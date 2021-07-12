Support road.cc

2021 Chris Froome - via Israel Start-Up Nation

Chris Froome switches out Shimano disc brake callipers on Tour de France mountain stage

The move could be an attempt to stop rotor rubbing on long mountain descents
by Liam Cahill
UPDATED Mon, Jul 12, 2021 14:00

First Published Jul 12, 2021

Chris Froome isn’t the convert to disc brakes that many pro riders are and he looks to have taken one more step in an attempt to stop the annoying rotor noise that can follow a long period of heavy braking.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Froome (@chrisfroome)

On the horribly hard double Ventoux stage, the Israel Start-Up Nation (ISUN) rider was spotted using what we think is Magura’s MT8 SL FM. This two-piston flat-mount calliper is identifiable by the red ring seen on the body of the brake. 

Magura disc calliper 2

While we believe the calliper to be the MT8 SL FM - it’s the premium flat-mount in the Magura range - the lack of detail in the photo means that we can’t take a close enough look to confirm our suspicions. 

> "I don't think the technology is quite where it needs to be": Chris Froome unconvinced by disc brakes

The question really isn’t about what brake the ISUN mechanics have fitted, but why Froome wants it fitted. From what Froome has said about disc brakes in the past, we believe that the answer to that centres on heat dissipation and long descents.

When a rider such as Froome heads down a long descent, there are going to be numerous times where heavy braking is required due to the high speeds and twisting nature of the road. Hard braking can cause heat to build on the rotor and also within the brake calliper. In here, the heat can cause the pistons to expand slightly and this prevents the brake pads from returning to their ‘off’ position.

> What’s wrong with Chris Froome’s disc brakes?

This is when you will get the annoying noise as the brake pad is still slightly contacting the rotor. Dirt and brake dust can also be burnt onto the wall of the piston, further enhancing the issue.

So does the use of (what we think are) the Magura callipers solve this issue? We haven’t reviewed the MT8 SL FM, or used any other Magura callipers with Shimano road levers, so we can’t say either way; but with Froome being given the green light to use rim brakes should he wish, the set-up must be good enough to keep him on discs.

Tour de France 2021
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

