Is it OK to never use the drops on your road bike?

A cyclist's decision to cut off his gravel bike's handlebar drops because he "just does not use them" and riding without "feels perfect" blew up on our live blog and social media this week, the eye-catching alteration sparking plenty of discussion about when we should be riding with our hands on the drops plus, most importantly for the purposes of this feature, if it matters if we don't.

Of course those of you reading in the UK — or with any experience or knowledge of the lengths hill climbers will go to save even a smidgen of weight — will likely have seen this before, the drops often sacrificed for performance gain by those who look to ride up steep hills as fast as humanly possible.

With that said, what was most notable about the case that has turned so many heads this week is that the rider had chosen to do so on his everyday gravel bike, not purely for the purposes of the never-ending quest for performance perfection, but instead because "it just feels perfect" and "I just don't use the drops at all and ride the hoods for everything... it somehow feels better".

It got us chatting in the road.cc office and among yourselves in the comments about how much we all use our hoods vs drops and, frighteningly, if we should all be finding our nearest saw and following suit into a drop-less existence, a conclusion that the vast vast majority of us probably agree, even if we don't use our drops as much, it's still quite nice to have them for those long descents or times when pushing on and getting a bit more aero can help out.

Whether it be for comfort, core strength, or positional reasons, plenty of people much prefer simply riding with their hands on the hoods for the majority of the time — you've got brake and shifter access and can tuck in a bit if you want to get more aero, and there's no question the more upright, relaxed position is likely your most comfortable option.

But there are also those who'd have you believe that being able to use the drops is a vital aspect of having your set-up correct. You can no doubt find comments online, some posted this week, to the effect of: 'If you aren't using the drops your set-up is wrong'. But is this true?

We spoke to Bryan McCullough, a bike fitter at Wiltshire-based The Bike The Body, to get to the bottom of it.

"In general that term 'if you can't or don't use your drops then your bike fit is off' can be a fair statement, but of course each circumstance is unique," he began. "What's the reason for not using the drops? If it is simply too low/compressed, for example, then there is a fairly high chance that the cockpit is not optimised for the rider. Do we NEED to be able to ride on the drops? No, not necessarily at all, it is simply another optional ride position.

"If the rider gets on really well with their hoods position and they are happy to spend the majority of their ride between there and the tops then the drops are not essential. This is especially more so if a rider is more casual — not racing etc. — and the benefits of getting low, or lowering your centre of mass over the bars and front is not a concern.

"Cutting the drops off completely does seem a bit extreme — I certainly wouldn't like to experience that adaptation period where I go to change into the drops and they're not there.

"So, in short, I would say that really it can be a personal choice but cutting the drops off completely has inherent dangers of potentially compromising the safety and integrity of the bar as well as the possibility of hood slip, your hands actually falling off the bar rather than just down the drop curve slightly.

"Then there's the adaptation of accidentally looking for the drop. A small weight saving which might be worthwhile for weight weenies and hill climb events. Ultimately he hasn't changed the set-up he uses, he is just continuing to only use the hoods, which, as I said, is perfectly fine too."

The aero consideration is certainly something to consider if you're looking to go faster. When we sent road.cc Dave to the Boardman Performance Centre wind tunnel he learnt that simply switching his hands to the drops could save him nearly 20w versus riding on the hoods at 45km/h.

Then again, we're sure someone will tell us you could achieve similar savings getting low with your elbows tucked in on the hoods too. On the descents, you might prefer the drops to keep your weight lower and have more control over your front end and brakes, reducing the risk of hand slip if you hit an unexpected bump. There's a reason why the world's best descend on the drops too, it's almost certainly going to be your fastest position, especially on technical descents.

Descents aside, for the vast majority of us, comfort is going to be a far more prominent reason for choosing where to grip the bars and, as Bryan points out, individual circumstances matter too.

Those carrying or recovering from an injury may avoid using the drops completely. road.cc reader Kevin got in touch this week with his own solution to nearly 30 years of cycling with a depressed vertebrae in his neck that often left him struggling with the lower drops position.

Initially he just cut the drops off, like our live blog mate, but later worked with Ken Foster's Cycle Logic in Manchester to come up with his solution.

"Luckily I am mates with a guy called Sean who runs Ken Foster's Cycle Logic in Manchester. I discussed the issue with him and he came up with the solution. Using H bars or tri flat bars, and this was 25 years ago.

"The levers are situated in such a position that you are always on the hoods. I have three bikes and they all have the same set-up thanks to Sean. Yes, slightly old school with exposed cables on the bars, but it works. Out of the saddle climbing is a joy, no problem with shifting either Shimano or Campag, as I have both. With electronic shifting the cable issue would be tidied up."