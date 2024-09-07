Aldi drops loads of new cycling stuff at cheap prices, Wahoo slashes turbo prices... but is it actually that great a deal? Winter kit, 50% off refurbished Hunt wheels + more

So, what's been happening in the world of tech this week? Well, Cube launched a range of new bikes, including what we reckon might be the best value road bike of the decade so far. During that launch it also appears an unreleased drop-bar Shimano Cues groupset was leaked, something Shimano followed by telling us to expect more info in early 2025...

We also spotted a very flash set of titanium mudguards from No.22, fancy fenders that "last a lifetime" and start at over £750. Zwift timed its announcement of what's new on the virtual-training platform perfectly, things suddenly looking very autumnal here in the UK.

We've got plenty for you in Tech of the Week too, the big news being that Aldi's cycling Specialbuys are back, including an intriguing range of Merino wool baselayers. No, really...

Cycling kit is back at Aldi

Sorry, Lidl — Aldi is our favourite budget supermarket this week, cycling products aplenty in the brand's latest set of Specialbuys. Admittedly, you might want to steer clear of some of it, there are some things it's probably worth spending a little bit extra on, even if you're being offered locks for £5.99 and lights sets for £2.99.

There is, however, plenty of stuff worth considering, not least an eye-catching range of Merino wool baselayers and tights, with men's and women's items, all priced at £19.99.

Elsewhere, the 'Tru-Tension' range has a host of products, including drivetrain degreaser, brake cleaner, bike cleaner, bike-cleaning brushes, saddlebags and multi-tools, all priced at £4.99.

Check out all the cycling Specialbuys here...

Wahoo drops turbo prices... but is it actually that great a deal?

Good news: Wahoo "increases customer value for money across popular Kickr indoor training range". Bad news: some retailers were already selling products at these reduced prices, plus the Kickr Core price now doesn't include a Zwift subscription.

This week Wahoo announced that "as part of its ongoing commitment to increasing customer value for money" it would be issuing "significant" price reductions across its Kickr range just in time for for those cold, dark winter months.

The RRPs have been slashed across the board on Wahoo's website, the Kickr Bike down to £3,199.99 from £3,499.99, the Kickr Bike Shift with £500 off and down to £2,199.99. The Kickr Move is down to £1,149.99 from £1,399.99, the Kickr V6 down to £849.99 from £1,099.99, the Kickr Rollr down to £549.99 from £699.99, and the Kickr Core down to £449.99. You get the idea, there is plenty of price-slashing going on.

It has been pointed out to us that, well, many of these savings were already available. A quick search for Wahoo Kickr Core will show that here in the UK, Tredz, Sigma Sports, Balfe's Bikes and numerous other retailers would already sell you one of these at the £449.99 price. It's also been noted that the old £499.99 price included a Zwift subscription (£129.99 per year in the UK), something that now is not part of the deal.

A "bold and eye-catching" colourway for Van Rysel's RCR Pro

Van Rysel has made quite the impact this year, a disruptive range of road bikes at more affordable prices than can be said for much of the industry has got the brand plenty of attention. Talking of eye-catching and attention-grabbing, check out Van Rysel's new "Abyss Green" colourway for its top-tier performance machine, the RCR Pro.

Adding some extra bling to the £5,500 racer "engineered for maximum efficiency" and "exceptional aerodynamics", the green colourway looks perfect for anyone with plans to contest the green jersey at next year's Tour de France. You've got the bike, now we just need the legs...

Madison's Autumn Winter range

Designed with British winter riding conditions in mind? That sounds ideal, Madison.

The brand's updated AW24 (Autumn Winter range) clothing consists of DTE bib tights, DTE thermal jersey, Freewheel waterproof jacket, Roam 2 layer waterproof jacket, all in men's and women's sizes, as well as some DTE Primaloft glovesand Flux overshoes. Essentially what you need to get through the chillier months here in the UK. Oh, and the best-selling Roam Isoler Merino 4 sock is back too.

Check out the full range here...

"Ride. Restore. Renew": Hunt offers up to 50 per cent off refurbished wheelsets

The other week we told you all about Hunt's development to use recyclable carbon fibre in its new gravel wheelsets, with plans to implement the tech more widely "over time". Well, with an eye on sustainability the brand has also got its "Ride. Restore. RE:NEW." programme offering up to 50 per cent off refurbished wheelsets.

"We've been working hard to get wheels back on bikes, our qualified in-house wheel building team have been thoroughly inspecting and refurbishing wheelsets for the RE:NEW programme," the brand said.



"This allows riders to benefit from significant savings on lightly used Hunt wheels, helping us keep perfectly functional wheels on bikes where they belong. The process also allows us to reuse materials and components, helping us reduce our carbon footprint, while offering an option for riders seeking more sustainable post-consumer products with lower environmental impact."

All RE:NEW wheels come with 60-day ride and return and a three-year warranty, with wheels graded into three categories:

No Grade (25 per cent off) - as new - meaning you shouldn't be able to tell they have been ridden.

Grade A (35 per cent off) - light use - amounting to slight cosmetic marks on the wheels.

Grade B (50 per cent off) - used - may have cosmetic marks to hub or rim and will show signs of use - "they have been serviced and checked by our master wheel builders and will provide many more miles of use".

Fausto Talks: New six-part series revisits some of Pinarello's most iconic bikes

Pinarello has launched a new six-part documentary series called 'Fausto Talks' which sees company President Fausto Pinarello shine a light on some on the most iconic bikes in his vast personal collection.

The first episode focuses on the Espada which Miguel Induráin broke the Hour Record on 30 years ago this week – at the Velodrome du Lac in Bordeaux, France on Friday 2 September 1994.

WolfTooth expands range of chainguards to include direct mount options for select Enve, Rose, Ridley, and Scott bikes

WolfTooth has expanded its line-up of braze-on chainguides, with the LoneWolf Direct Mount Aero Chainguides now available for select Enve, Rose, Ridley and Scott models. There's more info here...

In case you missed it, here are all the tech news and features from the past week: