-room.com, for example.

The Propels that are available as complete bikes on Cykom are the latest version, launched by Giant halfway through the 2022 season. Naturally, Giant claims that this is the “fastest ever”. You wouldn’t expect anything else, would you?

We reviewed the Giant Propel Advanced Pro 1 last year, a level down from the Propel Advanced SL that the professionals ride but still an excellent aero road bike that provides efficiency, comfort, and good value.

Complete Giant Propel Advanced SL bikes – built up with Shimano’s top-level Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and wheels – start at £5,605 (it’s a fixed price, not an auction).

The Propel Advanced SLs available as framesets – including those ridden by Dylan Groenewegen and Michael Matthews – are from the 2022 season, and they’re the previous generation. They’re priced £2,173 apiece.

The TCR Advanced SLs are the ninth generation, Giant having launched the 10th iteration earlier this week – as you’ll know because you have road.cc permanently open on your browser.

> Giant unveils the “lightest, most efficient TCR ever” - but is it enough for it to remain the brand's flagship road race bike?

TCR Advanced SL framesets are £2,273, with complete bikes – again built up with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 components – mostly priced at £5,605.

Check out what’s available from Cykom here.

